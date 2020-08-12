COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: GOSHEN EAGLES

A turnaround 8-4 season in 2019 after struggling with a 4-7 mark the year before had the Goshen Eagles flying high again.
But as veteran coach Bart Snyder approaches the upcoming season, he knows the battle will be tough again for many reasons.
Goshen moves up a class to 3A from 2A this season and lost many key players from last year’s bunch, including two-year starting quarterback Bryan Galloway.
Add to that the challenges of dealing with COVID-19 and Snyder knows his job will require much more than just teaching Xs and Os.
“I look at is through my faith,” Snyder said. “It’s my job to lead these guys and just know that what we do is the right thing. We’ve got to love and care for these kids.
“My attitude and our coaches attitude, and the teachers and the leaders that we have, a lot of these kids when they come to school and they come to practice, we’re their positive.
“That’s what I look at – what I can do to make a difference in a young person’s life.”
On the football field, Snyder will turn to his son, Will, to lead the team at quarterback. Will Snyder (Sr., 6-2, 140) has played at wide receiver on the offensive side in the past, but is being counted on at quarterback during his senior season.
“He’s gone to a lot of camps in the past, but we’ve not be able to go to them this summer, so that hurts because we like to get our kids out there and hear from somebody besides us,” the coach said of developing him for the role.
Hunter Shaver, a senior, is expected to be a key across both the offensive and defensive front.
“He’s got a lot of talent,” Snyder said. “He’s a big kid, country strong, so he does a lot of good stuff.”
Blake Saupe and Antonio Freeman are also expected to be key contributors across the line.
Jamarco Harris, a junior, is a strong runner at fullback.
“He has a lot of experience, and he’ll play some running back,” Snyder said. “He’s a hard runner – powerful. He also played on the defensive line for us last year.”
Senior Jeff Warrick is a versatile player who can help at receiver on offense and at outside linebacker on defense.
Shaver, Warrick and Saupe are considered the keys on the defensive side of the football.
“We try our best to rotate people in and out to give us some experience and strength down towards the end of the season,” Snyder said. “That’s what we’ve got to do. We lost a lot last year and in small ball it’s an up and down rollercoaster ride.
“You get a large group of seniors one year and the next year you have a small number. That happens and we’re in that small number coming up. But we’ve got some great kids and we’ve got some kids that didn’t play last year that we’re expecting to play and we’re excited about what they could bring to the table.”
Bryce Williams will be returning as a three-year starter at punter for the Eagles.
“He averaged anywhere from 35-40 yards per punt, which is pretty good when you can turn the field for you,” Snyder said. “We’re excited about him being back.”
Besides finding replacements for a bunch of senior starters, moving up in classification will definitely be a chore for the Eagles.
In Class 3A, Region 4, will be joined by county-rival Pike County along with Beulah, Childersburg, Dadeville, Reeltown, Trinity Presbyterian and Montgomery Catholic.
The Eagles will play a region-only schedule this year after the Pike County School Board cancelled the non-region games. The first game is on Sept. 4.
EAGLES AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Bart Snyder (12th year at Goshen and as a head coach, 74-48)
>> 2019 record: 8-4 record overall, 5-2 in Class 2A, Region 3, second round of state playoffs
>> 2019 results: at Ariton (W, 21-7); Zion Chapel # (W, 48-0); at Samson # (W, 42-21); New Brockton # (W, 42-16); at Georgiana (W, 55-8); at Luverne # (L, 26-27); Calhoun # (W, 57-0); Central Hayneville # (W, 56-6); at Highland Home # (L, 21-35); Brantley (L, 14-47). STATE PLAYOFFS: Thorsby (W, 36-0); at Leroy (L, 25-34)
>> Points scored/per game: 443/36.9
>> Points allowed/per game: 201/16.8
>> Returning offensive starters (3): OT Hunter Shaver (Sr., 6-2, 240); WR Jeff Warrick (Sr., 5-10, 150); HB Blake Saupe (Sr., 5-10, 165)
>> Returning defensive starters (3): DL Hunter Shaver (Sr., 6-2, 240); LB Jeff Warrick (Sr., 5-10, 150); LB Blake Saupe (Sr., 5-10, 165)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Open
Aug. 28 Open
Sept. 4 at Trinity #
Sept. 11 at Childersburg #
Sept. 18 Reeltown #
Sept. 25 Open
Oct. 2 at Dadeville #
Oct. 9 Pike County #
Oct. 16 at Beulah #
Oct. 23 Montgomery Catholic #
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region contest
