COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: ELBA TIGERS

At Elba, it’s easy to look at the tradition of football success at the school, highlighted by seven state championships, including three mythical titles.
It’s also tempting to view last year’s 6-4 season as a sub-par one by Tiger standards.
However, second-year head coach Marc Sieving said the focus of his 2021 team is not on the past, but strictly on this season and making a mark of its own.
“One of our assistant coaches stood up this summer and was telling a story about Cortes and burning the ships,” Sieving said in reference of Spanish commander Hernan Cortes’ famous command in 1519 to burn ships to illustrate to his troops that there was no turning back in a mission to overthrow the Aztecs in Veracruz (now modern-day Mexico).
“We have taken to that. We like that mentality of there is no turning back. We are only going forward and trying to improve every week in facing that next opponent.”
With eight starters back on both offense and on defense plus an expanded roster, the pieces appear in place to make that daily improvement.
“We are really excited about the season,” Sieving said. “We feel like we have had a good summer. Our numbers are up from last year. Last year, we had 26 on the roster and now we have 44 (9-12), so we are excited about that. We had good attendance (in summer workouts) and have a big senior class. These kids are fired up.”
The Tigers have 13 seniors, including six returning starters on both sides of the ball. A handful of seniors are also expected to move into starting roles this season.
Highlighting the list of returners is recent South Alabama commitment Chrystyile Caldwell, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior linebacker on defense and a versatile athlete on offense.
“He has great speed,” Sieving said. “On the defensive side of the ball, he is an explosive tackler. One of the things he has been working on is leadership and now he is one of our leaders.”
Another standout is senior Bryon Burks (5-10, 160), who is moving from cornerback to outside linebacker this year and is also a Tiger running back. Burks is starting for a third straight year at Elba.
“Byron Burks has been a two-year starter at cornerback,” Sieving said. “We are looking at him as an outside linebacker/safety type this year. He is a kid with great speed. He is a smart player who always puts himself in the right spot at the right time. He really understands the game. He is on the smaller size, but we are counting on him to be a playmaker for us on defense and on offense at wingback. He is a good blocker and does a good job on some of weak side run plays.”
The Tigers return a solid core of linebackers. In addition to Caldwell and Burks, Peyton McCart (Sr., 6-2, 175), Collin Sauls (Sr., 5-9, 200) and Paxton Wise (Sr., 5-10, 180) are also returning starters who will play in the linebacker area. McCart moved from safety, Burks from cornerback and Sauls from defensive end.
Alvin Henderson, a freshman, is another player with potential to play a lot at linebacker.
Kyle Smith (Jr., 5-10, 240) and Elijandro Gomez (Sr., 5-8, 210) are returning starters at defensive end. Roland Safford and David Agosto appear to be other major players on the D-line for Elba.
The secondary is inexperienced with only JT Coleman (Jr., 5-11, 160) returning as a starter. Kimdarius Hill, Trenton Hamilton and Carson Wise are other projected starters in the defensive secondary.
On offense, the Tigers return four starters up front —- Sauls, Smith, Gomez and Whit Shehee (Sr., 5-9, 190). Safford is also expected to see a lot of time on the offensive line. Paxton Wise returns as a starting tight end.
Caldwell will play a variety of roles on offense from blocking back to running back to wide receiver, said Sieving.
“We will find ways to put the ball in his hands,” Sieving said.
Coleman returns as a starting running back. Burks and Henderson are others who should play a lot in the backfield.
Sieving said Henderson, only a freshman, has a “special” future ahead of him.
Elba, which runs the single wing offense, has to replace its quarterback of last year, Jacquez Prince. Sophomore Brayden Johnson is the likely replacement. Johnson played sparingly last year in mop-up situations.
“Brayden has worked real hard and we are excited about him,” Sieving said. “He has a good arm and allows us to throw it when we want to.”
McCart is another returning offensive starter, doing so at wide receiver.
Caldwell, in addition to his offensive and defensive roles, will be the punter. Alex Wisecup, a sophomore and military family transfer, and Bradley Chapman, a junior out for the team this season, are in the mix for point after and field goal attempts.
Elba, which won eight games in each of the three prior seasons to last year, has plenty of players with experience in winning – and not just in football. Four of the five members of Elba’s state golf championship team from the spring are Tiger football players – McCart, Sauls and twins Paxton and Carson Wise.
TIGERS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Marc Sieving (2nd year at Elba and as a varsity head coach, 6-4)
>> 2020 record: 6-4 overall, 4-3 in Class 2A, Region 2
>> 2020 results: Daleville (W, 50-0); at Opp (W, 26-21); at G.W. Long # (L, 34-41); Zion Chapel # (W, 38-7); at Cottonwood # (W, 56-6); Providence Christian (L, 20-27); Geneva County # (W, 50-22); at Abbeville # (L, 42-48); at Ariton # (L, 32-45); Houston County # (W, 40-19)
>> Points scored/per game: 388/38.8
>> Points allowed/per game: 236/23.6
>> Returning offensive starters (8): RB JT Coleman (Jr., 5-11, 160); FB Chrystyile Caldwell (Sr., 6-2, 215); WR Peyton McCart (Sr., 6-2, 175); OL Collin Sauls (Sr., 5-9, 200); OL Whit Shehee (Sr., 5-9, 190); OL Kyle Smith (Jr., 5-10, 240); OL Elijandro Gomez (Sr., 5-8, 210); TE Paxton Wise (Sr., 5-10, 180)
>> Returning defensive starters (8): DE Kyle Smith (Jr., 5-10, 240); DE Elijandro Gomez (Sr., 5-8, 210); LB Chrystyile Caldwell (Sr., 6-2, 215); LB Peyton McCart (Sr., 6-2, 175); OLB Byron Burks (Sr., 5-10, 160); LB Collin Sauls (Sr., 5-9, 200); LB Paxton Wise (Sr., 5-10, 180);p DB JT Coleman (Jr., 5-11, 160)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 at Daleville
Aug. 27 Opp
Sept. 3 G.W. Long #
Sept. 10 at Zion Chapel #
Sept. 17 Cottonwood #
Sept. 24 at Providence Christian
Oct. 1 at Geneva County #
Oct. 8 Abbeville #
Oct. 15 Ariton #