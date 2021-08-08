COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Goshen Eagles

A year ago, Goshen took a beating because of the COVID-19 virus and protocols, resulting in only seven games played and little continuity.

Add in a young team to boot and it resulted in a nightmarish 0-9 season, including two forfeits.

Veteran coach Bart Snyder retired after the academic year and Don Moore was hired from Dale County to take over in 2021.

With just five starters back on both offense and defense, Moore is focusing on smaller things instead of the big picture entering his first year.

“We are not talking about wins right now,” Moore said. “We are talking about competing and getting better because we are really, really young.”

Of the five offensive starters, three are seniors, but only one of the five defensive returning starters is a senior. Overall, the Class 3A Eagles had just six seniors during summer workouts, said Moore.

“We are trying to get better every day,” said Moore, who didn’t get to Goshen until the final week of the academic year and wasn’t able to have a spring practice. “That’s the main thing we are focusing on is the kids kind of learning how we coach and how we do things that are different. We are trying to get to know them the best we can.