COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: G.W. Long Rebels

The cupboard certainly wasn’t left bare for new G.W. Long coach David Watts.
Taking over for longtime Rebel coach Scott Horne, who has retired after leading the program to 96 wins and two state semifinal teams since 2008, Watts inherits a team that returns plenty of established starters on both sides of the ball and is coming off an 9-2 record.
Watts has been part of successful football programs in the past as an assistant at Highland Home, Straughn, Luverne, McKenzie, Georgiana and the past eight years at Brantley.
He believes G.W. Long is the perfect spot to begin his head coaching career for more reasons than it having a strong football program.
“It’s a great academic school,” Watts said. “I’ve got two kids and I’m going to be putting them in school there, so academics were a big part of it.
“It’s a tough, hard-nosed community with good people. I couldn’t ask for a better situation.”
Watts is eager to now put his mark on the program.
“The big thing for us is discipline and toughness,” Watts said. “I think that those things win; I think they travel.
"I don’t think it matters about field conditions – if it’s good out, it’s bad, if it’s raining or shinning – I think when you’re disciplined and do things the way you’re supposed to do them and when you’re supposed to do them, I think you get the results you’re looking for most of the time.”
There is certainly plenty of talent returning to go with the mental and physical toughness that Watts covets.
Talented Kobie Stringer returns at quarterback for the Rebels. Known more for his running ability, Stringer has added to his arsenal.
“He’s worked really hard to improve the passing game – his mechanics and that kind of stuff,” Watts said.
Seniors Trevor Morris and Jackson Chancey are returning running backs.
Paving the way for them is an experienced offensive line with seniors Cameron Langford (6-1, 175), Brantley Roland (6-4, 230 and Mikey McCraney (5-10, 185), along with junior Austin Kerchner (6-2, 205).
Hayes Horne, a junior wide receiver, has looked good in the preseason. He especially shined during a 7-on-7 scrimmage in New Brockton.
“Hayes Horne had kind of a breakout day and caught the eye of all of the coaches there,” Watts said. “He’s going to play inside receiver for us.”
Bryson Hughes is another receiver for the Rebels who also plays linebacker on defense.
Watts is looking for others to emerge as contributors.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys that haven’t stepped up into those roles yet, but I think they’re ready,” Watts said.
Defensively, the Rebels return some experience – Kerchner and Langford on the line, Landon Joseph, Jackson Dasinger and Chancey at linebacker spots and Morris, Stringer Tanner Johnston and Blayne McDaniel in the secondary.
The Rebels also have a talented returning kicker.
“One of the first things I noticed when I turned the film on and was watching last year’s stuff trying to figure the guys out, we’ve got a kicker coming back in Tanner Patton who is really good,” Watts said.
“In small school football, that’s a huge weapon. Most of the time, you get it down inside the 15 and it goes to fourth down, you’ve got to go for it, you know?
“We’ve got an opportunity to score points even if we don’t put it in the end zone, and that’s big for us. And he’ll punt as well.”
REBELS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: David Watts (1st year as a head coach at G.W. Long and as a head coach)
2020 record: 9-2 overall, 6-1 in Class 2A, Region 2, second round of Class 2A state playoffs
2020 results: Elba # (W, 41-34); at Houston County # (W, 42-21); Ariton # (W, 52-6); at Daleville (W, 55-14); Zion Chapel # (W, 56-0); at Cottonwood # (W by forfeit, COVID); Geneva County # (W, 41-7); at Abbeville # (L, 13-32); Houston Academy (W, 38-7). STATE PLAYOFFS: Luverne (W, 17-0); at Lanett % (L, 3-37)
Points scored/per game: 358/35.8 (in 10 games)
Points allowed/per game: 158/15.8 (in 10 games)
Returning offensive starters (7): QB Kobie Stringer (Sr., 6-0, 180); RB Trevor Morris (Sr., 5-10, 175); RB Jackson Chancey (Sr., 5-11, 210); OL Cameron Langford (Sr., 6-1, 175); OL Brantley Roland (Sr., 6-4, 230); OL Austin Kerchner (Jr., 6-2, 205); OL Mikey McCraney (Sr., 5-10, 185)
Returning defensive starters (7): DL Austin Kerchner (Jr., 6-2, 205); DL Cameron Langford (Sr., 6-1, 175); LB Landon Joseph (Sr., 5-10, 175); LB Jackson Chancey (Sr., 6-0, 200); LB Jackson Dasinger (Sr., 6-0, 165); CB Trevor Morris (Sr., 5-10, 175): S Kobie Stringer (Sr., 6-0, 180)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Open
Aug. 27 Open
Sept. 3 at Elba #
Sept. 10 Houston County #
Sept. 17 at Ariton #
Sept. 24 Daleville
Oct. 1 at Zion Chapel #
Oct. 8 Cottonwood #
Oct. 15 at Geneva County #
Oct. 22 Abbeville #