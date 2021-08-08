COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Goshen Eagles

A year ago, Goshen took a beating because of the COVID-19 virus and protocols, resulting in only seven games played and little continuity.
Add in a young team to boot and it resulted in a nightmarish 0-9 season, including two forfeits.
Veteran coach Bart Snyder retired after the academic year and Don Moore was hired from Dale County to take over in 2021.
With just five starters back on both offense and defense, Moore is focusing on smaller things instead of the big picture entering his first year.
“We are not talking about wins right now,” Moore said. “We are talking about competing and getting better because we are really, really young.”
Of the five offensive starters, three are seniors, but only one of the five defensive returning starters is a senior. Overall, the Class 3A Eagles had just six seniors during summer workouts, said Moore.
“We are trying to get better every day,” said Moore, who didn’t get to Goshen until the final week of the academic year and wasn’t able to have a spring practice. “That’s the main thing we are focusing on is the kids kind of learning how we coach and how we do things that are different. We are trying to get to know them the best we can.
“We are trying to see what football knowledge the kids have. It is on us as coaches to adjust after that to what they know and their strengths. That is what we are doing right now, trying to figure out what they can do and can’t do and build off that to know what we want to run and what we want to do.”
While there is a lot of youth, the Eagles do have a guiding point, feels Moore.
“I think the strength of this year’s team is going to be the offensive line,” Moore said. “We have some really big kids who are really experienced up front. On our offensive and defensive lines will probably be our strengths this year.”
The offensive line will be anchored by 6-foot-2, 320-pound senior tackle Russ Copeland. Lance Tillery, Christian Simmons, AJ Brown and Mase Brooks are other projected line starters.
The Eagles return a pair of starting tight ends in Jacob Saupe (Sr., 6-0, 185) and Cole Brooks (Sr., 5-11, 180).
Also returning as starters are wide receivers TaQuan Hodges, a senior, and Tyler McLendon, a freshman.
Peyton Stamey is moving from receiver and will likely be the starting quarterback, though McClendon is also an option at the position, said Moore.
Symerick Andrews will work at the running back position.
Defensively, Simmons and Saupe are the only returning starters, though Saupe will also play linebacker. Brooks returns as a linebacker starter and McLendon and Stamey are both returners in the secondary.
Others possible starters on defense include Tillery, Brown and Leon Cowart up front, Isserick McKinney at linebacker and Andrew Galloway and Hodges in the secondary.
The Eagles play a tough schedule that features seven playoff teams among the 10 regular-season opponents.
Moore hopes the battles against the playoff-experienced teams is a benefit down the road.
“Playing in that type of atmosphere and season week-in and week-out will play huge dividends for us in the future,” Moore said.
EAGLES AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Don Moore (1st year at Goshen; 4th year as a head coach, 15-17)
2020 record: 0-9 record overall, 0-7 in Class 3A, Region 4
2020 results: Holtville (L, canceled, forfeited); at Trinity # (L, 6-48); at Childersburg # (L, 12-54); Reeltown # (L, 13-34); Luverne (L, by forfeit); at Dadeville # (L, 0-53); Pike County # (L, 0-48); at Beulah # (L, 13-42); Montgomery Catholic # (L, 6-52)
Points scored/per game: 50/7.1 (in seven games played)
Points allowed/per game: 331/47.3 (in seven games played)
Returning offensive starters (5): RT Russ Copeland (Sr., 6-2, 320); TE Jacob Saupe (Jr., 6-0, 175); TE Cole Brooks (Sr., 5-11, 180); WR Jaquan Hodges (Sr., 5-10, 170); WR Tyler McLendon (Fr., 5-10, 165)
Returning defensive starters (5): DL Christian Simmons (So., 5-10, 205); DL/LB Jacob Saupe (Jr., 6-0, 175); LB Cole Brooks (Sr., 5-11, 180); DB Tyler McLendon (Fr., 6-1, 165); DB Peyton Stamey (Jr., 6-1, 170)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 at Holtville
Aug. 27 at Ariton
Sept. 3 Trinity #
Sept. 10 Childersburg #
Sept. 17 at Reeltown #
Sept. 24 at Luverne
Oct. 1 Dadeville #
Oct. 8 at Pike County #
Oct. 15 Beulah #
Oct. 22 at Montgomery Catholic #
Oct. 29 Open
# Denotes region contest