While last year’s standout season for Houston Academy is now in the record books, its impact can still play a role for this year, feels head coach Eddie Brundidge.

The Raiders, a year ago, finished with a 10-1 record, captured the Class 3A, Region 2 title and hosted a first-round playoff game. The 10 wins were the most since 2006, while the region title was the first since 2013.

In earning those accomplishments, HA outscored opponents 405-113, winning eight of its 10 games by 28 or more points.

Those blow-out wins allowed the coaching staff to work in more players, which should be a benefit this season, said Brundidge.

“We can’t harp on what we did last year, but we had several games where we got B team players in,” Brundidge said. “There is nothing like the Friday night experience. We got to play a bunch of guys in a bunch of games and hopefully that experience last year will help us with depth.”

Brundidge, in his third year at Houston Academy, said 51 players are on the Raider roster.

“It is one of the biggest teams since I have been here numbers-wise,” Brundidge said.

While big in the number of players, the same can’t be said for Raider bodies. Only five players weigh 200 or more pounds, though a handful of others are between 190 and 200.

“We have to play with heart,” Brundidge said.

Offensively, the Raiders averaged 36.8 points a game last year, the best at Houston Academy since 2005. However, they lost two-time 1,000-yard rusher Jeb Daughtry, talented wide receiver Will Wells (26 receiving TDs last two seasons) and four offensive linemen to graduation.

The Raiders, though, return junior Kadyn Mitchell at quarterback. Mitchell is a two-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection who has thrown for 3,276 yards and 54 touchdowns in the last two seasons, while also rushing for 271 yards and 10 scores. A year ago, Mitchell threw for 1,733 yards and 34 touchdowns despite not playing the second half of eight games.

“I can’t say enough good things about Kadyn Mitchell,” Brundidge said. “He continues to progress. He is one of the hardest workers we’ve got. He is becoming a great vocal leader. He knows both sides of the game so well. We will put lot more on him. The first couple of years with him being a freshman and sophomore, we had to play smart with him to not put him bad situations. This year, we will turn him loose more.”

The 6-foot, 192-pound Mitchell visited camps at Alabama, Auburn and Troy in the summer and also participated at the Manning Camp, increasing his visibility among college coaches. Brundidge said no college has offered his star QB, but said it’s just a matter of time.

Judson Bailey (So., 5-10, 172) is the back-up quarterback, but played a lot last year after the Raiders got up big on foes.

While Houston Academy lost Daughtry in the backfield, it does return three players with experience in Brady Whigham (Sr., 5-11, 205), Ervain Reynolds (Jr., 5-9, 187) and Hughes Williams (Jr., 5-11, 174).

“We feel pretty good about all three of them,” Brundidge said. “All three are very dependable and have been working hard in the offseason. I am pretty excited to turn these guys loose.”

Two starters return on the offensive line in seniors Brady Wilkison, HA’s biggest player at 6-foot, 241 pounds, and Davis Kirkland, who is 6-1, 223.

Junior Chase Buntin (5-9, 187) is HA’s starter at center. Junior Trip Rane (5-11, 173) and senior Sam Waller (6-1, 183) are battling for a starting spot as are junior Jacob Jackson (6-0, 211) and senior Mitchell Piedra (6-1, 196).

Piedra is a standout tennis player for the Raiders, earning Dothan Eagle Player of the Year honors in the sport the last two seasons. He and his tennis’ doubles partner Brody Williams are out for football for the first time.

“Most people know him as a tennis guy, but he is fired about (football),” Brundidge. “He has a great attitude and is a good kid to be around. I am excited to see him play.”

Junior Mac Adkinson (6-3, 151), junior Gavin Wagner (6-foot, 185) and sophomore Michael Jerkins (5-6, 160), a transfer from Rehobeth, are also expected to see playing time on the O-line.

Though the Raiders lost Wells at wide receiver, they still have plenty of receiving weapons, led by senior Rod Jackson (6-2, 178) and junior Brayden Eubanks (5-10, 134) at wide receiver. Senior Chase King (5-8 152) will also play outside.

Riggs Hickey (5-9, 151) and Andrew Gil (5-9, 180) are receiving threats from the H Back position, while senior Cam Dyer (6-5, 198), junior Houston Lee (5-11, 159) and sophomore Jacob Wright (6-2, 172) are possible receivers at tight end.

The Raiders had one of the best defenses in the state last year, allowing only 10.6 points a game, the second best total in Class 3A. They shut out four teams, the most by a Raider team since the 2003 team earned five shutouts.

Five starters return, including three linebackers in Dyer, Gil and Reynolds. Dyer led HA with 107 tackles last year. The other returning starters are Wilkison at defensive tackle and Rod Jackson at safety.

Among the players expected to see playing time on the defensive front include junior Jacob Jackson (6-0, 211), sophomore Keygan Ebarb (5-8, 151), freshman Weston Caldwell (5-8, 190), Jerkins, Piedra and Wagner.

Joining Dyer, Gil and Reynolds for playing time at the linebacker spots are Williams, Lee and Bailey. Martin Andre (Fr., 6-1, 192) could also work into the linebacker mix.

In addition to Rod Jackson, the secondary will see Hickey, King, Eubanks and Mitchell rotating at cornerback and Thomas Buntin (Jr., 5-8, 155), Brody Williams (Sr., 6-5, 167) and Soles Faulk (Jr., 5-8, 120) in the mix at safety.

Alex Kreger (Sr., 5-9, 143), Renaldo Young (Sr., 5-9, 143) and Malcolm Baccera-Lindstrom (So., 5-8, 142) could also work into the secondary before the season is through.

The kicking game features new faces following the graduation of all-state kicker Lucius Renshaw. Hickey is the heir apparent for kicking duties with Mitchell and Gil expected to share punting duties. Nate Selig (Jr., 6-0.164) and Andre could also see action as kickers.

Thomas Buntin is the holder for scoring kicks with Chase Buntin the snapper.