With a new football fieldhouse recently opened and fresh off a season where Cottonwood made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, coach Dustin Harrison believes the program has “turned the corner” and is ready to take the next step.

“Our biggest concern right now is developing leadership, because at Cottonwood it isn’t all about football … it’s more important about developing dependable men throughout life that when they leave, they’re dependable and trustworthy,” Harrison said. “And building champions for life. When they leave, we want them to be better people.

“We believe if we do that, we’re also going to be a much better football team. Our team chaplain spoke about leadership and developing guys that lead. Most successful high school teams are player led.

“Leadership obviously comes from coaches as well, but the less amount of time you’re having to spend on discipline; on holding the players accountable … when players are taking care of that it makes the team much stronger and makes the coaches much better coaches because we’re not just concerned about having to enforce standards … the players are doing that themselves.

“Our biggest challenge is, ‘Hey, if something is not right, y’all correct it before the coach has to correct it.’”

A lot went right last year when Cottonwood went 5-6 overall, 4-3 in Class 2A, Region 2. But Harrison, now in his fourth year at the helm of the Bears, knows things could have been even better.

“In the games we lost … three of them for sure … just really small things that if we would have paid attention to detail and fixed, would have been different outcomes,” Harrison said. “In close games against good competition, small things are what win games or lose games.

“I feel like this year’s team that our biggest focus is to grow and pay attention to detail and what we say is ‘Small leaks sink ships.’ In other words, the small things will get you beat. That was one of our issues last year that kept us from being even more successful is just little things got us beat.”

Cottonwood returns six starters on offense and nine on defense.

Junior Braylon Morris and senior Kaden Simmons are both vying for the starting quarterback job.

“They’ve both been kind of battling it out this summer and we plan on them continuing to do that leading up to the first game,” Harrison said.

Kain Campbell, Dylan Burks and Danny Hardrick are returners across the offensive front.

“On the offensive line we return three really good starters who were good for us last year,” Harrison said.

The defense is full of veterans. Jalen Lettinhand is one of the senior leaders at safety as is Landon Thompson at linebacker.

Elihus McGriff and Campbell are defensive ends, while Aly Baker can play defensive end or linebacker. Jayden Garrett, Kylin Hudson and Morris are linebackers and Klete Meadows is a junior safety.

“Our strengths this year should be stopping the run and being able to establish the run,” Harrison said. “Also we’re planning to open it up a little bit.

“I guess the biggest positive this year as compared to last year is we’re way advanced at this point of the game … further along Xs and Os wise than this time last year.”

The Bears also got a morale boost in the new fieldhouse built on campus.

“Our facility, I would say, is now one of the best in the Wiregrass, especially for our school size,” Harrison said. “It’s been a long time coming. Our players are very thankful right now because they’ve worked out in something much inferior to it and still had a good attitude.

“Now having that nice facility and being able to get a lot more done in a shorter period of time is huge for us. It goes a long way for a team pride, and our school pride, to have something nice; something special to take care of.”