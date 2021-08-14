COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: HEADLAND RAMS

New Headland coach Rodney Dollar has two simple goals for his new Rams team.

“The main thing is we want to be competitive,” Dollar said. “Last year, they just weren’t very competitive. They didn’t win a game (officially) on the field as the one win was a forfeit, so, No. 1, we want to be competitive and No. 2, we want to try and win a game.”

The Class 5A Rams struggled to a 1-8 season with a forfeit win from Charles Henderson, though they also beat Central-Hayneville 27-8 in a game that the AHSAA didn’t recognize as an official contest because of Central-Hayneville’s schedule.

Dollar believes gaining confidence early in the year could be pivotal for Headland.

“In the first three games, we are playing three smaller schools,” Dollar said of playing non-region games against Wicksburg, Abbeville and Seminole County (Ga.). “We have to play hard and be competitive. We have to have something good happen. If it does, good things just roll.”

Dollar and Headland start the season a little behind after the program had to quarantine for 14 days because of COVID-19 protocols. The Rams are trying to get up to speed in time for the season opener Friday at Wicksburg, holding multiple practices a day.