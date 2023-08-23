While most teams in the preseason focus on making the state playoffs or having a winning record, Enterprise head coach Ben Blackmon prefers to stress the “one day at a time” approach.

“We just want to try and get better daily,” Blackmon said. “We take pride in what we do and give relentless effort. Those are the things we have been stressing to the guys.

“We want to be better than we were last year. We want to win, we want to play well and get better as the year goes along and into December.”

In another words, daily success builds to December, the time of the state championship game, feels Blackmon.

Enterprise begins the season Friday night at home against Eufaula in its effort to get better. The Wildcats are coming off an 8-4 season that featured a second-round playoff appearance.

Blackmon and the ’Cats are relying on a veteran defense to help jumpstart the season. Nine starters return on that side of the ball as compared to just four on offense.

“The strength is the depth we have on defense,” Blackmon said. “Hopefully early in the year they can keep us in games until we get our offense in sync. I think as the year goes on, we will get better and better on offense with the more reps we get.”

The secondary and linebackers are particularly stocked with experience for the Wildcats.

Safety Eric Winters, who has 20 major college offers, including nine from SEC schools plus Oklahoma, Oregon and USC among others, is the leader in the secondary. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder earned 67 tackles and three interceptions last year. He also blocked three punts.

Andrew Purcell (Jr., 5-10, 175) and Keondre Matthews (Sr., 5-10, 160) return at the cornerback spots. Tomorris Green (Jr., 5-10, 170), who played a “ton” last year, but didn’t start, said Blackmon, is the other projected safety starter.

The linebackers return Walker Turner (So., 5-11, 200) and JT Hooten (Sr., 6-1, 210) at the inside spots and Marzavious Reed (Sr., 5-8, 175) at outside linebacker. The trio combined for 238 tackles and 17 tackles for losses last year with each player getting more than 70 tackles overall.

Julio Jones (Sr., 6-1, 170) returns as the other outside linebacker after missing most of the latter part of last season with an injury.

The defensive front features returning starter Fred Vili (Sr., 6-1, 220), who has committed to play college ball at the University of North Alabama. Vili earned 84 tackles last year, including 11 for losses.

The other projected starters on the defensive line are nose guard Dez Thomas (Jr., 6-2, 280) and Josue Vega (Sr., 5-11, 220).

Others expected to see a lot of defensive line action during the season are Ricky Sutton (Jr., 5-11, 315), Dovonte Burks (Jr., 6-2, 245), Brady Wadsworth (So., 6-5, 215), Matthew Endrihs (Jr., 6-1, 227) and Tayven Cason (Jr., 6-2, 210).

Ze’Marion Holmes (Sr., 5-7, 170) and John Anderson (Sr., 5-11, 170) are expected to play a lot at linebacker, while Reid Burns (Jr., 5-8, 155) and Walker Clark (Jr., 5-9, 145) should see a lot of action in the secondary.

Offensively, the running back position has the most experience, said Blackmon.

Amare Griffin (Sr., 5-9, 175) returns as a starter and Keion Dunlap, a starter on defense last year, returns back to the position this season. Dunlap (Sr., 6-1, 205) may also see time at safety in certain situations, said Blackmon.

Ke Zalin Miley (Jr., 5-10, 185) is also expected to see time at running back.

The Wildcats turn the reins of the quarterback spot over to junior Warren Axton (6-0, 180), who replaces the graduated Aiden White, who earned honorable mention all-state last year.

“He played in JV games and he played in the spring game, not a whole lot (of experience),” Blackmon said of Axton. “He can run and throw it. Hopefully, he can get us in the right spot. He is a smart kid.”

Axton has plenty of weapons to throw to with Jordan Knight (Sr., 6-2, 205), Davis Shiver (So., 5-10, 155) and Cayden Boutwell (Jr., 5-9, 160) sharing time at split end and Max Faught (Sr., 5-10, 165) and Dylan Baldwin (Sr., 5-10, 150) rotating in at wide receiver. Baldwin is a returning starter.

Jace Himes (Sr., 5-11, 205) and Cates Blackmon (So., 6-0, 190) are Wildcat tight ends, while Erys Nalls (Sr., 5-4, 140) and Brack Sawyer (So., 5-11, 165) are expected to share H back duties.

Enterprise returns two offensive line starters in Caden Anderson (Sr., 6-3, 250) and Parker Chisum (Jr., 6-3, 230), both on the left side of the line.

Alex Chable (Jr., 5-8, 277) and Mattox Dowling (Jr., 6-5, 260) are projected right guard and right tackle starters with Kam Wilkerson (Jr., 5-10, 215) starting at center.

Others who should see a lot of action on the offensive line, said Blackmon, are sophomores Zach Stinson (So., 6-2, 270) and Groshawn Sellers (So., 6-1, 285).

Andrew Pickard returns as Enterprise’s kicker and punter. Axton is the holder for the scoring kicks. Wyatt Holland (Jr., 6-2, 215) or Conner Dalrymple (So., 5-11, 170) will handle long snapping duties.

Shiver and Boutwell are the punt return specialists and Purcell, Dunlap and Winters are the main kick return players for EHS.