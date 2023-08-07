The expectations are always high for the Elba Tigers, owners of four state titles and 11 double-digit win seasons in the last 32 years.

But there is especially good reason for high expectations this season.

“We really lost only two guys off our offense and two off our defense and it’s the same two (players), so we have the majority of our players back and now they are a year older and a year stronger and faster,” Elba head coach Marc Sieving said. “We feel we have an opportunity to play some good football this year.”

The Tigers boast several three-year starters plus one of the state’s top running backs in junior Alvin Henderson, who has more than 70 college offers, including from top programs like Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas.

Elba is coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons (10-2 in 2021, 11-1 last year), but was eliminated in the second round both years. The Tigers seek to go past the early-round for a deep playoff run in Class 1A this season.

“We feel like this could be our best (season),” said Sieving, who is in his fourth year at Elba. “The players set goals and things like that. They want to win in the postseason.”

But Sieving is quick to put the brakes on postseason talk, for now.

“You are trying to focus on one day at a time,” Sieving said. “Let’s just try to get better today.”

The talk of Elba’s 2023 team, for most, starts with Henderson. The 5-foot-10 speedster has added five pounds to his frame, said Sieving, pushing him to 200 pounds.

A year ago, Henderson was named the Class 1A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association after leading the entire state with 46 rushing touchdowns and earning 2,636 rushing yards. He averaged 219.7 yards per game and 13.5 yards per carry despite sitting out the majority of the second half of Tiger games. He also caught two passes for 26 yards and two TDs.

“He is a five-star running back, so we will run the ball,” Sieving said. “We have thrown the ball to him in some of the 7-on-7s. Alvin is capable of catching the ball, so we are capable of throwing the ball to him when we need to.”

But he is far from the only talent on offense.

Brayden Johnson, a three-year starter at quarterback, returns. At 6-foot-1, 240 pounds, Johnson, a senior, is a big QB hard to bring down. Over two seasons, he had rushed for 559 yards and four scores, while throwing for 1,083 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Brayden is confident, calm, cool and collected back there at quarterback,” Sieving said.

Four starters return off the offensive line – Logan Horton (Jr., 5-9, 180), Jamal Siler (Sr., 6-4, 275), Kaleb Mitchell (Sr., 6-2, 270) and Keaton Poole (Sr., 5-11, 215) – along with tight end Ty Sieving (Sr., 6-2, 200). Emmanuel Cook (Jr., 6-3 1/2, 285) is also expected to start on the OL, filling the void of the graduated Kyle Smith, a second-team all-state selection a year ago.

“The right side of the offensive line is 270, 275 and 285.” Sieving said. “That is rare (to have that size) for 1A. Hopefully, we can capitalize on that.”

Jacob Watkins (Jr., 6-0, 200) returns as a starting blocking back and Collin Arnold (Sr., 6-3, 170) at wide receiver.

Others expected to start on offense include juniors Caden Adkins (6-1, 235) and Brady Johnson (5-11, 175) at running back and wide receiver, respectively.

“Our offense is centered around our running game and everybody knows that,” Sieving said.

“It’s like if we can get 10 yards running why throw the ball?”

The defense, which has nine starters back, is led by returning all-state defensive back Cameron Gray (Sr., 6-1, 165), who had five interceptions and 50 tackles last year.

“We are expecting a lot out of our defense,” Sieving said. “We feel like we can hold some teams down in points and rush to the ball and tackle.”

The strength of the defense is the second level.

“I feel our linebacker corps in Jacob Watkins, Caden Adkins and Brayden Johnson is second to none,” Sieving said. “Those three guys can really, really play. They are big and they can run.”

All three are 200 pounds or better.

Arnold and Ty Sieving return as starting outside linebackers, while Siler and Mitchell are back up front. Cody Gray (Sr., 6-0, 160) is a returning starter at free safety.

Cook and Poole will rotate on the defensive line and Brady Johnson is expected to start at cornerback opposite Cameron Gray.

Kendrick Jordan, a recent transfer from Dale County, is expected to add depth at outside linebacker.

The Tigers also return a weapon in the kicking game in Alex Wisecup (Sr., 5-8, 150), an all-state kicker last season.

“If we get into a fourth-down situation inside the 30, we feel he might be able to put it through for us,” Sieving said of Wisecup, who hit all three of his field goals last year, including a 43-yarder.

Brayden Johnson returns as the team’s punter.

Sieving feels Elba’s depth is better this year, something that could be a key.

“Injuries are always a concern,” Sieving said. “That can change everything at our level. So we feel we did a good job in the spring of developing some young guys and some guys that can get in there and play to give some of those older guys some breaks. We are constantly working on that (depth).”

The Tigers open the season Aug. 25 at home against New Brockton.