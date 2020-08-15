COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Headland Rams

New Headland football coach Toby Greene said it wasn’t the timing of his hiring in late April that was a problem, it was not being able to see the students.
“The main challenge of new coaches, we get in and try to work the halls and try to recruit kids and develop relationships,” Greene said. “Well, we’re not in the halls now. School was out when I started.
“The challenge has been working the community as much as you can since we’re not in the halls. We’re telling friends to bring friends.”
Apparently, he was effective. Greene expects to dress 70 to 80 players when the Rams open the season after jumping to Class 5A.
“The kids have been great. They’re very coachable kids, they’ve bought into everything we’ve asked them to do,” the coach said. “I think they’re responded well to my coaching style. With those big numbers there’s room to develop the program from A to Z and to grow it, to build it the right way and to build it on solid foundation.”
Five starters return on offense and eight are back on defense.
Senior Ty Dailey finished last season as the Rams’ quarterback when the starter was injured. He was a running back.
“Ty plays mike linebacker, which is an unusual combination,” Greene said. “I talked to him the other day about playing quarterback and he said, ‘Coach, I’ll play wherever you want me to play.’ I said I can’t force you to play quarterback, you’ve got to step up and want to play quarterback – and he does.
“He’s just a prototypical leader-type kid. The kids rally around him. He ran the ball at quarterback some on film. Of course, he was more of a fullback type. He’s got pretty good size (5-10, 185) and probably pound-for-pound one of the strongest kids we have.”
But playing quarterback in Danny Raines’ offensive scheme will be different than playing in Greene’s spread attack. Dailey is making the change.
“He’s come a million miles as a passer in the few weeks we’ve been working,” the coach said. “It’s a big adjustment, but there are no bad habits right now because we’re writing on empty chalkboards.”
Greene added that sophomore Luke Nelson (6-1, 185) will get playing time at quarterback.
“He’s more your prototypical, big-armed kid,” he said.
Junior Andre Galloway returns at running back. Senior Marqueze Reeves, another returning starter, could play running back or receiver.
Greene said returning offensive linemen – senior guard Robert Vickers (5-10, 248) and junior tackle Acea Haselden (6-2, 265) – are good building blocks.
“They’re both good coming off the ball. They both played on the left side last year. They’re our two best linemen so we’ll put them where we need them,” he said.
Completing the line will be crucial, he said, especially with the jump to 5A.
“We’re going to try to keep most of the linemen on one side of the ball so they don’t play both ways,” Greene said. “They’ve got to physically keep maturing and they’ve got to learn through baptism by fire. But they seem to be a hard-working group. We’ve just got to find the best combination we have out there.”
Seniors J.P. Hardy, Micah Holley, Will Hughes, Brice Brockett and James Evan Trammell are all in the mix up front. Sophomore AJ Hamilton could play on the offensive or defensive line.
The wide receiver position is deep and it will need to be in Greene’s fast-paced spread.
“We’ll play a lot of them so they can play as fast as they can. Some may turn around and play defensive back, some of them may not,” he said. “We’re going from an I-formation running team to a spread team. All these guys have to learn.”
In addition to Reeves, who could line up anywhere, seniors Jordin Tropas, Chandler King, Brayden Dansby and Jacob Waters should rotate in with junior Austin Cook.
“We have a lot of seniors,” Greene noted. “It gives them a chance to fight for playing time.”
On defense, playmaker Wilson Turner, a 6-1, 173-pound senior linebacker, is back after making more than 140 tackles last season. He anchors a strong linebacking corps that includes Dailey in the middle and Zachery Lawrence, who has earned several Division III offers, the coach said.
“As we transition to the 3-4, we need a lot of linebackers, and that’s the core of our defense with a lot of experience there,” Greene said.
Defensive ends Carter Williams and Stetson Platt could be more outside linebacker types in the scheme.
Robert Vickers will play some on the defensive front, being a possible exception to Greene’s preferred one-way player up front. Senior IP Peterman has looked good up front and could win a starting job.
Tyson Kirkland and Reeves return in the secondary. Two more seniors, Preston Money and Tanner Nowell, may win the other starting jobs there.
Gray Hewes (6-4, 200) could fill a defensive end or outside linebacker role. He also punted last season.
“We’ve got to find a few linemen and some DBs to fill in. But I feel solid, really good about our defense with the linebackers,” Greene said. “We’ve got some young kids coming. The ninth and 10th graders are really athletic, just not sure if they’re ready yet.”
Headland will compete in 5A, Region 2 with Greenville, Andalusia, Pike Road, Charles Henderson, Rehobeth and Carroll.
“We’ve seen the numbers and Headland will never go back to 4A,” Grene said. “We’re not going to use moving to 5A as an excuse. We’re just trying to build the program as a big-program. I’m excited about the future.”
RAMS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Toby Greene (1st year at Headland, 19th as a head coach, 103-90)
2019 record: 4-6 overall, 2-4 in Class 4A, Region 2
2019 results: Straughn (W, 42-14); at Highland Home (W, 36-34); B.T. Washington # (W, 38-12); at Trinity # (L, 14-44); vs. Pike Road (At Alabama State) (L, 0-35); Alabama Christian # (L, 22-28); at Ashford # (W, 50-28); Dale County # (L, 30-39); at Montgomery Catholic # (L, 0-30); Abbeville (L, 8-14, OT)
Points scored/per game: 240/24.0
Points allowed/per game: 278/27.8
Returning offensive starters (5): QB/RB Ty Dailey (Sr., 5-10, 183); RB Andre Galloway (Jr., 6-0, 198); WR/RB Marqueze Reeves (Sr., 6-1, 173); OL Acea Haselden (Jr., 6-2, 265); OL Robert Vickers (Sr., 5-10, 248)
Returning defensive starters (8): DL Robert Vickers (Sr., 5-10, 248); DE/LB Carter Williams (Sr., 6-1, 195); DE/LB Stetson Platt (Sr., 6-2, 210); LB Wilson Turner (Sr., 5-10, 173); LB Ty Dailey (Sr., 5-10, 183); LB Zach Lawrence (Sr., 6-1, 195); DB Tyson Kirkland (Sr., 6-1, 83); DB Marqueze Reeves (Sr., 6-1, 173)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Wicksburg
Aug. 28 at Abbeville
Sept. 4 Open
Sept. 11 at Greenville #
Sept. 18 Carroll #
Sept. 25 at Dale County
Oct. 2 at Andalusia #
Oct. 9 Pike Road #
Oct. 16 at Rehobeth #
Oct. 23 Charles Henderson #
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region contests
