COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Early County Bobcats

A year ago, Early County’s football team took a step upward in the fourth year of Joel Harvin’s tenure at the Blakely, Ga., school.
After a losing season and two mediocre years, the Bobcats surged to a 7-3 record, a third-place finish in highly-competitive Region 1-AA, and to the second round of the Class AA state playoffs. The seven wins, the third-place region finish and the second-round appearance were all tops at Early County since 2015.
“We want to take the next step, whether that is to win the region or compete for the region title and win the next playoff game,” Harvin said of the 2021 team’s approach. “We want to keep moving forward, whatever way possible that is. Hopefully play for the region title and play for that third playoff game and hopefully make it further than that to the state championship game.”
The Bobcats return eight starters on offense and nine on defense in an effort to accomplish that goal, but Harvin said the key is replacing pivotal contributions of two seniors from last year.
“The big thing is trying to see who will step up and be our playmaker on offense and who will be our leader on defense because we lost both of those from last year with (Ladarius) Ceasar being the playmaker on offense and (Jay) Ealey being the defensive captain who got everybody in the right spots. We will see who fills those voids.”
Ceasar, a running back, racked up consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons and earned Class AA all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and honorable mention all-state from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution last fall. He was also named honorable mention Super 12 by the Dothan Eagle and earned Region 1-AA Special Teams Player of the Year for his kick return abilities that included two kick returns for touchdowns. He signed with Georgia Military College.
Ealey, a linebacker, led the Bobcat defense with 67 tackles, including 13 tackles for losses and five quarterback sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one.
In addition to Ceasar, Early County also lost its second and third-leading rushers from last year in Ealey (733 yards) and Braveion George (512 yards). Overall, the Bobcats lost a combined 2,421 yards and 33 touchdowns from its top three, which helped produce the most points by a Bobcat team (325) since 2012.
“We had the perfect set up,” Harvin said. “We had Ladarius Ceasar, Jay Ealey and Brakevion George – all three were seniors who had started since they were freshman. Replacing those has been pretty tough.
“We have got a running back by committee and have two or three at each position that we are trying out to see what is the best fit. We don’t have a main feature running back, but we do have a lot that we will rotate.”
Senior Edarious Rainge (Sr., 6-0, 170), junior Jeremiah Hutchins (5-9, 155), sophomore JD Holmes (5-11, 165), sophomore Ty Stovall (5-11, 180) and senior Andre’ Powell (5-1, 210) are among the candidates expected to have a shot at carries during the season.
The Bobcats have experience at quarterback as both sophomore Astyn Grimes (5-11, 165) and senior Landon White (6-3, 195) return after playing last year.
The offensive line is one of the biggest strengths for the Bobcats entering the season as the OL features four returning starters in seniors Garrett Roland (5-11, 225), Ryan Bright (5-11, 270) and Jennings Allred (6-1, 280) and junior Darreonta Jackson (6-2, 260). Early County also returns senior tight end Larry McKinnie (6-0, 185).
“On the line, we will have five two-year starters and one that is a three-year starter (Allred). So we have back-ups and experience,” Harvin said. “In my coaching experience when you have experience on the offensive line is usually when you are the strongest on offense.”
B’Anthony Wade (So., 5-11, 25) will also see a lot of playing time on the offensive line.
Senior Ryan Foster (6-2, 180), last year’s top receiver (three TD receptions), returns as a starting wide receiver. Senior Javionta George (6-3, 190) is expected to be the other wide out starter this season.
On the other side of the ball, Harvin feels the front seven will be the strength of the defense, based off experience. The front returns Wade, Jackson and Billy Gray Roland (5-7, 180) and the linebacker area features returning starters David Lee (Jr., 5-10, 185) and Antonio Boyd (Sr., 6-2, 185) in the inside and Rainge and Ja’Kavion Ealey (Jr., 5-11, 160) outside.
Seniors Mikhael Chrispen (5-9, 150) and Antonio Williams (5-11, 150) return in the secondary. Dontavis George (Sr., 5-11, 150) and McKinnie are expected to be the other secondary starters at the start of the season.
Other players expected to play key roles on defense include Powell and Ethan Barron (Sr., 5-11, 180) up front, Javionta George and Ce’Myria Stapleton (Jr., 5-10, 170) at linebacker and Foster in the secondary.
Baylen Tedder (Sr., 5-9, 170) returns as the kicker and punter. Allred will snap on extra points/field goals and punts.
BOBCATS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Joel Harvin (5th year at Early County and overall as a head coach, 20-22)
>> 2020 record: 7-3 overall, 3-2 in Georgia Region 1-AA, 2nd round of Class AA state playoffs
>> 2020 results: at Seminole County (W, 28-0); Pelham (W, 35-21); at Mitchell County (canceled by COVID; no forfeit); at Enterprise (canceled by COVID, no forfeit); Westover (W, 21-20); at Thomasville # (L, 14-31); Fitzgerald # (L, 7-42); at Berrien County # (W, 70-20); at Cook County # (W, 42-35); Worth County # (W, 53-28). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Putnam County (W, 48-7); Bleckley County (L, 7-41)
>> Points scored/per game: 325/32.5
>> Points allowed/per game: 245/24.5
>> Returning offensive starters (8): QB Landon White (Sr., 6-3, 195); Astyn Grimes (So., 5-11, 165); WR Ryan Foster (Sr., 6-2, 180); OL Darreonta Jackson (Jr., 6-2, 260); OL Garrett Roland (Sr., 5-11, 225); OL Ryan Bright (Sr., 5-11, 270); OL Jennings Allred (Sr., 6-1, 280); TE Larry McKinnie (Sr., 6-0, 185)
>> Returning defensive starters (9): DL B’Anthony Wade (So., 5-11, 2500: DE Bill Gray Roland (Sr., 5-7, 180); DE Darreonta Jackson (Jr., 6-2, 260); LB David Lee (Jr., 5-10, 185); LB Antonio Boyd (Sr., 6-2, 185); Edarious Rainge (Sr., 6-0, 170); OLB Ja’Kavian Ealey (Jr., 5-11, 160); FS Antonio Williams (Sr., 5-11, 150); DB Mikhael Chrispen (Sr., 5-9, 150)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Seminole County
Aug. 27 at Pelham
Sept. 3 Mitchell County
Sept. 9 (Thur) at Charles Henderson
Sept. 16 (Thur) at Westover
Sept. 24 Open
Oct. 1 Thomasville #
Oct. 8 at Fitzgerald #