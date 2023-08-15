Yet to be determined was written down by new Geneva head football coach Jamel Harris on the football questionnaire for returning starters on offense and defense.

The former Wicksburg High star and SEC standout at the University of Arkansas with a brief pro career and coaching experience at the current four biggest Wiregrass high school programs went into the preseason with all positions open and looking for leaders and changing the mindset of the team.

“I don’t care what the other team does; I care about what we do,” Harris said. “It’s all about execution. We’re one of the smaller teams in our classification, but you know what, we’re going to bring it every day, regardless. We want the teams thinking, ‘Oh, we’ve got to play Geneva.’ We may not be on the level with some of those other teams, but we’re going to be physical as we can and we’re going to bring it every day.”

Harris, a 1996 Wicksburg graduate who was a star linebacker at Arkansas, played briefly in Canadian Football League and Arena Football League and has been an assistant coach or defensive coordinator at Dothan, Enterprise, Eufaula and Rehobeth with 19 years of coaching experience.

He replaced Les Sanders, who retired from coaching following last season after a long tenure at Geneva. The Panthers finished 4-6 overall last season, 2-5 in the tough Class 4A, Region 2.

“We’re in a really, really tough region,” Harris said. “But a lot of times I think the kids think, ‘Oh, we’re playing that team, or we’re playing this team,’ and they’re like, ‘I don’t know if we can compete with this team who is perennially in the playoffs.’ So it’s changing a mindset.”

Harris spent the past two seasons at the Panthers’ defensive coordinator. He said the transition to head coach hasn’t been too difficult.

“It’s good … a lot more people asking me a lot more questions, but it’s fine,” Harris said. “It’s been busy all of the time and you’re thinking there is something else I need to get done, so it’s a little different having to worry about the whole scheme.

“I’ve been a defensive coordinator for a long time, so I’ve only had to worry about one side of the ball. Now, I try to help implement both sides of the ball, but I’m enjoying it … I really am.”

Numbers are up a bit from last season.

“We had kids walking the halls that had never played before or played when they were in eighth, or ninth grade, or junior high, who didn’t play last year, so I’m trying to get them all out there and increase participation,” Harris said. “We got a few more. Last year we had right under 40 players and this year we’re closer to 50.”

Among the returning starters is senior quarterback Michael Moore.

“He’s a leader for us,” Harris said. “He played some quarterback last year and played some safety. Overall he’s the leader of our team right now. We have to keep him calm sometimes, but he does a really good job leading the team and the kids believe in him a lot.”

Another senior, Kingston Tolbert, is a veteran running back.

“Kingston has lost a little weight and picked up a little speed,” Harris said. “We’ve been killing it in the weight room, so a lot of them have gotten a lot stronger. Kingston is a tough, hard-nosed kid. He gets better throughout the game.”

On defense, Harris is leaning on seniors Ashton Palmer, a linebacker, and Tayshun McReynolds, a defensive lineman.

“Coming in, he (Pollard) started for me as a middle linebacker as a sophomore and last year,” Harris said. “He leads the defense … between him and Tayshun, they really lead the defense.

“Between him and Jack Simmons (linebacker), another elite kid, they know everything we’re doing and what we believe in.”

The Panthers have a weapon in senior punter Rhett Shiver.

“He can boom it,” Harris said. “Fortunately we have a coach on our staff who was a college punter (Wes Garner at Troy). He also plays a little bit of receiver. I think he has the opportunity to punt at the next level.”