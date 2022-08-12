COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Eufaula Tigers enter season with new coach Jernigan

New Eufaula head football coach Jerrel Jernigan wouldn’t want to be at any other place.

“A lot of people say when I talk to them that you don’t want to start your coaching career in your home town, but I look forward to it,” Jernigan said. “I’ve got a strong administrative team, strong superintendent behind me and the community has been a wonderful help.”

Jernigan was named head football coach of his alma mater in June, replacing Ed Rigby, who left in May to become the new head coach at Pike Road.

Jernigan was a star during his playing days at Eufaula, then later at Troy University which was followed by a stint in the NFL. Jernigan had been an assistant coach at Eufaula since 2016

“It’s been exciting and busy, but it’s a happy busy,” Jernigan said of the transition to head coach. “The kids have all bought in and the community is excited, so it’s been good so far.

“I wanted this job; I played here and have been coaching here for six years. We’re going to work hard. It’s going to be different … not saying that there’s anything in the past that’s been wrong … but we’re going to do things a little different. We’ve been in there grinding.”

The Tigers don’t have many returning starters from a team that went 5-6 a year ago, but that doesn’t mean there is a lack of talent.

Two of the seniors are big-time college commits – defensive end Yhonzae Pierre to Alabama and offensive/defensive lineman Patrick Screws to Georgia Tech.

Pierre, a 6-foot-4, 220 pounder, recorded 55 tackles last season, which included 16 for loss, along with seven sacks.

“Pierre is a great kid,” Jernigan said. “He shows leadership with his play. A lot of people can talk and lead, but he’s one of the ones who leads with his play.”

Jernigan also raves about Screws, a 6-foot-7, 291-pounder lineman who has great versatility. Screws, who played center last season, is now working at left tackle.

“That’s another leader,” Jernigan said. “I need him to speak up a little bit more, but he’s another one that leads with his play. He comes to work every day. I just love everything about him.”

The Tigers return their starting quarterback in Copeland Cotton, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound senior.

“We’re looking for a big year from him,” Jernigan said. “He’s a really smart kid with a strong, accurate arm.

“With Copeland, we’ve just got to keep building his confidence. We’re doing some different stuff with him this year … spreading the field and getting some RPO reads for him and stuff like that, which is different from him, but I think stuff he will thrive in.”

Two other starters return on offense along with Cotton and Screws in junior wide receiver Browning Anderson and junior offensive lineman Chris Dutill.

Other projected starters offensively include Lekveyunate Pugh (TE), Antron Mitchell (WR), Arilious Slaughter (WR), Ben Holloway (OL), Fred Gooch (OL), Parker Symons (OL) and Tyrik Ivory (OL).

“We’ve got some young receivers out there that are going to be really good,” Jernigan said. “Browning Anderson is one of them, Antron Mitchell is another one, then we’ve got a tight end Lekveyunate Pugh who is going to be a big deal. And we’re also going to use Yhonzae Pierre on the offensive side of the ball too at tight end.”

Defensively, Pierre and senior free safety Dominic Floyd are the lone returning starters, but Jernigan likes what he sees on that side of the football.

“I’ve got some guys I’m really confident in,” Jernigan said. “Dominic Floyd is going to be my safety back there. He’s going to be really good for us. He’s a rangy player, fast player who can calm a defense.

“At the other end opposite Pierre we’ve got Jamario Mitchell. I’m looking for a big season out of him. He’s a guy who is big in size and has been putting in hard work in the offseason.”

Other projected defensive starters include Screws across the front along with Kenobbi Young (FS), Zion Martin (LB), Jaquavious Moss (LB), Toney Coleman (CB) and Zion Williams (CB).

Jairo Salas, a junior, is expected to handle the kicking duties.

“He’s coming back and has a strong leg and has been working hard,” Jernigan said. “Then I have young one, Cooper Wingate, who is going be an incoming freshman, but he’s going to be a good one. His brother kicked for us, Davis Wingate, in the past. He plays soccer.”

When asked about his biggest concern for the team as a whole, Jernigan said it was a lack of depth.

“We’ve got some younger guys, but we just have to get them in the groove and getting them ready to go,” Jernigan said.

TIGERS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Jerrel Jernigan (1st year at Eufaula and as a head coach)

2021 record: 5-6 overall, 4-3 in Class 6A, Region 2, first round of Class 6A state playoffs

2021 results: Carroll (W, 40-8); at Central-Phenix City (L, 0-33); R.E. Lee # (L, 10-17); at Opelika # (L, 0-21); Park Crossing # (W, by forfeit from Park Crossing); at Stanhope Elmore (L, 20-24); Valley # (W, 33-0); at Carver (Montgomery) # (L, 12-20); at Russell County # (W, 41-7); Sidney Lanier # (W, 28-6). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Hueytown (L, 13-50)

Points scored/per game: 197/19.7

Points allowed/per game: 186/18.6

Returning offensive starters (4): QB Copeland Cotton (Sr., 6-1, 160);WR Browning Anderson (Jr., 6-2, 170); OT Patrick Screws (Sr., 6-7, 291); OL Chris Dutill (Jr., 5-9,230)

Returning defensive starters (2): DE/LB Yhonzae Pierre (Sr., 6-4, 220); FS Dominic Floyd (Sr., 5-11, 180)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 off

Aug. 26 Stanhope Elmore

Sept. 2 at Headland #

Sept. 9 at Greenville #

Sept. 16 Pike Road

Sept. 23 at Pell City

Sept. 30 Carroll #

Oct. 7 Charles Henderson

Oct. 14 Rehobeth #

Oct. 21 at Early County (Ga.)

Oct. 28 off

# Denotes region games