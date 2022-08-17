COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Enterprise, Blackmon ready to be their best

Ask new Enterprise head football coach Ben Blackmon what the theme is for the 2022 Wildcats and you get a simple answer.

“To be our best – that is our theme,” Blackmon said earlier this week. “We want where our standard is to be the best we can be at whatever we do.”

The “whatever we do” part is critical to Blackmon, who begins his Enterprise tenure Friday night when the Wildcats host Bay (Fla.) at Wildcat Stadium. And it has been critical since his hire in mid-January.

“Everything we do matters,” Blackmon said back on that Jan. 18th morning. “Everything we do matters from the way we talk to the way we walk to our body language to our grades as students to how we behave in the community – everything matters in how they represent Enterprise High School and represent their teammates.”

Basically, Blackmon wants the Wildcats to be the best at every detail possible.

The new Wildcat leader has been successful throughout his 15 years as a head coach with a career 71.2 winning percentage off a 129-52 record. He enjoyed a 77-18 record the last seven years at Spanish Fort, which was highlighted by an undefeated Class 6A state title team in 2015 and Class 6A state runner-ups teams in 2019 and 2020. Six of his seven Spanish Fort teams advanced to at least the state quarterfinals and all won at least nine or more games. He amassed a 49-5 region record and a 20-6 record in state playoff games with the Toros.

Blackmon has also been head coach at Greenville (2007-2010) and at Gulf Shores (2011-14). He amassed a 31-14 record at Greenville with all four teams reaching the state playoffs and went 21-20 in four years at Gulf Shores with one state playoff team.

He was an assistant coach at Prattville under Bill Clark and at Opelika under Spence McCracken before his first head coaching job at age 28.

He takes over a Wildcat program that went 8-4 last year with a first-round state playoff win after going 7-4 the previous season under previous coach Rick Darlington.

Eight starters return on offense, but it will be different looking Wildcat attack. Gone is Darlington’s single wing style and in is Blackmon’s spread attack.

“We are a spread offense,” Blackmon said. “We will run the football, but we will do it from the spread set. We will have a lot of RPOs (run/pass options) and a quick passing game (off it). I think the kids have adjusted to it pretty well, learning what we do.”

Senior Aiden White, a starter last year at wide receiver, has taken the controls of the offense at quarterback following the graduation of two-year starter Quentin Hayes, who signed with Air Force.

“Aiden has basically taken that position of leadership and has done really well,” Blackmon said of the 6-foot-1, 180-pound White. “He will give us a chance with his legs and his arm. He is so smart.”

Jackson Bailey (Sr., 6-2, 173) is the back-up quarterback.

The Wildcat running game is expected once again to be spearheaded by the one-two punch of junior Amare Griffin (5-8, 165) and senior Mykel Johnson (5-9, 170), who combined for more than 2,600 rushing yards last season.

Griffin, a Class 7A honorable mention all-state selection last year, amassed 1,284 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns and also caught eight passes for 125 yards and a score. Johnson, a first-team all-state honoree, earned 1,314 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, while also catching 17 passes for 309 yards and seven scores last season.

Johnson, who is a starter at slot position on offense, is only 511 yards away from the Enterprise school record for career rushing yards held by former Wildcat great Steven Kelley (3,581 yards, 1992-94). Johnson, currently second all-time, has 3,070 career rushing yards.

“Amare Griffin is a solid rock for us. He will carry the ball quite a bit for us, and then you also have Mykel Johnson who is as dynamic as any player I’ve coached,” Blackmon said.

Johnson has received offers from Tulane, South Florida, Alabama A&M and some smaller schools.

“He is quick-twitched,” Blackmon said. “He is great in open space. He has good hands as he can catch the ball. Also, you can line him up in the backfield and hand him the ball. I am very impressed with his ability to play multiple positions offensively.”

Blackmon added, “There are a lot of schools that are waiting to see us in the first few games. I think he could elevate (on college lists) pretty quick.”

The Wildcat offensive line returns four starters from last year in Xavier Henderson (Jr., 5-7, 195), Matthew Lawson (Sr., 6-1, 225), Chris Foster (Sr., 5-9 245) and Caden Anderson (Jr., 6-1, 261), but Blackmon said three others are also in the mix for a starting role up front. Those three are Parker Chisum (So., 6-2, 200), Evan Reynolds (Sr., 5-10, 251) and Drake McDaniel (Sr., 5-10, 235).

Blackmon said all seven will play in Friday’s opener to determine who will be starters down the road.

Starting outside at wide receiver are Tre Kemmerlin (Sr., 6-3, 185) and Dylan Baldwin (Jr., 5-10, 160). Kemmerlin was a hero on Enterprise’s state basketball title team in the winter with a game-winning shot in the state championship game.

