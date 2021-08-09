COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Geneva Panthers

In addition to a tough slate in Class 4A, Region 1, including Montgomery schools Alabama Christian and St. James, the Panthers face a gauntlet in non-region with three teams – Opp, Slocomb and Geneva County – that all won eight or more games and made the second round of the state playoffs last year. All three are ranked in the ASWA preseason poll – Opp at No. 10 in Class 3A, Slocomb at No. 6 in 3A and Geneva County at No. 6 in 2A.

“I think we have a chance to be really good,” Sanders said. “I don’t know if it will show on our record with the schedule, which is loaded. Every week we will face a great team with a great coach and great athletes. You can’t look on there and find a win.

“I think we will be better. I just don’t know if it will show up (on the record), especially if we don’t stay healthy.”

Sanders said Geneva needs to play the three non-region opponents – two against rivals inside the county, the other a rival not far outside the county line. The Opp and Slocomb games are the first two of the season and Geneva County is in the middle of the season before the stretch run.

“We need to play those people,” Sanders of the contests, which are big-money gate games for all the schools “It also gets us ready for the region games.”