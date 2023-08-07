After getting a late start as head football coach at Houston County after being hired last June, Jake Allen is more comfortable as the man in charge of the Lions as this season approaches.

“This year in the spring, I was able to get things a little more put together on the things I wanted to implement with the kids,” Allen said. “I really think we have improved in the fundamental part of it, which is really important if you want to build as a program. I think we’re a few steps in the right direction.”

Allen has been a part of success at Houston County before as an assistant coach and aims to get the Lions back to some winning ways. The Lions went 2-8 a year ago, but did win two of their last three games and came close to winning the third, dropping an 18-15 decision to Kinston.

Allen was first at Houston County from 2015-2020 as assistant football coach, girls basketball and track & field coach. He spent two-and-a-half seasons as an assistant at Slocomb before returning to Columbia after Chip Harris stepped down.

Allen believes changing the mindset among the team is among the biggest challenges.

“My biggest concern is the guys wanting to get over that hump, you know?” Allen said. “When I was there years ago with (then head coach) Mike Atkins, we had the year that we went 6-4 and we went 8-2. I want us to be able to get past that .500 level … getting to the playoffs and making a run in the playoffs.”

There are seven starters returning on offense and eight on defense, so the Lions do have experience.

On offense, Isaiah McKenzie returns at quarterback for his senior season and Azariel Todd returns at running back as a junior. Jordan Thomas is a returner at wide receiver.

Kendall Johnson, Bryan Duckett, Clay Hand and Martrez Allen provide experience across the offensive front. Johnson is a senior while Duckett, Hand and Allen are juniors.

Other projected starters on offense include Isaiah Strickland on the line, Victor Horton at running back, Tre Griffin at wide receiver and Kadyn Branch at wide receiver.

“I have a newcomer, a first-year kid at receiver, Kadyn Branch,” Allen said. “He was in our school and played basketball last year but not football. He’s been very impactful for us and a key guy we’re going to be depending on this year.”

Defensively, Deshawn Wynn returns across the front to join Johnson, Allen, Hand and Duckett. McKenzie and Todd are at the linebackers, while Thomas plays in the secondary.

“I think we’ve got a good batch of skill guys that we can fill in at any spot if necessary,” Allen said of the team in general.