Colson Dalrymple (Sr., 5-9, 158) is the starting tight end.

Others who should see a lot of playing time on offense, according to Blackmon, are Sam Whitaker (Sr., 5-7, 150) Max Faught (Jr., 5-8, 133) and Jadell Presley (Sr., 6-4, 193) at wide receiver, Jace Himes (Jr., 5-9, 163) at tight end and Raymond McGoley (Jr., 5-8, 165) at running back.

Seven starters return on defense, all behind the defensive line.

J.T Hooten (Jr., 6-0, 180), Marzavious Reed (Jr., 5-8, 159), Tyson Cole (Sr., 5-7, 170) and Brison Chatman (Sr., 5-11, 165) are returning starters at the outside and inside linebacker positions, while cornerback Keondre Matthews, (Jr., 5-10, 140) and safeties Eric Winters (So., 6-2, 190) and Keion Dunlap (Jr., 6-1, 190) return in the secondary.

Julio Jones (Jr. 6-1, 170) appears to have earned an outside linebacker starting spot, while Andrew Purcell (So., 5-10, 160) and Tomorris Green (So., 5-10, 150) are probable cornerback starters with Green also playing some safety.

Up front, Blackmon said Jordan Knight (Jr., 6-2, 205) and Preston Powell (Sr., 5-11, 185) are likely defensive end starters with Fred Vili (Jr., 6-1, 220) and Tony Jasso (Sr., 6-1, 190) starting at the tackle spots.

Others expected to see a lot of action on defense include Walker Turner (Fr., 5-10, 185) and Ze’marion Holmes (Jr., 5-7, 160) at inside linebacker and Alex Greenwood (Sr., 5-7, 157) at safety.

The Wildcat special teams unit is expected to feature two kickers – Andrew Pinkard (Jr., 5-8, 148) and Bradly Rathburn (Sr., 5-11, 25). Pinkard handled kicking last year, but is expected to handle just point after kicks this year, while Rathburn, a left-footed kicker, is projected to do the field goals and kickoffs.

Johnson is the punter, though Rathburn could also punt. Bailey is the snapper for punts with Wyatt Holland (So., 6-0, 185) snapping for the field goals and extra points. White or Whitaker will hold for the scoring kicks depending on who is the kicker.

While he is looking forward to seeing how the ’Cats do in the opener against Bay, Blackmon is more anxious to see what happens after the first game.

“What I am looking for is between the opener and game two -- how much growth we have,” Blackmon said. “That is always been a sign for me – to see how they play in the first game and see how they grow into game two and keep getting better each week.”

ENTERPRISE WILDCATS

>> Head coach: Ben Blackmon (1st year at Enterprise; 16th year as a head coach, 129-52)

>> 2021 record: 8-4 overall, 4-2, Class 7A, Region 2, second round of Class 7A playoffs

>> 2021 results: Bay (Fla.) (W, 57-21); Carver (Montgomery) (W, 28-12); Dothan # (W, 48-14); Davidson (W, 55-7); Central-Phenix City # (L, 27-36); Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) (W, 64-29); at Prattville # (L, 16-17); at Smiths Station # (W, 49-35); Jeff Davis # (W, 60-40); at Auburn # (L, 28-42). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Fairhope (W, 35-10); at Auburn (L, 21-56)

>> Points scored/per game: 488/40.7

>> Points allowed/per game: 292/24.3

>> Returning offensive starters (8): Slot Mykel Johnson (Sr., 5-9, 170); RB Amare Griffin (Jr., 5-8, 165); QB/WR Aiden White (Sr., 6-1, 180); OL Xavier Henderson (Jr., 5-7, 195); OL Matthew Lawson (Sr., 6-1, 225); OL Chris Foster (Sr., 5-9 245); OL Caden Anderson (Jr., 6-1, 261); TE Colson Dalrymple (Sr., 5-9, 158)

>> Returning defensive starters (7): LB JT Hooten (Jr., 6-0, 180); LB Marzavious Reed (Jr., 5-8, 159); LB Tyson Cole (Sr., 5-7, 170); LB Brison Chatman (Sr., 5-11, 165); CB Keondre Matthews (Jr., 5-10, 140); S Eric Winters (So., 6-2, 190); S Keion Dunlap (Jr., 6-1, 190)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Bay (Fla.)

Aug. 26 Auburn #

Sept. 2 at Central-Phenix City #

Sept. 9 Smiths Station #

Sept. 16 Rehobeth

Sept. 23 Off

Sept. 30 Prattville #

Oct. 7 at Dothan #

Oct. 14 at Opelika #

Oct. 21 Jeff Davis #

Oct. 28 Lee-Montgomery #

# Denotes region games