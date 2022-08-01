COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Elba is young, but expectations still high

With only four starters returning on offense and two on defense, the Elba Tigers will be a mostly inexperienced team entering the 2022 season.

But the expectation of the tradition-rich program, which has had 15 straight winning seasons with two state titles since 2007, hasn’t changed as Elba drops back down to Class 1A this season after two years in Class 2A.

“We are young, but that is an excuse,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said. “We expect to compete. We expect to get out there and get after it. We know we have some good teams in our region. McKenzie is returning a lot of players and they had a 7-4 playoff season last year and of course, you have Brantley, which is a powerhouse. But we expect to compete.”

While the expectations are still high, the Tigers have a lot of work to do if they hope to make a deep playoff run, said Sieving. Elba lost 12 valuable seniors off last year’s 10-2 second-round playoff team and most started last year.

“We have a lot of work to do to figure out who we are going to be and where we are going to be,” Sieving said, referring to the inexperience.

“We had a good spring. We are still trying to establish where all the pieces fit then work on player improvement and get better.”

One area that is established is the offensive backfield where the Tigers return starters in junior quarterback Brayden Johnson and running backs JT Coleman (senior) and Alvin Henderson (sophomore).

“I would say our offensive backfield between Brayden, JT and Alvin in our biggest strength,” Sieving said.

Though only a sophomore, Henderson, with his combination of speed, quickness and good cutting ability, has already caught the eye of college coaches with nearly 55 offers. Most of the top programs in the country, including almost every SEC school, have offered.

Despite the offense splitting carries among four players last year, the 5-foot-10, 187-pound Henderson led the Tigers with 1,115 yards and 24 touchdowns rushing over 11 games (101.4 a game).

“I have been coaching for almost 25 years now and I never seen a kid that age get this type of attention,” Sieving said. “We are proud of him. He is certainly talented. This was all unexpected. We didn’t realize it was going to be like this. He is handling it pretty good. We are constantly on him about staying humble and to continue to work hard.”

Sieving added Henderson’s main focus is on just getting better.

“We need Alvin to focus on being an Elba Tiger,” Sieving said. “That is in his best interest also. He knows that if he wants those things that look like could happen for him in the future, he has to do well and he has to work hard.”

While Henderson is the marquee name, Sieving feels just as good about Johnson (6-0, 240-pound junior) and Coleman (5-9, 170 senior) in the backfield. Coleman is starting for a third straight year.

“We are excited about Brayden,” Sieving said. “He had a really good year last season. Between him and J.T. Coleman, who was the other running back last year, we are expecting those guys to be big leaders for us out there and big playmakers.”

The other returning starter is Kyle Smith, who is back for his third year as a starter on the offensive line, an area that is inexperienced outside of him. Smith is a 5-foot-9, 230-pound senior.

“He is the leader on the group,” Sieving said. “We have a bunch of young guys there, but Kyle has taken that as challenge for him to lead those guys.”

Other key players who could potential start on offense, according to Sieving, include Keaton Poole, Jacob Watkins, Ty Sieving, Collin Arnold, Jamal Siler, Kaleb Mitchell, Logan Horton, Emmanuel Cook, Cody Gray and Lakai Reynolds.

Coleman, a defensive back, and Smith, a defensive lineman, are the only returning starters on the defensive side of the ball.

Sieving said others expected to possibly earn a defensive starting position include Mitchell, Poole, Watkins, Arnold, Reynolds along with Brayden and Brady Johnson and Cody and Cameron Gray.

The Tigers, for a rare occasion, have a strong kicker for field goals and point after kicks as junior Alex Wisecup returns. After offseason work with former Northview and current Alabama kicker Jack Martin, the Tiger kicker could be even better this season.

“You talk about a guy that was a weapon for us last year was Alex Wisecup,” Sieving said, referring mostly to long kickoffs. “There was another guy interviewing me and he said, ‘I have been keeping up with Elba football all these years and I don’t remember you guys kicking the ball.’ Alex is a guy who has really worked at it and gotten some help from Jack Martin. Last year, Alex did just PATs, but we think he can help us this year with field goals.”

Brayden Johnson serves as the Tiger punter with Ty Sieving, coach Sieving’s son, snapping for the kicks and punts.

While there is talent on the roster, Sieving, the head coach, said developing the less inexperienced players and filling the voids on both offense and defense, is key for Elba.

“We have been getting all this hype because of Alvin, but this is a team sport we play. We have been working our tails off to try and develop some of these guys to fill some of these spots,” Sieving said.

“The positive is that the team we put on the field this year is going to be the same team we put on the field next year minus that kid and that kid (four seniors).”

TIGERS AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Marc Sieving (3rd year at Elba and as a varsity head coach, 16-6)

>> 2021 record: 10-2 overall, 6-1 in Class 2A, Region 2, second round of 2A state playoffs

>> 2021 results: at Daleville (W, 41-14); Opp (W, 33-28); G.W. Long # (L, 16-35); at Zion Chapel # (W, 48-12); Cottonwood # (W, 54-24); at Providence Christian (W, 27-6); at Geneva County # (W, 47-7); Abbeville # (W, 82-14); Ariton # (W, 41-25); at Houston County # (W, 40-12). STATE PLAYOFFS: Ranburne (W, 55-28); at Highland Home (L, 0-32)

>> Points scored/per game: 484/40.3

>> Points allowed/per game: 237/19.8

>> Returning offensive starters (4): QB Brayden Johnson (Jr., 6-0, 240); RB JT Coleman (Sr., 5-9, 170); RB Alvin Henderson (So., 5-10, 187); OL Kyle Smith (Sr., 5-9, 230);

>> Returning defensive starters (2): DE Kyle Smith (Sr., 5-9, 230); DB JT Coleman (Sr., 5-9, 170)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at New Brockton

Aug. 26 at Kinston #

Sept. 2 Houston County #

Sept. 9 Brantley

Sept. 16 Off

Sept. 23 Providence Christian

Sept. 30 Red Level #

Oct. 7 at Georgiana #

Oct. 14 Florala #

Oct. 21 at Pleasant Home #

Oct. 28 at McKenzie #

# Denotes region games