COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: G.W. Long Rebels

The cupboard certainly wasn’t left bare for new G.W. Long coach David Watts.

Taking over for longtime Rebel coach Scott Horne, who has retired after leading the program to 96 wins and two state semifinal teams since 2008, Watts inherits a team that returns plenty of established starters on both sides of the ball and is coming off an 9-2 record.

Watts has been part of successful football programs in the past as an assistant at Highland Home, Straughn, Luverne, McKenzie, Georgiana and the past eight years at Brantley.

He believes G.W. Long is the perfect spot to begin his head coaching career for more reasons than it having a strong football program.

“It’s a great academic school,” Watts said. “I’ve got two kids and I’m going to be putting them in school there, so academics were a big part of it.

“It’s a tough, hard-nosed community with good people. I couldn’t ask for a better situation.”

Watts is eager to now put his mark on the program.

“The big thing for us is discipline and toughness,” Watts said. “I think that those things win; I think they travel.