G.W. Long coach David Watts glanced down at the sheet listing returning offensive and defensive starters and took note of the gaps that need to be filled.

“I don’t care how good you are … if you’re returning 11 starters on both sides or if you’re returning none … the goal is to be as good as you can be,” Watts said. “These guys work hard to be the best football players than can be. Hopefully we can fill those gaps.”

The Rebels went 8-4 last season in Watts’ second year as the head coach and have some quality players returning. However, like Watts noted, there are plenty of question marks as only four starters return on offense and five on defense.

On a bright note, quarterback Bryson Hughes does return for his senior season after being named second team All-State following last season.

“He’s just such a competitor,” Watts said. “You know, if we’re pushing sleds during conditioning, he wants to be the first guy to finish. And he doesn’t just want to be the first guy to finish; he’s pushing other guys, too.

“He’s gotten better and better as a passer. He’s going to have to take on a bigger role for us this year too in the running game, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Senior Brayden Whitehead is a key on both offense and defense.

“Brayden is a weapon for us on offense because of his versatility,” Watts said. “He plays in the slot some, he can catch the football, we use him in the backfield … he’s a good running back. He’s also a weapon out of the backfield catching the ball, so he’s an important piece to what we do.

“On the defensive side he plays safety for us, but he’s a guy we can roll down into the box; we can roll him down to the edge when we bring other guys. He’s just a smart football player.”

Hunter Kerchner, a junior, returns as a tackle and senior Brayden Jordan returns at the center.

“Hunter played a little bit of right tackle and a little bit of left tackle for us last year,” Watts said. “He’s a big kid. He weighs about 235 and we need him to be a physical presence for us. He plays on both sides of the ball … offensive and defensive lines.

“Brayden plays an important spot for us … he’s a center … and we’re in the shotgun all of the time, so that’s an important spot to get everything going. The timing and everything is off if that snap is off.”

Watts likes the talent at wide receiver, even if they are somewhat unproven.

“We’re going to have to have several people step forward,” Watts said. “We lost a lot off last year’s team. Just in two receiver spots we lost 120 catches, so we have to have some guys step up. I think we’ve got some good receivers coming back.

“Daylon Henderson is a big, lanky kid. He’s been a basketball player who played football last year for the first time. I think he has a chance to be a good player for us.

“Cam Richards is another one at receiver. Not a real big kid, but very athletic and has good hands. Preston Williams is young and only in the ninth grade, but he may have the best hands on the football team.”

On defense, Kerchner returns at defensive end, Whitehead and Hughes are safeties, while Landon Grubbs, a junior, and Blayne Wood, a sophomore, return at linebacker spots.

“There’s not a whole lot of defensive linemen listed, so we have to figure out what we’re going to do on the defensive front to start with,” Watts said of concerns. “I do like the fact we have both of our inside linebackers back (Grubbs and Wood). Both of those guys are good football players.

“And we’ve got some experience at safety (Whitehead and Hughes), so right through the middle of the defense we’ve got some returners. We’ve just got to figure out the edges a little bit.”