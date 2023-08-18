Second-year Eufaula coach Jerrel Jernigan says he’s “way more comfortable” going into this season in his role as head coach of his alma mater.

Yet the loss of three star players from a year ago will surely make things a little uneasy at times.

Lost to graduation is defensive end Yhonzae Pierre, now at Alabama. Gone is offensive/defensive lineman Patrick Screws, now at Georgia Tech. And also having to be replaced is last year’s starting quarterback Copeland Cotton, also lost to graduation.

The Tigers finished 7-3 overall, 4-1 in region play last season in Class 5A, Region 2 but fell in the opening round of the playoffs.

“You can’t replace guys like Yhonzae Pierre and Patrick Screws … you’re just not,” Jernigan said. “But I think offensively and defensively it brings us closer together as a team to play as a unit.”

Jerngian believes it will be imperative for those in the trenches to do their jobs if success is to follow.

“The offensive line has to play together as one, and so does the defensive line, because we don’t have that superstar talent,” Jernigan said. “Any given night, someone can have a good game, or the whole line can be playing in sync as one. I just think it’s better for us as a unit, but it hurts us not having one key superstar we can count on that we know will show up every night.”

On offense, Jernigan hopes Browning Anderson (6-2, 180) can transition well into the starting quarterback role.

“I lost my starting quarterback … Copeland Cotton did a tremendous job for us,” Jernigan said. “We moved Browning Anderson from our X-receiver to quarterback and he did a really good job for us in the spring, but he still has a lot to learn.”

But Jernigan does like the tools Anderson possesses.

“Browning can throw the ball,” Jernigan said. “When we played the spring game, he had only been there about a week and a half working at quarterback. But from the spring game until this summer, he’s been throwing the ball really well.

“The best thing about him is he’s really smart. Like I said, I moved him from receiver to quarterback, so he knows the offense … especially in the passing game. He knows the reads because he has been playing receiver. And he’s a competitor. He wants the ball in his hand.”

Marquia Harris returns for his senior season at running back, Antron Mitchell is a talented senior receiver as is senior Arelious Slaughter.

“I’m just looking forward to those guys making plays for us,” Jernigan said.

Parker Symons, a 5-10, 255-pound junior, is a leader across the offensive front at left guard.

Defensively, senior Jaquavious Moss is a leader.

“He’s the Mike linebacker. I think he’s got about six or seven Division I offers,” Jernigan said. “At corner we’ve got Toney Coleman, Jr., who’s still raw, but he’s going to lead us in that secondary.

“He’s long, athletic and just a playmaker out there. He’s going into his second year of playing football for us, so he’s going to be tremendously good for us.

“On the front line, we’ve got Xavier Dennis, he’s a returning starter. We’ve got a transfer in Keviyon Lamons who came to us from Central-Phenix City and we’re looking for big things from him.”

Cooper Wingate, a sophomore, handles the kicking chores.

“The kicking situation is good,” Jernigan said. “Cooper Wingate is going to handle all kicking duties – kickoffs, extra points and we’re looking for him to be money for us this year.

“He can put the ball (on kickoffs) anywhere we want him to put it. That’s a real luxury. Cooper has been kicking for us since he was in the eighth grade.”

Jernigan said all his assistant coaches are back from a year ago, which has added to his comfort level.

“The biggest thing is I have a full offseason of my coaching staff … we didn’t have any turnover; kept everybody from last year,” Jernigan said. “Last year at mid-June I got the job and I was coming in trying to put pieces together with new coaches here and there.”