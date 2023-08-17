Headland has playmakers, defenders and experience that make the Rams the envy of many schools.

Coach Reggie Melton plans to make good use of it.

First there is the return of senior Caleb Dozier, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker/tight end. Defensively last season, Dozier had 73 tackles (44 solos/29 assists), averaging 6.6 a game with 18 tackles for loss, including five QB sacks. On offense, he caught 54 passes for 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns last season in being named second team all-state and has committed to Mississippi State.

“He’s a guy who doesn’t really have to say a lot,” Melton said. “Guys know when he’s around; it’s time to go to work. He leads by example … first one there, first one out. The guy loves to work out.”

Then there is super athlete senior Jaxon Williams, who as a quarterback a year ago rushed for 1,189 yards with 13 touchdowns and threw for 1,748 yards with 16 touchdowns.

“You’re going to see him a lot all over the field,” Melton said. “Last year we played him mainly at quarterback, this year he’s like our super athlete, so we’re going to move him around and try to create some mismatch problems and try to put a lot of points on the board.”

A talented roster which is senior heavy gives Melton reason to believe the Rams can make a move in Class 5A, Region 2 this year, where state runner-up from a year ago Charles Henderson resides.

“We’re kind of blessed a little bit with having the core back,” Melton said. “We have 21 seniors this year and a lot of our skill guys are returning from last year, so we’re going to be able to move the ball around and get the ball into some key hands. In our 21 seniors, we have about nine guys who have played in over 20 ball games.”

Five starters return on offense, including senior wide receiver Conner McKenzie, who Melton says has had a great summer.

Easton Boutwell, a senior, is expected to get the bulk of the snaps at quarterback, but Williams will be used in that position at times as well as being utilized as a runner and receiver.

“He’s had a great summer and taken all the snaps at quarterback this summer, but we’re not ruling Jaxon out as well,” Melton said. “I like to play multiple quarterbacks. Easton is about 6-foot and has a strong arm. He’ll be able to manage the ball game and do what we ask him to do.”

Carter Sanders (6-1, 220) returns for his senior season at center, while Pait Grant returns at a guard and Brady Bennett at a tackle.

“Our center, Carter Sanders, is a three-year starter,” Melton said. “He’s like the captain of our offensive line. Those guys are jelling together. We’re looking for big things out of those guys.

“Nobody on the offensive line has to play defense, so we’re looking to be fresh in the fourth quarter to try to try and grind games out if we have to. We’ve created some depth there. We’ve developed about seven guys we feel comfortable with, so we’re going to be fresh.

“We were in a lot of ball games last year at the half, but sometimes we ran out of gas. I put a big emphasis this offseason in the weight room in getting guys stronger.”

There are seven returning starters on defense. Kendrell Corbitt, a senior linebacker, is among the key players along with Dozier and Grant at the defensive ends.

Ashton Graham and Julian Riley are safeties and Tylen Williams a cornerback. Brayden Grammer returns as a defensive tackle. Other projected starters are Tremez Spruill at defensive tackle, Kameron Sconiers at safety, Jaxon Williams at cornerback and Chris Woods at linebacker.

“Our defense, hey, it’s going to be exciting,” Melton said. “We’re very fast. With Caleb Dozier, he can play linebacker or defensive end. Kendrell Corbitt is a middle linebacker returning. I think we have seven starters on defense returning, so those guys have played in this region and know the offenses we’re going to see, so we’ll be prepared on defense.”

Melton is confident about the kicking situation.

“Our kicking situation with Tripp Turner is going to handle our field goal duties and Caleb will handle the punting duties,” Melton said. “Tripp has been going to some kicking camps, so I’m very excited about that as well. We always talk about if we have a kicker, then that can help us win some close ball games.”

Melton believes the Rams, which finished 6-5 last year, have a chance to make some real noise this season.

“Our region is pretty tough with Charles Henderson coming off their big run,” Melton said. “Eufaula always has tradition. Last year we made a big emphasis on competing in our region and I think we did that. Last year we competed really well. I think Carroll was the only team that put up 40 on us in the region. This year we want to go and compete for the region championship this year.

“A lot of schools in our region have a lot of guys back, but I don’t think they’ve got as many as we’ve got.”