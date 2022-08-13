COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Houston Academy Raiders aim to keep moving forward

After two below .500 seasons, Houston Academy inched back to a winning record last season, going 6-5 with a first-round playoff appearance.

It was only the second winning season for the program since 2013, matching 2018.

Now in his second year as the head coach of the program, Eddie Brundidge hopes the Raiders keep moving forward.

“We certainly want to build off the momentum and excitement that we had going last year,” said Brundidge, whose team opens the season Friday at home against rival Wicksburg.

Though it made the state playoffs for the first time since 2018, last year’s team couldn’t accomplish one goal Brundidge hopes this year’s team can achieve.

“We were close to accomplishing one of our major goals, which was we wanted to host a playoff game,” Brundidge said. “That is at the top of our want list for this year. That means you have to finish one or two in the region. Our region is a tough region and our goal is to be in one of those two spots.”

Houston Academy hasn’t hosted a playoff game since 2013 under head coach Jimmy Addison and hasn’t won a state playoff game since 2010 when it beat Vincent.

Brundidge feels a strong summer of work was a good start toward that goal.

“We had over 85 percent attendance the entire summer,” Brundidge said. “You look at that and you have to allow them to be kids and do family things. We also had a lot do church camps, so when you get 85 percent attendance through two months with all that, that is pretty good for us.”

The Raiders return seven starters from an offense that averaged 31.5 points a game, a vast improvement from the previous season’s 20.5 a game.

One of the main reasons for the improvement was quarterback Kadyn Mitchell (So., 6-0, 180), a Dothan Eagle Super 12 selection. Mitchell accounted for 1,703 yards and 26 touchdowns. Despite being a freshman, he threw for 1,543 yards (154.3 a game) with 20 touchdowns to six interceptions and added 160 yards and six TDs rushing.

“Kadyn Mitchell is a once in a lifetime type athlete and type of kid,” Brundidge said. “He is not just a great athlete, but is such a great young man. He loves the game.

"He is passionate about everything he does. He loves to win and he loves to compete. He is also a great teammate, constantly talking to his linemen and receivers.”

Judson Bailey (5-10, 180), the lone freshman on the varsity roster, is the back-up quarterback.

The Raiders also return standouts at running back and wide receiver in seniors Jeb Daughtry (5-10, 185) and Will Wells (6-1, 170). Daughtry earned 1,010 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns last year, while also catching 12 passes for 138 yards, while Wells caught 37 passes for 810 yards and 10 touchdowns.

HA also returns three starters up front in Logan Boothe (Sr., 5-8, 205), John Cole (Sr., 5-9, 180), and Ethan Coachman (Sr., 6-0, 250). J.T. Eberhart (Sr., 6-3, 280) and Brady Wilkerson (Jr., 5-11, 215) are other expected OL starters. Several will play two OL positions during the season.

Trip Rane (So., 5-9, 150), Sean Green (So., 6-3, 210), Jacob Jackson (So., 5-11, 195), Chase Buntin (So., 5-9, 170), Jackson Barrentine (So., 5-11, 175) are all expected to see some action on the line as well during the year.

“We have four of five linemen returning,” Brundidge said. “We got a 1,000 rusher in Jeb Daughtry returning. We got a receiver (Wells) that is an under loved player prospect. I don’t think people realize the ability he has got. Will has really good speed and can track the ball.”

Will Pitchford (Sr., 5-9, 185) is expected to start at tight end, while Rod Jackson (Jr., 6-0, 175) and George Zeron (Sr., 5-11, 165) are expected to start at wide receiver spots.

Max Hawker (Sr., 6-0. 165), Thomas Buntin (So., 5-9, 160), Brayden Eubanks (So., 5-10. 160), Houston Lee (So., 5-10, 170) and Cam Dyer (Jr., 6-0, 180) could also mix in the wide receiver rotation.

Brady Whigham (Jr., 5-10, 190) is another key player for the Raiders, playing several areas on both offense and defense.

