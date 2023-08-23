After the best season in four years in school history, the Dothan Wolves want to keep howling in 2023.

Coming off a 4-6 2022 season, the Wolves roared to an 8-4 record and reached the second round of the Class 7A state playoffs last year in Jed Kennedy’s first season.

“For us, it is keeping that hunger,” Kennedy said of the approach for this year. “It is like I told the kids, ‘I don’t think we will sneak up on people.’ I think last year, the reality is I don’t think anybody had us in the playoff conversation, so we will get everybody’s best effort every week (this year).”

The hunger to continue the success starts Thursday night as the Wolves host Carroll at Rip Hewes Stadium.

Kennedy said last year was just the first step in the plan for the program that has bigger goals on the board.

“When we took this job, we talked about being a playoff team every year and being in contention for that, winning playoff games and eventually building ourselves into a team that can play for a state championship,” Kennedy said. “Are we there yet? I don’t know. I know we have a chance to be as good as we were last year.”

The Wolves return seven starters on both offense and defense, but Dothan must replace several key players, including first-team all-state running back Raymon Blackmon. Blackmon rushed for a Class 7A leading 1,506 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, while earning 2,102 all-purpose yards. He signed to play at East Mississippi Community College.

“Raymon is an exceptional talent, but what I am worried about is replacing his leadership and his competitiveness to win,” Kennedy said. “He was just a refuse to lose guy and we knew when it was a big game that he was going to give us an opportunity to win – partly because of his talent, but part of it was his make-up as a person.

“Obviously, he is special. That is 1,500 yards and 26 touchdowns we have to find from somebody else, but we have talent in Dothan and we have good young talent so we are confident that we can find someone to fill that, but it may take us a little time to figure what that looks like.”

Kennedy said several players could help combine on the workload to fill Blackmon’s production. Among those are Tamarion Peterson (Sr., 6-0, 190) and Zach Walker (Jr., 5-8, 160), who got significant action last year. AJ Alexander (5-8, 165), a sophomore, is another running back mentioned by Kennedy. Peterson, a returning starter, rushed for 1,300 yards last year and has several small school offers.

“He is poised to have a monster senior year,” Kennedy said.

Fullbacks Jamal Rowell (Jr., 6-1, 250) and Tanner Johnson (So., 6-0, 205) are other backfield players.

The player handing the ball off to those backs will be Sam Broadway, who begins his first year as a varsity starter. Broadway, a 5-11, 170-pound sophomore, saw some varsity action last year as a back-up and was the JV quarterback.

“He obviously is a young kid, but he is a great athlete and a great leader as he was voted team captain,” Kennedy said. “He is one of those kids that will get better and better every time he gets out there.”

The Wolves have several capable wide receivers for Broadway to throw to in Jalen Corbitt (Sr., 6-0, 160), DJ Jones (Sr., 5-9, 150) and Jaden Barnes (Jr., 5-10, 170) plus tight end James Carroll (Sr., 5-11, 200).

Anthony Brooks (So., 5-11, 180) is a versatile athlete who will line up anywhere from quarterback, running back and receiver for the Wolves.

“I really like our wide receiver group,” Kennedy said. “We have some good depth there. We have some talented players playing at wide receiver. We have more depth this year there than we did last year.”

Up front on the offensive line, Chris Gibson (Sr., 5-11, 300) and Louis Snell (Jr., 6-4, 305) are the starting guards, while Aden Jackson (So., 6-4, 300) and Anthony Castillo (Sr., 6-4, 250) are the tackles and Isiah Miatke (Sr., 6-1, 300) is the center.

Two other players who expected to get a lot of playing time on the O-Line are Miquane Williams (Jr., 6-4, 315) and Jacobi Allen (So., 6-0, 200).

Defensively, Ezekiel Scott (Jr., 6-0, 210) and Mykel Lowe (Sr., 5-11, 235) return as starters up front with Zaivon Ibarra (Fr., 5-9, 300) also projected to start. Jayden Lee (Sr., 5-8, 200) will also see time on the D-line.

Two starters also return at linebacker – Markis Myers (Sr., 6-0, 200) and Walker. Gabe Smith (Jr., 6-1, 185) is another projected linebacker starter. Jimmy Berry (Sr., 5-11, 170) and Aaron Scott (So, 5-11, 230) are battling for the other starting spot. Lakeith Thompkins (Sr., 5-9, 155) is also expected to see a lot of action at linebacker.

The Wolves return all their starters in the secondary in Ke’aviyon Durry (Sr., 5-11, 180), TK Knight (Jr., 5-8, 150), Javeon Walker (Sr., 5-8, 165) and Asim White (Jr., 5-10, 175). Brooks will also play a lot in the secondary.

On special teams, Wesley Farmer (Sr., 5-10, 145) returns as the kicker and will now take over the punting duties for the graduated Adam Watford (North Alabama signee). Gabe Smith is the long snapper and Broadway holds for the scoring kicks.

Finishing as one of the top four teams in nine-team Class 7A, Region 3 and reach the playoffs is the foremost goal for Dothan. All four playoff teams last year won playoff openers.

“I certainly hope we are in that playoff conversation,” Kennedy said. “It is a tough region and if you talk to five, six other programs in the region, they are saying the same thing. Top to bottom, I will put our region up against any region in the state at any level.

“We feel if you can get through our region, you have a chance to make some noise in the playoffs, so our thing is if we make the playoffs, we have a chance.”