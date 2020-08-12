COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Geneva Panthers

Geneva coach Les Sanders realizes full well his team lost more than just talent with the graduation of standouts Dylan Creech (linebacker/running back) and Kahari McReynolds (running back/receiver, safety).
“We talked about it at the end of the season that physically, I think we’ll be fine, but we lost two alpha dogs,” Sanders said. “When practice wasn’t going right, when the weight room wasn’t going right, they would pick it up. We only had seven seniors, so we had a lot coming back. But that’s what I was worried about.”
The good news is there is plenty of experience returning from a Geneva team that won its last seven regular season games before being ousted in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs to finish the season at 8-3.
There are seven returners on both offense and defense as the Panthers hope to keep the momentum rolling.
Damion Kemmerlin is expected to start at quarterback and is the only senior listed among the returners on that side of the football.
“He had a high-ankle sprain last year and missed the first three ballgames and we were 1-2,” Sanders said. “We got him back and won seven in a row. He just understands the game.
“Last year, he stood in the pocket and made a lot of big plays. He’s gained some weight in the weight room. He can run it and throw it. He understands where the ball needs to get to and has a great understanding of what we are doing.”
He’ll have quality receivers to throw to in a trio of juniors: Timothy McReynolds, Justin Russ and Avery Perry. Trevon Kemmerlin is a sophomore receiver that is a big target at 6-foot-2.
“We don’t have a burner; we don’t have a 6-4, 6-5 guy, but we’ve got four really solid guys,” Sanders said. “Justin Russ has started there for two years and Avery Perry is a great athlete. Timothy McReynolds is basically going to take Kahari’s spot for what we do in our offense. So we’ve got a lot of returners we feel really, really good about.”
Konnor Owens (6-0, 235 junior) and Dayton Landingham (6-0, 225 sophomore) return across the front and are expected to be joined by seniors Aden Seay (6-0, 285) and Isaiah Clay (5-9, 215) and sophomore Jimmy Pettis (6-1, 185).
“Konnor Owens has been starting since the ninth grade,” Sanders said. “He’s just really solid for us. He has played tackle and guard and we moved him to center to help us control things in there. He’ll do a really good job and will be a bell cow for us up front.
“Dayton started last year for us as a ninth grader. He’ll man up and guard. Aden Seay, who started at defensive tackle for us last year, will start at guard. Those three inside in our scheme are really solid.”
Noah Johnson, a 6-foot, 210-pound junior, is being counted on at running back as well as on the defensive side.
“He started for us as a ninth grader at outside linebacker,” Sanders said. “He’ll basically fill Creech’s spot at a running back. He’s going to fill that big back for us and we’ll move him out in the H-back as a tight end. He really could present some problems.”
Defensively, Grant Pellot and Landingham anchor the front along with defensive ends Mike Rupe and Aubrey Jenkins. Preston Garner, Walt Watkins and Johnson are at the linebacker slots.
“We’ve got the most depth since I’ve been at Geneva on defense,” Sanders said. “Walt Watkins – I think he played every snap at an inside backer. I like keeping him in there.
“He’s a farm boy, rides bulls. He’s just that kind of kid. He broke his wrist in preseason last year, got a cast and played four or five games with a broken wrist. He’s just one of those old-school, gritty young kids.”
McReynolds returns in the secondary. Perry, Trevon Kemmerlin and Logan Adams are also penciled in as starters at defensive backs.
“We feel like our secondary are guys that can help us,” Sanders said. “Defensively, except up front, I feel like we can go two-deep on that side of the ball.
Johnson is expected to handle the placekicking duties and Russ is the punter.
After 14 years in Class 3A, the Panthers return to Class 4A this fall. In their last year in 4A in 2006, they reached the state quarterfinals.
They are joined in their new region (4A, 2) by Wiregrass neighbors Ashford, Dale County and Straughn along with Montgomery schools Alabama Christian Academy and St. James plus Bullock County of Union Springs and Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee.
PANTHERS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Les Sanders (6th year at Geneva, 26-24; 11th year in as a head coach, 66-44)
>> 2019 record: 8-3 record overall, 5-2 in Class 3A, Region 2, first round of state playoffs
>> 2019 results: Geneva County (W, 34-26); Providence Christian # (L, 16-41); at Pike County # (L, 7-14); Opp # (W, 56-43); at Samson (W, 40-28); at Straughn # (W, 32-27); Houston Academy # (W, 34-27); at Slocomb # (W, 28-21); at Wicksburg # (W, 26-21); at Calhoun (W, 41-20). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Mobile Christian (L, 36-49)
>> Points scored/per game: 350/31.8
>> Points allowed/per game: 317/28.8
>> Returning offensive starters (7): QB Damion Kemmerlin (Sr., 5-10, 160); TE Preston Garner (Jr., 6-0, 185); WR Timothy McReynolds (Jr., 5-9, 165); WR Justin Russ (Jr., 5-9, 140); WR Avery Perry (Jr., 5-9, 150); OL Konnor Owens (Jr., 6-0, 235); OL Dayton Landingham (So., 6-0, 225)
>> Returning defensive starters (8): DL Grant Pellot (Jr., 5-10, 190); DL Dayton Landingham (So., 6-0, 225); DE Mike Rupe (Sr., 6-0, 180); DE Aubrey Jenkins (Jr., 6-0, 200); LB Preston Garner (Jr., 6-0, 185); LB Walt Watkins (Jr., 5-9, 140); LB Noah Johnson (So., 6-1, 210); DB Timothy McReynolds (Jr., 5-9, 165)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 at Opp
Aug. 28 Slocomb
Sept. 4 Booker T. Washington #
Sept. 11 at Dale County #
Sept. 18 Geneva County
Sept. 25 at Ashford #
Oct. 2 Straughn #
Oct. 9 Alabama Christian #
Oct. 16 at Bullock County #
Oct. 23 at St. James #
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region contest