“Brady wears a lot of hats and you will see him at a lot of positions,” Brundidge said. “He plays primarily the H (back) on offense, but will also play fullback and running back on offense. On defense, he is the nose guard, but can also play inside linebacker.”

Ervain Reynolds (So., 5-8, 170) and Hughes Williams (So., 5-9, 165) are expected to add depth in the backfield.

Defensively, the Raiders return six starters off last year’s unit that allowed 21.4 points a game, an improvement from the previous year’s 32.7 points allowed.

“Defensively we are going to be young,” Brundidge said. “We have a lot of holes to replace. We lost both linebackers so we will be young at linebacker.”

The D-line returns three starters in Coachman and Boothe at the tackles and Whigham at nose guard. Green is expected to join the group as a starter. Also expected to see playing time up front are Cole, Wilkerson, Eberhart, Rane and Jacob Jackson.

Jayden Gilbert (Sr., 6-0, 185) is the lone returner starter at linebacker. Andrew Gil (So., 5-9, 160), an HA wrestling standout, along with Riggs Hickey (So., 5-8, 160) are projected outside linebacker starters, while Dyer and Reynolds are expected inside linebacker starters. Lee and Bailey will also see significant time at linebacker.

The secondary returns two starters in seniors Kennan Beaver (Sr., 5-9, 140) and Charlie Knowles (Sr., 5-8, 165) as cornerbacks. Thomas Buntin and Hawker are expected to fill vacant starting roles at the free safety positions. Wells, Rod Jackson, Zeron, Eubanks and Chase King (Jr., 5-8, 155) are also expected to see time in the secondary.

Lucius Renshaw, a soccer standout, is expected to handle the kicking role. Renshaw, who did not play football the last few years, excelled at several kicking camps over the summer. Knowles returns as a punter, but Brundidge said Renshaw, Hickey, Gil and Mitchell could also punt.

“We will play the punting position based off field position,” Brundidge said. “We have an array of them. We will use different ones based off the situation.”

RAIDERS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Eddie Brundidge (1st year at Houston Academy, 6-5; 8th year as a head coach, 25-48)

2021 record: 6-5 overall, 4-2 in Class 3A, Region 2, first round of Class 3A state playoffs

2021 results: at Kinston (W, 42-19); at Bayside Academy (L, 6-28); Daleville # (W, 50-6); at Opp # (L, 21-49); Slocomb # (W, 35-25); Florala (W, 49-0); at Providence Christian # (W, 54-0); at Wicksburg # (L, 14-23); New Brockton # (W, 49-8); G.W. Long (L, 20-21). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Montgomery Catholic % (L, 7-56)

Points scored/per game: 347/31.5

Points allowed/per game: 235/21.4

Returning offensive starters (7): QB Kadyn Mitchell (So., 6-0, 180); RB Jeb Daughtry (Sr., 5-10, 185); H-Back Brady Whigham (Jr., 5-10, 190); WR Will Wells (Sr., 6-0, 170); C Logan Boothe (Sr., 5-8, 210); G John Cole (Sr., 5-9, 180); T Ethan Coachman (Sr., 6-0, 250);

Returning defensive starters (6): DT Ethan Coachman (Sr., 6-1, 250); DT Logan Boothe (Sr., 5-8, 205); NG Brady Whigham (Jr., 5-10, 190); OLB Jayden Gilbert (Sr., 6-0, 185); CB Kennan Beaver (Sr., 5-9, 140); CB Charlie Knowles (Sr., 5-8, 165); CB

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Wicksburg

Aug. 26 Daleville #

Sept. 2 off

Sept. 9 at Ashford #

Sept. 16 New Brockton #

Sept. 23 at Abbeville

Sept. 30 Straughn #

Oct. 6 (Thur) at Northside Methodist #

Oct. 14 at Opp #

Oct. 21 Providence Christian #

Oct. 28 at Pike County #

# Denotes region contests