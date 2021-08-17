COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Houston Academy Raiders

After two seasons with four total wins behind a lot of youngsters, Houston Academy head coach Eddie Brundidge sees the light at the end of the tunnel for the Raiders.

“The bittersweet of the last couple of years is that a lot of these kids took their lumps and kept showing up, being resilient like you want,” Brundidge said. “And now here they are juniors and seniors. The juniors are almost like seniors because they had to be counted on so much.

“It was tough watching them grow up, taking their lumps, but I believe that will be our strong point, having some kids that have had a lot of time under the lights.”

Brundidge watched that development as an assistant coach. Now, he will see the continuation as the head coach after taking over the program from Jamie Riggs, who resigned during the winter.

It’s the veteran coach’s second head coaching role as he led Jackson from 1998-2003.

The HA coaching staff as plenty of experience to work with on the field this season as the Raiders return seven starters on both offense and defense off last year’s 3-7 team that was two plays away from 5-5.