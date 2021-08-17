COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Houston Academy Raiders

After two seasons with four total wins behind a lot of youngsters, Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge sees the light at the end of the tunnel for the Raiders.
“The bittersweet of the last couple of years is that a lot of these kids took their lumps and kept showing up, being resilient like you want,” Brundidge said. “And now here they are juniors and seniors. The juniors are almost like seniors because they had to be counted on so much.
“It was tough watching them grow up, taking their lumps, but I believe that will be our strong point, having some kids that have had a lot of time under the lights.”
Brundidge watched that development as an assistant coach. Now, he will see the continuation as the head coach after taking over the program from Jamie Riggs, who resigned during the winter.
It’s the veteran coach’s second head coaching role as he led Jackson from 1998-2003.
The HA coaching staff as plenty of experience to work with on the field this season as the Raiders return seven starters on both offense and defense off last year’s 3-7 team that was two plays away from 5-5.
Talented freshman Kadyn Mitchell returns at quarterback. The 6-foot, 180-pounder took full control of the offense the second half of last season.
“He will be the quarterback,” Brundidge said. “That will be his primary position. He won’t play any defense unless it is a crucial situation.”
Three other starters return at skill positions – senior Kamryn Mitchell (6-3, 175) and junior Will Wells (6-2, 170) at wide receiver and junior Will Pitchford (5-9, 170) at the H-back spot.
Jeb Daughtry (Jr., 5-10, 175) is the projected starting running back and sophomore Brady Whigham is expected to play some H-back along with Pitchford and freshman Andrew Gil, a 138-pound state wrestling runner-up this past winter as an eighth grader.
JT Ackerman, a junior, should see time at running back. Seniors Walker Elliott and Jack Waller along with junior Charlie Knowles are others who should see playing time at wide receiver.
Senior Chapman Andrews, junior Jayden Gilbert and sophomore Cam Dyer are all expected to split reps at tight end with Andrews likely starting.
“I think our strong point will be our skill position players,” Brundidge said. “We have got a lot more depth there. I don’t mean we are overloaded with depth, but we have more skill depth then along the offensive and defensive lines.”
The offensive line does return three returning starters, led by seniors Cade Whigham (6-foot, 250) and Eian Coachman (5-9, 190). Whigham, who can play both tackle and center, is starting for a third year. Logan Boothe (5-8, 210), a junior who has played both center and guard, also returns.
Brundidge said sophomore Hooper Richards is likely to start as the center with Boothe and Eian Coachman at the guards and Cade Whigham and Ethan Coachman (Jr., 6-2, 180) as the starting tackles.
Juniors JT Eberhart (6-3, 270) and John Cole (5-9, 180) and sophomore Sam Waller are also expected to see a lot of action on the O-line.
Brundidge expects the defense to be improved.
“Last year, we weren’t as sound as we would like to have been, but now that is one of the areas that will be a whole lot stronger, especially our back seven,” Brundidge said.
The Raiders have experience in the secondary as four players return after starting some last year – Kamryn Mitchell, Pitchford, Wells and Elliott. Knowles is expected to start at one cornerback spot. Junior Kennan Beaver, another HA wrestling standout who saw action last year as a defensive back, Ackerman and sophomores Roderick Jackson and Chase King add depth to the area.
Andrews and Eian Coachman return as starting linebackers. Gilbert and Dyer are other expected starters. Daughtry is also expected to see time at linebacker.
Cade Whigham returns as a defensive end starter. Richards, Boothe and senior Bruno Ciccarelli are also set to start on the D-line. Ethan Coachman or Cole will start at the other line spot.
Brady Wilkinson and Davis Kirkland, two sophomores, along with senior Dylan Wiley are being counted on to help spell some of the defensive lineman.
The Raiders have options in the kicking game as Knowles, senior Greg Sexton and sophomore Jett Vaudo have all shown potential, both in punting and kicking.
RAIDERS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Eddie Brundidge (1st year at Houston Academy; 7th year as a head coach, 19-43)
2020 record: 3-7 overall, 2-4 in Class 3A, Region 2
2020 results: Kinston (W, 16-0); Bayside Academy @ (L, 3-44); at Daleville # (W, 45-20); Opp # (L, 0-35); at Slocomb # (L, 0-48); at Florala (L, 35-40); Providence Christian # (L, 14-37); Wicksburg # (L, 32-37); at New Brockton # (W, 49-28); at G.W. Long (L, 7-38)
@ at Rip Hewes Stadium
Points scored/per game: 201/20.1
Points allowed/per game: 327/32.7
Returning offensive starters (7): QB Kadyn Mitchell (Fr., 6-0, 180); SE Kamryn Mitchell (Sr., 6-3, 175); WB Will Wells (Jr., 6-0, 170); H-back Will Pitchford (Jr., 5-9, 170); T/C Cade Whigham (Sr., 6-0, 250): G Eian Coachman (Sr., 5-9, 180); Logan Boothe (Jr., 5-8, 210)
Returning defensive starters (7): OLB Chapman Andrews (Sr., 6-1, 185); ILB Eian Coachman (Sr., 5-9, 180); DL Cade Whigham (Sr., 6-0. 250); S Will Wells (Jr., 6-0, 170); DB Kamryn Mitchell (Sr., 6-3, 175); DB Will Pitchford (Jr., 5-9, 170); S Walker Elliott (Sr., 5-9, 150)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 at Kinston
Aug. 27 at Bayside Academy
Sept. 3 Daleville #
Sept. 10 at Opp #
Sept. 17 Slocomb #
Sept. 24 Florala
Oct. 1 Open
Oct. 8 at Providence Christian #
Oct. 15 at Wicksburg #
Oct. 22 New Brockton #
Oct. 29 G.W. Long
# Denotes region game