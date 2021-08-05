COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: ELBA TIGERS

At Elba, it’s easy to look at the tradition of football success at the school, highlighted by seven state championships, including three mythical titles.

It’s also tempting to view last year’s 6-4 season as a sub-par one by Tiger standards.

However, second-year head coach Marc Sieving said the focus of his 2021 team is not on the past, but strictly on this season and making a mark of its own.

“One of our assistant coaches stood up this summer and was telling a story about Cortes and burning the ships,” Sieving said in reference of Spanish commander Hernan Cortes’ famous command in 1519 to burn ships to illustrate to his troops that there was no turning back in a mission to overthrow the Aztecs in Veracruz (now modern-day Mexico).

“We have taken to that. We like that mentality of there is no turning back. We are only going forward and trying to improve every week in facing that next opponent.”

With eight starters back on both offense and on defense plus an expanded roster, the pieces appear in place to make that daily improvement.