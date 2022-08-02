COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Goshen feels brighter days are ahead

Things look much brighter for Goshen and second-year head coach Don Moore going into the upcoming season.

When Moore left the head coach job at Dale County for Goshen in replacing longtime coach Bart Snyder a year ago, he walked into a difficult situation.

“When I first got there last year, it was really tough,” Moore said. “It was the end of the school year and a lot of kids were still virtual … COVID hit Goshen really hard, so it was hard to get everything going and we were super young.”

Once last season approached, there were even more problems.

“We had a lot of kids ineligible due to academics that weren’t able to play,” Moore said.

Add to that the Eagles only had three seniors and it resulted in a 1-9 record, with five of those losses being lopsided shutouts. The lone Goshen victory was over Pike County, 15-13.

Through it all, Moore said the players bought in to what Moore and his staff preached.

“The kids have believed and bought in since day one,” Moore said. “They saw that we care about them and they see we want the best for them.

“Our offseason workout program has been tremendous. In a nutshell, they’ve responded really positive to everything we’ve done so far.”

Everything appears much brighter.

“This year it’s been a lot better because we’ve been able to have a whole year with the guys and recruit the hallways better,” Moore said. “We’ve got a lot more positive outlook right now.

“We only had three seniors last year, so we’ve got pretty much our entire team back. We only have six seniors total this year.”

Among the returning seniors is quarterback Peyton Stamey.

“The year before we got there he played receiver more than quarterback,” Moore said. “He was the back-up quarterback, but when we got there, just trying to get him to understand how quick the game comes and he got a little shell-shocked last year.

“This year he’s come on and kind of taken over that spot. It helps to have a little push from an underclassman behind him. We got a kid back this year that ironically broke his leg during 4th of July week (last year) and couldn’t play, so he’s back (sophomore Jayden McNabb). Peyton has really responded well with everything we’re doing and leading that offense.”

Lance Tillery, a 6-foot-3, 275-pounder senior, is the leader across the offensive and defensive front.

“Lance Tillery is a guy who’s going to be a really big part for us this year in anchoring both sides of the ball,” Moore said.

Offensively, the key playmaker appears to be junior running back Jamari McClure, who will also play strong safety on defense.

“He is a guy nobody really knows about right now, but they will soon,” Moore said.

A sophomore, Szemerick Andrews, will be counted on at running back and free safety. Tyler McLendon is a sophomore wide receiver who is expected to get plenty of touches.

Other projected starts on offense are linemen Christian Simmons, A.J. Brown and Jacoby Brunson, receiver Ka’Davion Bristow and tight ends Jacob Saupe and Isserick McKinney.

Returning starters on defense along with McClure, Andrews and Tillery include Andrew Galloway and McKinney at outside linebackers, Simmons and Saupe at inside linebackers, Leon Cowart and Kamari Lampley on the line and Bristow, Jerbauri Williams, McClure and Andrews in the secondary.

“Ka’Davion Bristow (junior cornerback) is a big time guy for us on defense,” Moore said.

Christopher Thomas is a newcomer as a placekicker and Galloway will handle the punting chores.

“He (Thomas) played soccer previously and also plays baseball,” Moore said. “He decided to come out and kick for us this year and he’s going to be our placekicker. He doesn’t have a tremendously strong leg, but he’s accurate. That’s a huge plus for us.”

EAGLES AT A GLANCE

>> Head coach: Don Moore (2nd year at Goshen, 1-9; 5th year as a head coach, 16-26)

>> 2021 record: 1-9 record overall, 1-6 in Class 3A, Region 4

>> 2021 results: at Holtville (L, forfeits to Holtville); at Ariton (L, 0-49); Trinity # (L, 0-56); Childersburg # (L, 8-47); at Reeltown # (L, 0-42); at Luverne (L, 6-48); Dadeville # (L, 0-60); at Pike County # (W, 15-13); Beulah # (L, 6-42); at Montgomery Catholic # (L, 0-56)

>> Points scored/per game (9 games): 35/3.8

>> Points allowed/per game (9 games): 413/45.9

>> Returning offensive starters (10): QB Peyton Stamey (Sr., 5-10, 170); RB Szemerick Andrews (So., 5-9, 165); TE Jacob Saupe (Sr., 6-0, 225); TE Isserick McKinney (Sr., 5-11, 190); WR Tyler Mclendon (So., 6-1, 160); WR KJ Bristow (Jr., 6-0, 165); OL Lance Tillery (Sr., 6-3, 275); OL Christian Simmons (Jr.,, 5-11, 215); OL AJ Brown (Jr., 6-2, 260); OL Jacoby Brunson (Fr., 5-10, 200)

>> Returning defensive starters (xx): DL Lance Tillery (Sr., 6-3, 275); Leon Cowart (Sr., 5-9, 205); OLB Andrew Galloway (Sr., 5-9, 165); ILB Christian Simmons (Jr., 5-11, 215); ILB Jacob Saupe (Sr., 6-0, 225); OLB Isserick McKinney (Sr., 5-11, 190); Szmerick Andrews (So., 5-9, 160); CB Ka’Davion Bristow (Jr., 6-0, 165); SS Jamari McClure (Jr., 5-10, 165)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Daleville

Aug. 26 at Zion Chapel

Sept. 2 at Highland Home #

Sept. 9 Reeltown #

Sept. 16 at LaFayette #

Sept. 23 Kinston

Sept. 30 at Barbour County #

Oct. 7 Luverne #

Oct. 14 Lanett #

Oct. 21 at Horseshoe Bend #

Oct. 28 Off

# Denotes region contest