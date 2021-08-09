COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Geneva Panthers

A year ago, Geneva’s football team produced a solid first half of the season before injuries and COVID-19 sent the Panthers spiraling down the stretch.
Geneva finished 4-7 after a 3-2 start, but earned a second straight state playoff appearance because of the strong start and a key region win late. It marked consecutive playoff appearances for the Panthers for the first time since a four-year postseason run from 2004-07.
Panther head coach Les Sanders is hoping all of the experiences – both good and bad – from last year will set up his team for a better 2021.
“We were rolling last year then lost a key player to a leg injury that set us back and then COVID set us back,” Sanders said. “We made the playoffs in back-to-back years for the first time in like 14-15 years, but we limped in.
“It was good for our kids to make the playoffs even though we had to travel three hours to play the No. 1 team in the state (American Christian). Hopefully, it makes us grow for this year.
“I hope on the back end we reap some benefits from that crazy year.”
Sanders looks at his roster, which includes nine returning starters on offense and seven on defense, and sees potential for improvement.
Then he looks at his team’s schedule and wonders if the Panthers have a chance for improvement.
In addition to a tough slate in Class 4A, Region 1, including Montgomery schools Alabama Christian and St. James, the Panthers face a gauntlet in non-region with three teams – Opp, Slocomb and Geneva County – that all won eight or more games and made the second round of the state playoffs last year. All three are ranked in the ASWA preseason poll – Opp at No. 10 in Class 3A, Slocomb at No. 6 in 3A and Geneva County at No. 6 in 2A.
“I think we have a chance to be really good,” Sanders said. “I don’t know if it will show on our record with the schedule, which is loaded. Every week we will face a great team with a great coach and great athletes. You can’t look on there and find a win.
“I think we will be better. I just don’t know if it will show up (on the record), especially if we don’t stay healthy.”
Sanders said Geneva needs to play the three non-region opponents – two against rivals inside the county, the other a rival not far outside the county line. The Opp and Slocomb games are the first two of the season and Geneva County is in the middle of the season before the stretch run.
“We need to play those people,” Sanders of the contests, which are big-money gate games for all the schools “It also gets us ready for the region games.”
The Panthers return a strong nucleus of players on both sides of the ball, especially at the skill areas, though they have to replace starting quarterback Kahari McReynolds from last year.
“Our strength is the depth at the skill position,” Sanders said. “In the past, we had more depth up front, but on both sides of the ball we have depth at the skill areas – in the secondary on defense and our skill positions on offense. We have some options there and can move people around.”
Timothy McReynolds, a 5-foot-11, 175-senior and brother of Kahari, will move from wide receiver to running back to help spark the rushing attack. He is a potential Division-II and I-AA college prospect.
Noah Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 229-pound junior, also returns as a starting running back for the Panthers. Senior Justin Fulford (5-9, 160) and sophomore Kingston Tolbert (5-9, 185) add running back depth.
“McReynolds has gotten better every year,” Sanders said. “He is sort of on the same path as Kahari, who had a good sophomore and junior year and came out big his senior year. I have a feeling that will be Timothy.
"He is explosive. We can play him at running back, can play him at slot. He will play in the return game. He does a lot for us. We are looking for a break-out year for him.”
Senior Logan Adams (5-9, 170) is expected to fill the quarterback void. Sanders says Adams has some experience.
“He has been around,” Sanders said. “He has played some key snaps because of injuries (to others). He has been a starter on defense and he has been in the big games, so we are confident in Logan. He can throw it and he can run it. He just needs more game experience.”
The Panthers return a veteran offensive line as four starters return – seniors Grant Pellot (5-9, 225) and Jaxon DeRouen (6-0, 225) and juniors Dayton Landingham (6-0, 235) and Jimmy Pettis (6-3, 220). Shawn Lett (Jr., 6-1, 195) will also play up front.
Preston Garner (Sr., 6-1, 215), a potential small-college prospect, returns at tight end. Garner hurt his leg in the middle of last season, but is 100 percent for this season.
“He is a match-up problem for everybody,” Sanders said. “He is an old-school fullback/H-back kind of guy. He runs routes well and catches the ball well.”
Geneva also returns two starting wide receivers in Justin Russ (Sr., 5-9, 150) and Avery Perry (Sr., 5-9, 170).
Defensively, Timothy McReynolds and Russ return in the secondary, while Johnson, Garner and Walt Watkins (Sr., 5-9, 170) are back at linebacker. Pellot and Landingham return to anchor the defensive front.
Expected to also start on the front are Lett and sophomore Tayshaun McReynolds (5-9, 215). McReynolds, who Sanders says has “unlimited potential,” is the younger brother of both Kahari and Timothy, but is a lineman instead of a skill player. He returns after a foot injury in the spring.
Ashton Pollard (So., 5-10, 180) and Fulford are expecting to start at linebacker and will join in the rotation by Jaleel Khaleed (Jr., 5-10, 165). Michael Moore (So., 5-10, 170) is expected to start in the secondary alongside Timothy McReynolds and Russ.
Moore will handle the kicking duties for Geneva with Russ doing the punting. Tayshaun McReynolds will snap for punts and extra point/field goal attempts. Timothy McReynolds will return kicks and punts.
PANTHERS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Les Sanders (7th year at Geneva, 30-31; 12th year in as a head coach, 70-51)
2020 record: 4-7 record overall, 3-4 in Class 4A, Region 2, first round of state playoffs
2020 results: at Opp (L, 14-67); Slocomb (W, 48-41); Booker T. Washington # (W, 35-14); at Dale County # (L, 22-28); Ashford # (W, 41-8); at Geneva County (L, 6-22); Straughn # (W, 26-21); Alabama Christian # (L, 20-49); at Bullock County # (L, forfeits to Bullock, COVID); at St. James # (L, 20-35); at Tallassee (cancelled, no forfeit). STATE PLAYOFFS: at American Christian (L, 21-65)
Points scored/per game: 233/23.3
Points allowed/per game: 350/31.8
Returning offensive starters (9): RB Timothy McReynolds (Sr., 5-11, 175); RB Noah Johnson (Jr., 6-2, 220); TE Preston Garner (Sr., 6-1, 215); WR Justin Russ (Sr., 5-9, 150); WR Avery Perry (Sr., 5-10, 170); OL Grant Pellot (Sr., 5-9, 225); OL Dayton Landingham (Jr., 6-0, 235); OL Jimmy Pettis (Jr., 6-3, 220); OL Jaxon DeRouen (Sr., 6-0,225).
Returning defensive starters (7): DL Grant Pellot (Sr., 5-9, 225); DL Dayton Landingham (Jr., 6-0, 235); LB Preston Garner (Sr., 6-1, 215); LB Walt Watkins (Sr., 5-9, 150); LB Noah Johnson (Jr., 6-2, 220); DB Timothy McReynolds (Sr., 5-11, 175); DB Justin Russ (Sr., 5-9, 150)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Opp
Aug. 27 at Slocomb
Sept. 3 at Booker T. Washington #
Sept. 10 Dale County #
Sept. 17 at Ashford #
Sept. 24 Geneva County
Oct. 1 at Straughn #
Oct. 8 at Alabama Christian #
Oct. 15 Bullock County #
Oct. 22 St. James #
Oct. 29 Open
# Denotes region contest