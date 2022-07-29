COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Early County Bobcats

A year ago, Early County’s football team might have been one of the better 4-6 teams in the state of Georgia.

The Bobcats were not far off from a more impressive record, losing four of their six games by five or less points, including a Class AA first-round state playoff game at Bleckely County (20-16). The only games Early County got blown out were to region foes Fitzgerald (22-0) and Thomasville (41-7), who happened to be the eventual AA state champion and runner-up.

As the 2022 season nears, the Bobcats feel an experienced team, especially offensively, plus a drop in classification to Class A could help the program roar toward that more impressive record.

“We have a lot coming back,” said Early County head coach Joel Harvin, who enters his sixth year at his alma mater. “On offense, we started six 10th graders last year and we get all of them back this year, including at running back, quarterback and two offensive linemen.

“We had a big senior class last year. On paper, we had 24, but we started a lot of 10th graders over those seniors last year. So on paper, it looks like we lost a lot, but we do have experience coming back and we feel pretty good about those guys coming back. It wasn’t a fluke that a sophomore was starting over a senior. It was because they are pretty good players.”

Early County also hopes moving down to Class A away from tradition-rich Region 1-AA will help some. The Bobcats are now in Class A, Division II and is joined by six teams, none of which won more than six games last year.

Harvin’s team, though, doesn’t have much time to prepare for region play, jumping into the fire with region contests in the first two games against nearby rivals Miller County and Seminole County. Other region foes are Mitchell County, Randolph-Clay, Terrell County and Baconton Charter.

Most of the sophomores that played last year – now juniors – return on an offensive side of the ball where seven starters are back. Three starters in the backfield are among those juniors, including quarterback Ashtyn Grimes (6-1, 185), who has started the last ECHS 20 games, including three postseason contests.

“He started since he was a ninth grader and he will be a junior,” Harvin said. “He has got playoff experience behind him. We didn’t throw the ball a whole lot with him in his first two years, but his arm has gotten stronger and he has grown a lot so we look to build around him throwing more than he did in the past.”

Also returning in the backfield are two more sophomores from last year that are now juniors – J.D. Holmes (6-0, 185) and Ty Stovall (6-1, 205). Both earned second-team all-region honors last year in highly competitive Region 1-AA.

Senior Jeremiah Hutchins (5-8, 160), who Harvin feels is just as good as other two running backs, also returns to the backfield.

Senior Cemyrion Stapleton and Tydarius Steele are also expecting to rotate in at running back, giving the Bobcats some depth in the area.

In addition to backfield, the offensive line has Harvin upbeat. The line is highlighted by four players that started last year.

“We have strength and size up front, which is something we have never since I have been there,” Harvin said. “This is one of the best offensive lines I have had since I have been there as far as strength, size and speed.”

Seniors Darrontae Jackson (6-1, 275) and Jaron Davis (6-6, 250) anchor the line as tackles. Both are receiving interest from smaller colleges. B’Anthony Wade (6-0, 255), a junior who Harvin said is one of the best athletes on the team, returns at guard and Tracy Williams (5-11, 260), another junior, is back at center.

Harvin said Jalani McClendon (Sr., 5-9, 195) is likely the other OL starter, but noted Marvin Cooley and Keone Brown could also see playing time up front.

The lone area of inexperience on offense is at wide receiver with no returning starters. Harvin said junior Macon McNair (5-9, 165) and senior Jakavion Ealey (Sr., 6-1, 140) are likely starters with senior David Lee (5-9, 210) expected to start at tight end.

The Bobcats have more worries on the defensive side as only four starters return from last year.

“Defensively, we have to replace our whole backfield and our three inside linebackers that we use,” Harvin said of his team’s 3-3 stack alignment. “We do have guys who have played those (linebacker) positions a lot but didn’t start for us. We look for them to fill that void.”

Early County does return three starters up front in Wade, Jackson and Davis. Wade, who will line up at nose guard, earned first-team all-region last year as a D-lineman. However, outside of the three players, depth is an issue on the line, said Harvin.

“We are small in numbers so our offensive line guys will have to flip and play defense,” Harvin said.

Stapleton is the lone returning starter at linebacker. Harvin said Charles Williams (So., 6-1, 195), along with seniors Foster (6-0, 185) and Jikhael Chrispen (5-11, 210) and junior Kendarius Boyd (6-2, 190) are key players at linebacker.

“We have got five guys that will rotate in – three of them are seniors and the others are underclassmen that we will rotate in.” Harvin said. “We will try to get them in as many plays as we can get them in.”

The Bobcat coaching staff has work to do in the secondary, replacing every spot from last year. Harvin indicated Dentauls Salter (5-9, 160), Josh Lee (5-10, 170) and Yacciheus Smith (5-9, 165) – three more of that junior class – are the likely starters.

In the kicking game, Mason Warfield (5-9, 170), another junior, will handle punt and kick extra points/field goals, while Wade will do kickoffs. Davis will snap on punts and McNair will snap for the field goal and extra-point tries.

BOBCATS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Joel Harvin (6th year at Early County and overall as a head coach, 24-28)

>> 2021 record: 4-6 overall, 2-3 in Georgia Region 1-AA, 1st round of Class AA state playoffs

>> 2021 results: Seminole County (W, 40-0); at Pelham (L, 21-26); Mitchell County (canceled, no forfeit); at Charles Henderson (W, 31-9); at Westover (L, 27-30); Thomasville # (L, 7-41); at Fitzgerald # (L, 0-22); Berrien County # (W, 17-15, OT); Cook County # (L, 18-21); at Worth County # (W, 54-21). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Bleckley County (L, 16-20)

>> Points scored/per game: 231/23.1

>> Points allowed/per game: 205/20.5

>> Returning offensive starters (7): QB Astyn Grimes (Jr., 6-1, 185); RB J.D. Holmes (Jr., 6-0, 185); RB Ty Stovall (Jr., 6-1, 205); RB Jeremiah Hutchins (Sr., 5-8, 160); OL Darreontae Jackson (Sr., 6-1, 275); OL B’Anthony Wade (Jr., 6-0 255); OL Tracy Williams (Jr., 5-10, 260); OL Jaron Davis (Sr., 6-6, 250)

>> Returning defensive starters (4): DL B’Anthony Wade (Jr., 6-0, 255); DL Darreontae Jackson (Sr., 6-1, 275), DL Jaron Davis (Sr., 6-6, 250); LB Cemyrion Stapleton (St., 6-0, 180)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Miller County #

Aug. 26 at Seminole County #

Sept. 2 Schley County

Sept. 9 Terrell County #

Sept. 16 Baconton Charter #

Sept. 23 at Mitchell County #

Sept. 30 off

Oct. 7 at Randolph-Clay #

Oct. 14 Brooks County

Oct. 21 Eufaula

Oct. 28 at Irwin County

# Denotes Region games