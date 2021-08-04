COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: HOUSTON COUNTY LIONS

The 1-9 record in the return of Chip Harris as Houston County’s head football coach didn’t tell the whole story.

While the Lions struggled last season, there were certainly glimpses of bright things to come.

“If you look at some of the scores in the middle of the year, we had some really good defensive games,” Harris said. “We won a close one (16-6 over Zion Chapel), then we lost in overtime (14-12 to Ashford).

“We had a game late in the season won against Cottonwood and fumbled it away (44-40 loss) … we were leading Geneva County in the fourth quarter (21-14 loss).

“So the kids competed. They got stronger. Last year when we got here, it was obviously an odd year, but the kids bought in – they played hard.”

Harris believes the Lions are definitely on the right track to a return to winning ways. The veteran coach certainly knows Houston County can be a winner.

During Harris’ first tenure as head coach, he guided the program for five seasons from 1997-2001, amassing a 35-23 record. The Lions enjoyed a high level of success, earning 11 and 12 wins, respectively, in 2000 and 2001, the only two double-digit win seasons in the school’s football history that dates back to 1929.