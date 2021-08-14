COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: HEADLAND RAMS

New Headland coach Rodney Dollar has two simple goals for his new Rams team.
“The main thing is we want to be competitive,” Dollar said. “Last year, they just weren’t very competitive. They didn’t win a game (officially) on the field as the one win was a forfeit, so, No. 1, we want to be competitive and No. 2, we want to try and win a game.”
The Class 5A Rams struggled to a 1-8 season with a forfeit win from Charles Henderson, though they also beat Central-Hayneville 27-8 in a game that the AHSAA didn’t recognize as an official contest because of Central-Hayneville’s schedule.
Dollar believes gaining confidence early in the year could be pivotal for Headland.
“In the first three games, we are playing three smaller schools,” Dollar said of playing non-region games against Wicksburg, Abbeville and Seminole County (Ga.). “We have to play hard and be competitive. We have to have something good happen. If it does, good things just roll.”
Dollar and Headland start the season a little behind after the program had to quarantine for 14 days because of COVID-19 protocols. The Rams are trying to get up to speed in time for the season opener Friday at Wicksburg, holding multiple practices a day.
“We have been piling a lot of things in during a short period of time,” Dollar said. “Our first practice was Tuesday. We are hoping the kids will respond to it because everything is packed into 13 days.”
Dollar added he was pleased with the efforts Ram players have been giving.
“The kids are working hard,” Dollar said.
While only three starters return on offense and four on defense, Dollar sees some potential, especially on offense.
“We have speed,” Dollar said. “We are not overly big, but we do have speed.
“We have some depth at the skill positions, that being the receivers and running backs. I think if we can get the ball into our skill players’ hands, some good things will happen because we have some speed.”
The running back area includes returning starter Andre Galloway, a senior, along with junior Conner Cook and sophomore T.J. Buttone. The receiver area features Cornelius Arnold (Jr.), Tilen Williams (So.) and Galloway, who will split time between the backfield and wide out.
At quarterback, Dollar said Luke Nelson, a junior, and Jaxon Williams, a sophomore, will likely split time at the position.
Up front, the Rams have a veteran presence in senior Acea Haselden (6-3, 260), but is inexperienced behind him.
Sophomore Carter Sanders will handle snapping duties at center with juniors Chris Gibson and Morgan Erp starting at the guard spots and seniors Haselden and Robert Vickers as the starting tackles. Wyatt Woodham, another junior, will also see a lot of playing time up front.
The Ram defense was hit hard by graduation losses, but does return senior Austin Cook and junior Conner Cook at linebacker. Vickers, on the defensive line, and Nelson, at safety, are the other returner starters.
Buttone joins the two Cooks at linebacker.
The defensive front will also feature juniors Tate Bell and Gibson. Sophomore Caleb Dozier at defensive end, rounds out the front. Dollar said Dozier has the potential to be a standout before his high school career is complete.
The secondary features Galloway and Nelson as safeties and sophomore Tilen Williams, Galloway and Jaxon Williams as defensive backs.
Conner Cook is Headland’s punter and the holder for point after and field goal attempts. John McKee is the placekicker and Gibson is the snapper for punts and kicks.
The Rams, Dollar believes, have a bright future ahead as the bulk of the players are juniors and below. Only four seniors dot the Headland roster.
Dollar said the program has to build back up and part of the process is keeping athletes in Headland instead of playing at private schools in the area.
“We have to change that,” Dollar said. “That is what I mean by changing the culture. We have to get football back to where people don’t want to leave here to play good football. If we keep what we have, we will be fine.”
Dollar believes he has the right coaching staff to help the Rams build the program.
“I have a great coaching staff,” Dollar said. “The administration allowed me to hire some good people. Reginald Melton played at Ashford and Dewayne Whitten played quarterback at Cottonwood. I got both of those as well as some that were already on staff.”
Chris House is the defensive coordinator, Billy Womack is the offensive line coach and Brandon Kent, a former running back at Rehobeth who played at Troy, is the wide receivers/defensive backs coach.
RAMS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Rodney Dollar (1st year in second tenure at Headland, 4th overall at Headland, 8-22; 25th as a head coach, 151-107)
2020 record: 1-8 overall, 1-5 in Class 4A, Region 2
2020 results: Wicksburg (L, 0-14); at Abbeville (L, 13-34); at Greenville # (L, 6-18); Carroll # (L, 20-46); at Dale County (L, 18-45); at Andalusia # (L, 0-42); Pike Road # (L, 0-52); at Rehobeth # (L, 14-33); Charles Henderson # (W, by forfeit)
Points scored/per game: 71/8.9 (in 9 games)
Points allowed/per game: 284/35.5 (in 9 games)
Returning offensive starters (3): QB Luke Nelson (Jr., 6-1, 185); OL Acea Haselden (Sr., 6-3, 260); RB/WR Andre Galloway (Sr., 6-2, 180);
Returning defensive starters (4): DL Robert Vickers (Sr., 5-10, 240); LB Austin Cook (Sr.); LB Conner Cook (Jr., 5-7, 165); S Luke Nelson (Jr., 6-1, 185);
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 at Wicksburg
Aug. 27 Abbeville
Sept. 3 at Seminole County (Ga.)
Sept. 10 Greenville #
Sept. 17 at Carroll #
Sept. 24 Dale County
Oct. 1 Andalusia #
Oct. 8 at Pike Road #
Oct. 15 Rehobeth #