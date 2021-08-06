COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: GENEVA COUNTY BULLDOGS

The headliner may be Emmanuel Henderson, the super-talented senior running back who has committed to the University of Alabama, but the talent around him gives credence to why Geneva County is ranked sixth in the Class 2A preseason rankings.
“We’re going to be pretty competitive,” Geneva County coach JimBob Striplin said. “I’ve been with the program five years going on six and the kids know what to expect. We’re going to be bigger, stronger, faster than we have in the last few years.”
The Bulldogs return 18 starters off a team that finished 8-4 a year ago and has the town of Hartford buzzing about the season on the horizon.
“I understand these times are few and far between,” Striplin said. “I’ve kind of stepped back and looked at it from a broad standpoint and I really appreciate it. The community appreciates it and it’s really exciting.”
Of course the offense revolves around Henderson, who rushed for 1,449 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and is generally considered one of the top college recruits in the nation.
Striplin has watched Henderson get better every year.
“As an eighth grader he was a natural talent, as a ninth grader he improved on his natural talent, but once he started getting that local and then national attention, he’s really bought into the fact that he’s got to get better,” Striplin said. “He’s wanted to get better and you can just see his personal motivational level continue to rise and the result of that just making everybody around him better.
“He’s a lot bigger this year. Last year he went into the season right at 190 (pounds) and he’ll be going into this season at 200.”
The Bulldogs will have to replace last year’s starting quarterback Will Birdsong, who has graduated, but Jackson Stewart (6-1 170) is a senior who understands the system.
“Jackson has been in the program a long time,” Striplin said. “He started at safety for us in the eighth grade, believe it or not. He actually in my mind was going to be the starting quarterback this year as I looked ahead and kind of had my hierarchy of quarterbacks coming up.
“Last year he elected just to play baseball, but fortunately this year he elected to get back into the program. He really missed football and has had a really good summer. He’s going to be ready to go.
“He’s really a great athlete. Jackson is actually the second or third fastest guy on the football team. He’s a dynamic player. He has good height, good arm, a great competitor and great speed.”
Seniors Sam Gooden, Chance Martin, Holden Hunter and junior Jay Roberts give the Bulldogs strength across the offensive line.
“Traditionally at Geneva County is we’ve had some skill players over the years, but our biggest dilemma has been building depth on the front line,” Striplin said. “Fortunately this year we’ve had a few guys that joined the team that were walking hallways that added to that depth. I’m really excited about them.”
Senior J’Quan Broxson is a talent that can be used at wide receiver or tight end. KenLi Preyer is a junior that has talent at running back and Brandon Andrews, a junior, will be counted on at fullback.
“KenLi Preyer is an outstanding athlete,” Striplin said. “You’ve got lightning with Emmanuel and kind of thunder with him. We’ll use him quite a bit. He’s kind of the compliment for Emmanuel.”
An area that Geneva County has had its struggles in recent years may actually be the strength this season.
“Defense may be our strong suit this year,” Striplin said. “The thing that makes your defense good or bad is just the level of resistance. We have a lot of returners and the bottom line is we’ve got guys who aren’t scared to come up and make plays.”
Roberts, Gooden and Broxson anchor the front. Isaiah Hutcherson, Scott Sanders, Grayson Bell and Preyer are at the linebacker spots. Brandon Copeland, Omari Holmes and Jose Martinez return in the secondary.
“J’Quan is a great athlete and the last couple of years his frame has really started to fill out,” Striplin said of the 6-3, 230-pound senior. “He’s really relished that defensive end role.
“Last year he had a great season and I actually put him up for All-State. I felt like he had that kind of a year and I think he’ll have the same this year.”
Hunter Adams, a senior, is the returning kicker/punter.
“He made a big field goal against Highland Home in the first round of the playoffs that really kind of sealed the game for us,” Striplin said. “He’s got a great leg. He kicks off the ground too, by the way. He doesn’t use the tee.”
BULLDOGS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Jim Bob Striplin (6th year at Geneva County, 28-26; 12th season as a head coach, 59-59)
>> 2020 record: 8-4 overall, 5-2 in Class 2A, Region 2, second round of Class 2A state playoffs
>> 2020 results: at Wicksburg (W, 19-15); at Cottonwood # (W, 39-12); Ariton # (W, 54-41); Abbeville # (W, 42-30); Geneva (W, 22-6); at Elba # (L, 22-50); Houston County # (W, 21-14); at G.W. Long # (L, 7-41); Zion Chapel # (W, 48-13); at Slocomb (L, 13-20). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Highland Home (W, 48-26); Leroy (L, 16-26)
>> Points scored/per game: 351/29.3
>> Points allowed/per game: 294/24.5
>> Returning offensive starters (7): RB/WR Emmanuel Henderson (Sr., 6-1, 200); FB Brandon Andrews (Jr., 6-1, 245); TE/WR J’Quan Broxson (Sr., 6-3, 230); OL/OT Sam Gooden (Sr., 6-0, 275); OG Chance Martin (Sr., 5-9, 170); OT Jay Roberts (Jr., 6-0, 280); OG Holden Hunter (Sr., 6-2. 270)
>> Returning defensive starters (10): DT Jay Roberts (Jr., 6-0, 280); DT Sam Gooden (Sr., 6-0, 275); DT J’Quan Broxson (Sr., 6-3, 230); OLB Isaiah Hutcherson (Jr., 5-11, 165); ILB Scott Sanders (Jr., 5-10, 180); ILB Grayson Bell (Jr., 6-0, 175); OLB KenLi Preyer (Jr., 5-10, 165); CB Brandon Copeland (Sr., 5-10, 165); FS Omari Holmes (So., 6-3, 175); S/C Jose Martinez (Jr., 5-10 165)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 27 Wicksburg
Sept. 3 Cottonwood #
Sept. 10 at Ariton #
Sept. 17 at Abbeville #
Sept. 24 at Geneva
Oct. 1 Elba #
Oct. 8 at Houston County #
Oct. 15 G.W. Long #
Oct. 22 at Zion Chapel #
Oct. 28 (Thur) Slocomb