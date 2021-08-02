COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Early County Bobcats

A year ago, Early County’s football team took a step upward in the fourth year of Joel Harvin’s tenure at the Blakely, Ga., school.

After a losing season and two mediocre years, the Bobcats surged to a 7-3 record, a third-place finish in highly-competitive Region 1-AA, and to the second round of the Class AA state playoffs. The seven wins, the third-place region finish and the second-round appearance were all tops at Early County since 2015.

“We want to take the next step, whether that is to win the region or compete for the region title and win the next playoff game,” Harvin said of the 2021 team’s approach. “We want to keep moving forward, whatever way possible that is. Hopefully play for the region title and play for that third playoff game and hopefully make it further than that to the state championship game.”

The Bobcats return eight starters on offense and nine on defense in an effort to accomplish that goal, but Harvin said the key is replacing pivotal contributions of two seniors from last year.