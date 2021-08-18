COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: ENTERPRISE WILDCATS

Enterprise head coach Rick Darlington is hoping the third year is the charm for his Wildcat football team.
After 5-6 and 7-4 seasons in his first two years at Enterprise, Darlington is counting on the ’Cats taking another step forward in year three.
“It is the third year with the coaching staff and new systems and I’ve always thought a third year in the program, you can fairly evaluate it from the outside,” Darlington said. “So hopefully, it will be the best year. We got better in both of the first two years. We want to continue to improve.”
Specifically, the Wildcats are hoping to break into the upper echelon of Class 7A, Region 2 and earn a playoff victory that has eluded the program since 2016.
“We want to try and finish higher than fourth place in the region and try to win playoff games,” Darlington said.
A year ago, Enterprise finished a strong 4-2 in region play, but a loss to Prattville offset a win over eventual state runner-up and region champion Auburn to force the Wildcats to finish fourth in the region standings.
A friendly home schedule could help EHS this year as seven of the 10 games, including key region games against Central-Phenix City and Dothan, are at Wildcat Stadium, which will sport new artificial turf. It marks the first time in the 107-year history of Enterprise football that the Wildcats’ home field is not natural grass.
The Wildcats will not crank up the buses for a road game until October, hosting the first six games at home.
The Wildcats, winners of 10 of their last 15 games, return four starters on offense and five on defense, but will have on a lot of inexperienced players overall.
“We are somewhat of a young team when you look at it,” Darlington said. “We only have a couple of seniors on offense that we are counting on. Our defensive line is all seniors, but outside of that we are young everywhere else.”
The offense has to replace some talented stars off a unit that averaged 36.0 points a game last year. At the top of the list is the loss of all-state performer Josh McCray, now a freshman at Illinois.
“You can’t (replace him),” Darlington said. “You plug in someone else in that position and realize it won’t be the same. Josh was an incredible talented and versatile dude.”
The Wildcats do have some talent coming back at the skill positions, specifically quarterback Quentin Hayes and running back/athlete Mikel Johnson.
Hayes, a 6-1, 180-pound senior, had a big year last season in leading the offensive attack, accounting for 2,020 yards, including 1,464 through the air.
“He set the school record for touchdown passes in a season with 20, but 17 of those TD passes graduated,” Darlington said, noting the loss of McCray and some wide receivers, including big-play man Jared Smith.
“He doesn’t have the targets he had last year. Quentin can run the ball, he can throw the ball. He is a very good leader, a quiet, steady guy who is very consistent. He definitely is the guy that makes us go. He is the engine.”
Johnson, playing in the shadows of McCray, racked up 936 yards rushing. The 5-10, 170-pound junior, entering his third year in the system, is less than 900 yards from the career school rushing record held by two-time all-state honoree Steven Kelly (1994-95).
“MJ will step in the role (of McCray’s void) as we will move him around and do a lot of stuff with him as he is a talented guy,” Darlington said. “He can catch the ball. He can run the ball. He can throw the ball. He has some natural abilities.”
The other returning offensive starters are senior linemen Nick Cox (6-6, 295) and Harris Gammill (6-1, 210).
Amare Griffin (So., 5-7, 162) is a player “to watch” at running back, said Darlington. Sam Whitaker (Jr., 5-6, 150) is another key running back. Preston Powell (Jr., 5-11, 185) is expected to start as the blocking back with either Zy’air Boyd (Sr., 5-5, 182) or Wyatt Darlington (So., 6-0, 200) the likely fullback starter.
Aiden White (Jr., 5-11, 156) has a “chance to be a big-play receiver” similar to Smith, feels Darlington. Jadell Presley (Jr., 6-4, 193) is another top receiver threat
On the line, Gamble and Cox are projected starters at the tackle spots with Chris Foster (Jr., 5-9, 245) at center and Michael Lawson (Jr., 6-0, 225) and Xavier Henderson (So., 5-7, 195) at the guard positions.
Wyatt Darlington or Colson Dalrymple (Jr., 5-9, 158) will line up as the starting tight end.
Defensively, five starters are back, led by three-year starter Marshawn Fitzpatrick (Sr., 5-11, 176) at cornerback. DJ Buckner (Sr., 5-5, 230) and Xavier Moore (Sr., 5-11, 180) are returners up front and Jackson Blount (Sr., 6-0, 178) and Brison Chatman (Jr., 5-10, 166) are returning starting linebackers.
“Defense is young with exception of the D-line, but we are expecting them to be the best defense hopefully that Enterprise has here going back to 2016,” Darlington said, feeling the younger players are talented ones.
Also expected to start are Jordan Liddell (Sr., 5-7, 220) and Jamal Fils-Aime (Sr., 6-3, 366) on the line, Johnatavious Hooten (So., 5-11, 180) and Marzavious Reed (So., 5-7, 159) at linebacker plus Keion Dunlap (So., 6-0, 190), Eric Winters (Fr., 6-2, 185) and Keondre Matthews (So., 5-7, 134) in the secondary.
Another key player on defense will be Tysen Cole (Jr., 5-4, 139), who will rotate between linebacker and the secondary.
Both punters and kickers remain a question mark, said Darlington.
ENTERPRISE WILDCATS
>> Head coach: Rick Darlington (3rd year at Enterprise, 12-10; 26th year as a head coach, 226-83)
>> 2020 record: 7-4 overall, 4-2, Class 7A, Region 2, first round of Class 7A playoffs
>> 2020 results: Carver (Montgomery) (W, 35-19); at Dothan # (W, 42-13); at Davidson (W, 52-13); at Central-Phenix City # (L, 28-45); Carroll (W, 43-22); Prattville # (L, 28-35); Smiths Station # (W, 35-13); at Jeff Davis # (W, 39-6); Auburn # (W, 38-27); Navaree, Fla. (L, 28-42). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Theodore (L, 28-40)
>> Points scored/per game: 396/36.0
>> Points allowed/per game: 275/25.0
>> Returning offensive starters (4): QB Quentin Hayes (Sr., 6-1, 180); RB Mykel Johnson (Jr., 5-10, 170); OL Nick Cox (Sr., 6-6, 295); OL Harris Gammill (Sr., 6-1, 210).
>> Returning defensive starters (5): DL DJ Buckner (Sr., 5-5, 230); DL Xavier Moore (Sr., 5-11, 180); LB Jackson Blount (Sr., 6-0, 178); LB Brison Chatman (Jr., 5-10, 166); CB Rayshawn Fitzpatrick (Sr., 5-11, 176)