COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Eufaula Tigers

Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby refers to this season as a rebuilding year, but he still believes the Tigers can win football games.

“This is rebuild in every sense of what that word is, but the beauty of the guys who have been before them and been successful is that these guys here now see that is how football is,” Rigby said. “The bar is set high so they understand what they have to do to keep it high.”

Though the Tigers lost a lot of weapons, particularly on offense, Rigby feels there are still plenty left on the Tiger campus to make another run toward a 10-win season. Eufaula has won nine games in four of the last six seasons, including last year (9-3).

“It is a good group,” Rigby said. “It is a group that will win ball games. Staying healthy is always a big thing at Eufaula because we are a small 6A and we don’t have numbers that the teams we play.”

The Tigers lost seven players from last year that are now on college campuses, including six from an offense that averaged 36.1 points a game. Those players include explosive wide receivers Rodarius Thomas (Mississippi State) and Jay Townsend (South Alabama), tight end/receiver Emmanual Stevenson (Arkansas State) and three-year starting quarterback Hess Horne (Missouri State).