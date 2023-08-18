New Rehobeth coach Toby Greene has come full circle, so to speak.

The veteran who has led seven different programs got his first head coach job at Rehobeth in 1999. Things have changed a lot since.

Rehobeth moved to a different campus where a new football stadium was built and the Rebels now compete in Class 5A instead of Class 4A and are knocking on the door of possibly going to Class 6A.

“When I left in 2001 it was a good place, and I always knew it was,” Greene said. “And from afar, I always thought it was.

“I was successful one time before there, so I felt like I could be again. I really wasn’t looking to go to any job that was necessarily open; it had to be something that kind of a fit.”

Greene shifts to Rehobeth after coaching at Dothan private school Northside Methodist Academy the last two seasons. He replaced Pate Harrison, who resigned after leading the Rebels to a 15-16 record, including 4-6 each of the last two years.

Greene has a 112-111 career record in 21 seasons as a head coach, with other stops being Muscle Shoals, Geneva County, Cottonwood, Florala and Headland.

“A little different world now,” Greene said. “I think seventh through 12 we have 120-130 kids out for football and that wasn’t the Rehobeth I left.

“The kids are really hard-working and very coachable. They’ve adapted to what we’ve tried to do. They’re people pleasers who want to win, they want to do good and do what their coaches ask. So we’re able to push the envelope a little with them and they’ve responded well to it.

“I think we’ve got 18 seniors and those guys are really working hard. I can almost turn the locker room over to them and let them handle a lot of things.”

Greene doesn’t believe the Rebels are too far away from turning the corner.

“They were in the playoffs three or four years ago, something like that,” Greene said. “They lost a handful of close games that could have gone any way. Any coach will tell you if you win those close games, the world changes for you … you become a winning team; you become a playoff team. But if you lose those close games, you stay at home.

“I think it’s almost there, we’ve just got to find a way to get over the hump … whatever little extra it takes.”

In the past, Greene has liked to run wide-open offenses, but said things may be a bit different with Rehobeth this season.

“Offense will be a little different than what I’ve done at places in the past,” Greene said. “You still want to have some balance, but it will start with the running game simply because that’s the strength of our team.

“We’ve got some good tight ends and H-backs and a good offensive line. We have an experienced running back and our quarterback can run the ball, so it’s definitely going to start with the running game.

“We are a little bit better than I thought we would be at receiver. There are some big play capabilities there.”

Senior Luke Odom, who missed some time last year due to injury, is expected to be the starting quarterback.

“He got hurt in the Enterprise game, three or four games into the year,” Greene said. “He’s had some experience, but maybe not as much as you’d hope as a senior quarterback, but he’s really working at it. Luke is really good at doing the cliché things … getting everybody lined up and give everybody their role.

“He’s really good running the football and throws on the run really well. Probably is a little better when he stays within the confines of what’s the play is supposed to do. When he plays within the system and distributes the ball, he can be really successful. We he gets outside of that, he can’t.”

Senior Brayden Hardy will be counted on at running back.

“Brayden Hardy is a returning multi-year starter at running back who is a hard-nosed runner,” Greene said. “He’s got a little more speed than what people think he does.

Terrell Townsend, who led the team in receiving last season, returns.

“Our offensive line has three seniors – Hooper Richards, Kolby Johnson and Hudson Hardy – they all have a chance to play at the next level. Everything starts with them. And we’ve got quite a few athletes at receiver, so the pieces are there.”

Four seniors are returning starters on defense: T.J. Finley on the front, Parker Peacock at linebacker and David Craddock and Connor Simer in the secondary.

“We’re young on defense,” Greene said. “We’ve got a lot of 10th graders. Those 10th graders are really talented, but they’ve just got to get some experience.

“I think the last few years Rehobeth has had a veteran defense and young offense, so we’re kind of flipping it around. That’s kind of where we are.

“Parker Peacock is really good at linebacker. He’s a physical guy.”

Will Martin returns as the starting punter and Jackson Leger is expected to be the placekicker.