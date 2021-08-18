COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: ENTERPRISE WILDCATS

Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington is hoping the third year is the charm for his Wildcat football team.

After 5-6 and 7-4 seasons in his first two years at Enterprise, Darlington is counting on the ’Cats taking another step forward in year three.

“It is the third year with the coaching staff and new systems and I’ve always thought a third year in the program, you can fairly evaluate it from the outside,” Darlington said. “So hopefully, it will be the best year. We got better in both of the first two years. We want to continue to improve.”

Specifically, the Wildcats are hoping to break into the upper echelon of Class 7A, Region 2 and earn a playoff victory that has eluded the program since 2016.

“We want to try and finish higher than fourth place in the region and try to win playoff games,” Darlington said.

A year ago, Enterprise finished a strong 4-2 in region play, but a loss to Prattville offset a win over eventual state runner-up and region champion Auburn to force the Wildcats to finish fourth in the region standings.