COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: HOUSTON COUNTY LIONS

The 1-9 record in the return of Chip Harris as Houston County’s head football coach didn’t tell the whole story.
While the Lions struggled last season, there were certainly glimpses of bright things to come.
“If you look at some of the scores in the middle of the year, we had some really good defensive games,” Harris said. “We won a close one (16-6 over Zion Chapel), then we lost in overtime (14-12 to Ashford).
“We had a game late in the season won against Cottonwood and fumbled it away (44-40 loss) … we were leading Geneva County in the fourth quarter (21-14 loss).
“So the kids competed. They got stronger. Last year when we got here, it was obviously an odd year, but the kids bought in – they played hard.”
Harris believes the Lions are definitely on the right track to a return to winning ways. The veteran coach certainly knows Houston County can be a winner.
During Harris’ first tenure as head coach, he guided the program for five seasons from 1997-2001, amassing a 35-23 record. The Lions enjoyed a high level of success, earning 11 and 12 wins, respectively, in 2000 and 2001, the only two double-digit win seasons in the school’s football history that dates back to 1929.
When he returned to Columbia last year after spending the previous four years as an assistant at Geneva, he inherited a program that had fallen on tough times – having won just one game the season before he was hired.
And while the Lions only won a single game again last year, Harris believes the building blocks are in place for success.
“When the season ended, we got a few more kids that probably should have been playing that decided to come back out," Harris said. “They came back with really good attitudes and we blended that with the guys that were here last year and it’s just been a really good experience.”
Harris has a good mix of veterans and young players.
"We’ve got a really good senior class,” Harris said. “Our junior class is smaller. There’s not but about three of them, but they’re good players. We’ve got a really good 10th grade class and ninth grade class.
“We’ve got 31 guys ninth through 12th grade that are showing up for the summer, that are being coachable, that are doing all the things you ask of them as a coach.”
The strength of the team offensively appears to be a handful of talented running backs in Ladarius Maybin, Darious McKenzie and Isaiah McKenzie – all who were starters at times a year ago.
Sophomore running backs D.J. Jones, Jordan Carroll and Eric Clemmons are also going to be counted on to give the Lions plenty of depth in the backfield.
At quarterback, either Kahleel Johnson or Maybin will likely direct an offense that Harris said will be multiple.
Senior Sawyer Harris returns as a key target at wide receiver.
“Our strength most definitely is the amount of skill guys we’ve got and the athleticism,” Harris said. “That’s kind of Columbia’s trademark. Houston County has always had a good bit of skill guys. Just getting them in the right spot and fitting them into a place to where they can win has always been the trick.”
Hayden Feltman, who didn’t play last year, is expected to be the starting center.
“He’s come back out and had a really good spring,” Harris said. “He’s really been a bright spot for our newcomers.”
Feltman’s brother, Holden, will be a returning tackle. Kendall Johnson returns at a guard and Tyshawn Allen can play guard or tackle. A freshman, Clay Hand, will see playing time on the line and Giovani Rodriguez, the returning kicker, is also now getting time on the offensive front.
“We’re not very deep up front,” Harris said. “It’s just going to be one of those years where we’re going to have to run more sprints at the end of practice – we’re going to have to do more things to try and work ourselves into shape up front. And we’re going to have to be real smart of how we substitute up front during the course of the game.”
Defensively, Holden Feltman, Hand, Johnson and Allen will be counted on across the front.
“The linebacking crew is Azariel Todd, a freshman who is getting a lot of work at inside linebacker. Kyle Clark has done real well at inside linebacker, so he’ll see a lot of playing time,” Harris said.
“Colten Luminick will see a lot of playing time at linebacker. Guys like Kahleel Johnson and Isaiah McKenzie and Eric Clemmons will all play outside linebacker.
“Sawyer Harris will be a cornerback, Ladarius Maybin will be a safety. The other corner will be a mixture of Luis Gomez and Jordan Carroll.”
The Lions have a solid kicker in Rodriguez.
“Giovani’s ninth grade year, he didn’t miss an extra point the entire year,” Harris said. “Last year, I don’t know the exact stats, but he may have missed three the entire year.
“We’re expecting him to do some stuff for us this year that helps us win ball games. Sometimes in 2A, other people don’t kick extra points and they go for 2 and then you kind of get in a going for 2 contest and then you wind up with your kicker not being used as much as you need to.
“But when it comes time to kick, we’ve got a kid that can kick field goals and extra points and can win a game for us."
Veteran coach Leavy Boutwell is the defensive coordinator and Harris’ son, Tanner, serves as the offensive coordinator.
Harris is confident in the staff around him.
“I still have my hands a little bit in both sides of it, but I didn’t call a single offensive or defensive play in the spring game,” Harris said of his trust in the coordinators.
LIONS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Chip Harris (2nd year in second tenure at Houston County, 1-9; 7th year overall at HC, 36-32; 21th as a head coach, 104-107)
>> 2020 record: 1-9 overall, 1-6 in Class 2A, Region 2
>> 2020 results: Northside Methodist (L, 21-42); at Florala (L, 14-56); at Ariton # (L, 20-35); G.W. Long # (L, 21-42); at Zion Chapel # (W, 16-6); at Ashford (L, 12-14, OT); Cottonwood # (moved to Oct. 30); at Geneva County # (L, 14-21); Abbeville # (L, 0-48); at Elba # (L, 19-40); Cottonwood # (L, 40-44)
>> Points scored/per game: 177/17.7
>> Points allowed/per game: 348/34.8
>> Returning offensive starters (7): QB Kahleel Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 165); WR/RB Ladarius Maybin (Sr., 6-3, 175); RB Darious McKenzie (Sr., 5-9, 175); WR Sawyer Harris (Sr., 5-9, 135); TE/RB Isaiah McKenzie (So., 5-11, 175); OL Holden Feltman (Sr., 6-1, 255); OL Kendall Johnson (So., 6-2, 240)
>> Returning defensive starters (7): DL Holden Feltman (Sr., 6-1, 255); DL Kendall Johnson (So., 6-2, 240); DE Hunter Hires (Sr., 6-3, 165); DB Ladarius Maybin (Sr., 6-3, 175); DB Darious McKenzie (Sr., 5-9, 175); DB Sawyer Harris (Sr., 5-9, 135); DB Kahleel Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 165)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 at Northside Methodist
Aug. 27 Florala
Sept. 3 Ariton #
Sept. 10 at G.W. Long #
Sept. 17 Zion Chapel #
Sept. 24 Ashford
Oct. 1 at Cottonwood #
Oct. 8 Geneva County #
Oct. 15 at Abbeville #
Oct. 22 Elba #
Oct. 29 Open