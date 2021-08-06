COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: GENEVA COUNTY BULLDOGS

The headliner may be Emmanuel Henderson, the super-talented senior running back who has committed to the University of Alabama, but the talent around him gives credence to why Geneva County is ranked sixth in the Class 2A preseason rankings.

“We’re going to be pretty competitive,” Geneva County coach JimBob Striplin said. “I’ve been with the program five years going on six and the kids know what to expect. We’re going to be bigger, stronger, faster than we have in the last few years.”

The Bulldogs return 18 starters off a team that finished 8-4 a year ago and has the town of Hartford buzzing about the season on the horizon.

“I understand these times are few and far between,” Striplin said. “I’ve kind of stepped back and looked at it from a broad standpoint and I really appreciate it. The community appreciates it and it’s really exciting.”

Of course the offense revolves around Henderson, who rushed for 1,449 yards and 20 touchdowns last season and is generally considered one of the top college recruits in the nation.

Striplin has watched Henderson get better every year.