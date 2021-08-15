COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Eufaula Tigers

Eufaula head coach Ed Rigby refers to this season as a rebuilding year, but he still believes the Tigers can win football games.
“This is rebuild in every sense of what that word is, but the beauty of the guys who have been before them and been successful is that these guys here now see that is how football is,” Rigby said. “The bar is set high so they understand what they have to do to keep it high.”
Though the Tigers lost a lot of weapons, particularly on offense, Rigby feels there are still plenty left on the Tiger campus to make another run toward a 10-win season. Eufaula has won nine games in four of the last six seasons, including last year (9-3).
“It is a good group,” Rigby said. “It is a group that will win ball games. Staying healthy is always a big thing at Eufaula because we are a small 6A and we don’t have numbers that the teams we play.”
The Tigers lost seven players from last year that are now on college campuses, including six from an offense that averaged 36.1 points a game. Those players include explosive wide receivers Rodarius Thomas (Mississippi State) and Jay Townsend (South Alabama), tight end/receiver Emmanual Stevenson (Arkansas State) and three-year starting quarterback Hess Horne (Missouri State).
“We lost a lot of folks, a lot of good ones, and a lot of good receivers,” Rigby said. “So this is a rebuild year for us, a true rebuild. We are returning only two starters on offense and defensively, we are returning six, but some of those guys didn’t start every game. They only started a couple.”
Running back Jamarion Lewis, a 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior, returns after leading the Tigers ground game with 802 yards and 10 touchdowns.
He also showed an ability to throw the ball as well, completing 7-of-8 passes for 27 yards and three touchdowns.
“The best back our defense will see all year will be at practice,” Rigby said of Lewis, who is receiving college interest from most Sun Belt Conference schools. “He is a good one.”
The other returning starter is junior left tackle Patrick Screws (6-6, 320), who is expected to be a major recruit next year.
“We have only one returning starter on the offensive line, but we legitimately have seven candidates to replace those four jobs (on the offensive line),” Rigby said. “We feel by mid to the end of the season, we will have a better offensive line than we even had last year.”
Heading into the season, Rigby said Javion Allen (Sr.), Brody Lawrence (Sr.), Chris Dutill (So.) and J’siya Warren (Jr.) are the projected starters to fill those O-line spots.
Junior Copeland Cotton, who saw some playing time late in some games last year, is the heir apparent to Horne at quarterback. Cotton is a 6-foot, 170-pound junior. In five games last year, he completed 13-of-28 passes for 141 yards.
“The only difference between Copeland and Hess at this point of their career was Hess had started a year,” Rigby said. “Copeland has a similar (passing) arm and is mobile and can hurt you with his feet. He is a student of the game much like Hess. He is almost a carbon copy of Hess who might have a little more speed. He has a tremendous arm and is well-refined.”
The Tigers will have new receivers to throw to in their spread offensive attack which featured 14 different receivers catching passes last year.
“At wide receiver, we have to replace experience and speed with youth, but guys who have a lot of potential and upside,” Rigby said. “Coming out of spring the two main guys that stepped forward to take some roles were Birch Cochran and Jalen Coleman.”
Cochran and Coleman are both seniors.
Other projected wide receiver starters are sophomore Browning Anderson and junior Melvin Reeves.
The defense is a little more experienced for Eufaula, led by senior nose guard Adrian Calloway (6-0, 260) and junior defensive end Yhonzae Pierre (6-5, 230), both major college prospects.
Rigby described Calloway as a “workhorse” and “tough as nails” as an undersized nose guard and also “the life blood of the line.”
Pierre is a developing star, said Rigby.
“It was his first year of high school football last year as a sophomore. He is a junior, but he has a zillion offers from big-time schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Florida State. He has gotten bigger and more mature as a person. He finished the year strong academically (in the spring). He has got the one thing everybody wants – he is 6-foot-5 and has a motor.”
Also returning on the line is senior Rashon Johnson (6-2, 230).
Seniors Justin Davis (6-0, 190) and Eric Dortch (5-11, 195), two smart players who understand the game, are returning starters at linebacker. Junior Treymond Henry (6-3, 230), another potential major college recruit, along with seniors Jalen Paige (6-0, 210) and BJ Hunter (5-8, 185) are other projected linebacker starters.
The secondary is led by senior Slade Seaborn (6-0, 190), the “field general” of the defense, says Rigby. Senior La’Devin Spencer (5-10, 180) and junior Nic Floyd (6-0, 175) are other projected secondary starters.
Senior Brando Gonzalez is expected to handle field goals and extra-point kicks and senior Dakota Ingram the punting chores. Cochran is the snapper for the kicks and punts.
“We have a long way to go,” Rigby said. “We are not there, but we are moving forward. You can see progress on a weekly basis.”
TIGERS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Ed Rigby (4th year at Eufaula, 23-12; 21st year as a head coach, 141-91)
2020 record: 9-3 overall, 5-2 in Class 6A, Region 2, second round of Class 6A state playoffs
2020 results: at Carroll (W, 50-7); Central-Phenix City (W, 38-36); at R.E. Lee # (L, 10-25); Opelika # (L, 21-28); at Park Crossing # (W, 33-7); Stanhope Elmore (W, 35-13); at Valley # (W, 44-13); Carver (Montgomery) # (W, 38-21); Russell County # (W, 42-0); at Sidney Lanier # (W, 42-6). STATE PLAYOFFS: Stanhope Elmore (W, 52-28); at Blount (L, 28-41)
Points scored/per game: 433/36.1
Points allowed/per game: 225/18.8
Returning offensive starters (2): RB Jamarion Lewis (Sr., 6-1, 210); OT Patrick Screws (Jr., 6-6, 320)
Returning defensive starters (6): DE Yhonzae Pierre (Jr., 6-5, 230); NG Adrian Calloway (Sr., 6-0, 260); DE Rashon Johnson (Sr., 6-2, 230); OLB Justin Davis (Sr., 6-0, 190); OLB Eric Dortch (Sr., 5-11, 195); CB/FS Slade Seaborn (Sr., 5-8, 170)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Carroll