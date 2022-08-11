COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Headland Rams pulling together with new coach Melton

Now entrenched as the head football coach at Headland, Reggie Melton wants his players to know he hopes to be there long term.

“Those guys have had some adversity over the years, and like I tell them, ‘I’m here and we’re all in this together,’” Melton said. “They see my work ethic and how I do things and they’re buying in the same way giving me everything they’ve got.”

Melton, a former standout player at Ashford, was named interim head coach after Rodney Dollar was placed on administrative leave six games into last season. Dollar was officially relieved of his duties in early November and Melton was elevated to head coach in February.

Melton will be the fourth head football coach at Headland in the past four years and hopes to bring stability to the program. Danny Raines had spent three years as head coach before retiring from the state system and was followed by Toby Greene, who left after one year to take over at Northside Methodist Academy before Dollar was hired.

Now Melton wants to put his stamp on the program.

“We’ve got to have the mentality and attitude that when we step out on that field, we’re here to compete with the guy across from us,” Melton said. “Basically, it’s a work ethic. The kids are responding really well … they are buying into our 110 percent effort.”

Headland went 2-8 overall last season and 0-6 in Class 5A, Region 2.

Melton has been encouraged by offseason work.

“Spring went really well for us,” Melton said. “We had about 70 guys out and summer has been great for us. We have been in the 60s every day during summer workouts. Hey, we’re just working to get better and trying to be competitive in our region.”

There are eight starters returning on offense and seven on defense. Melton believes the experience will make a difference.

Luke Nelson returns as the starting quarterback for the third year.

“Luke is a guy that can run it in between the tackles and a guy who can get out on the edge as well,” Melton said.

He’s got plenty of talented players around him who can catch the football, including wide receivers Tylen Williams (Junior) and Cornelius Arnold (senior) and tight end Caleb Dozier (junior).

“Caleb Dozier led us in receiving with about 40 catches for about 700 yards and six touchdowns,” Melton pointed out.

Another real weapon should be junior athlete Jaxon Williams, who can be utilized in numerous positions.

“He was kind of hurt last year and now we’re getting him back,” Melton said. “Hey, he’s a dynamic player. Jaxon has been at quarterback, he’s been at running back, he’s been at wide receiver. We’re going to make it hard for defensive coordinators to game plan for him.”

Carter Sanders, a junior, returns at center, while seniors Tate Bell and Chris Gibson are back at the guards.

“Actually right now, our O-line is our strength,” Melton said. “A lot of those guys are returning and buying in.”

On the defensive side, Connor Cook leads the way at middle linebacker.

“The injury bug hit him as well last year, but he’s healthy this year and ready to roll,” Melton said. “I feel pretty good about our defensive side. We have two experienced cornerbacks with Tylen Williams and Cornelius Arnold.

“Our defense line with Caleb Dozier and Pait Grant are both returners, so we have a lot of experience on the defensive side as well.”

Cole Shaw is also a returning starter as a senior safety and Jaxon Williams is expected to start at free safety.

RAMS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Reginald Melton (2nd year at Headland and as a head coach, 0-4)

2021 record: 2-8 overall, 0-6 in Class 4A, Region 2

2021 results: at Wicksburg (L, 7-53); Abbeville (W, 13-6); at Seminole County (Ga.) (L, 14-18); Greenville # (L, 0-23); at Carroll # (L, 7-31); Dale County (W, 27-26); Andalusia # (L, 2-41); at Pike Road # (L, 27-56); Rehobeth # (L, 22-33)’ at Charles Henderson # (L, 21-42)

Points scored/per game: 140/14.0

Points allowed/per game: 329/32.9

Returning offensive starters (8): QB Luke Nelson (Sr., 6-0, 190); WR Tylen Williams (Jr. 5-11, 180); WR Cornelius Arnold (Sr., 6-3, 170); ATH Jaxon Williams (Jr., 5-10, 175); TE Caleb Dozier (Jr., 6-2, 217); OL Carter Sanders (Jr., 5-11, 200); OL Chris Gibson (Sr., 5-8, 210); OL Tate Bell (Sr., 5-10, 205)

Returning defensive starters (7): DE Caleb Dozier (Jr., 6-2, 217); DE Pait Grant (Jr., 5-10, 190); LB Connor Cook (Sr., 5-10, 205); CB Tylen Williams (Jr., 5-11, 180); CB Cornelius Arnold (Sr., 6-3. 170); FS Jaxon Williams (Jr., 5-10, 175); S Cole Shaw (Sr., 5-8, 160)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 at Geneva

Aug. 26 at Abbeville #

Sept. 2 Eufaula #

Sept. 9 at Rehobeth #

Sept. 16 Off

Sept. 23 Pike County #

Sept. 30 at Greenville #

Oct. 7 at Carroll #

Oct. 14 Charles Henderson #

Oct. 21 New Brockton

Oct. 27 (Thu) Cottonwood

# Denotes region games