COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Kennedy sees special potential in Wolves program

During his first year as defensive coordinator at Enterprise under head coach Rick Darlington, Jed Kennedy saw something special in nearby rival Dothan.

Now three years later, Kennedy, now overseeing Dothan as its new head coach, still sees the program in a special light.

“The first time I saw Dothan three years ago, I remember sitting next to coach Darlington and saying that if this job ever opens up, I hope I can have a crack at it,” Kennedy said during a Media Coaches Day event in July. “I think the ceiling over here at Dothan is so high, it is unbelievable.”

A veteran of 14 years as a head football coach, Kennedy was hired last December at Dothan to take over a Wolves program that struggled to 2-7 and 4-6 records under head coach Smitty Grider during its first two years as a Class 7A program.

Having seen the players the last few months, the new Wolves coach feels the talent is there to make Dothan a winning program.

“I have been doing it long enough to know that the No. 1 recipe of turning around a program is having talent and it is no secret that there has been no shortage of talent in Dothan city schools,” Kennedy said. “I am excited that as a staff what we can build with these players.”

Kennedy makes his Dothan debut Friday night when the Wolves play at Carroll at Matthews Stadium in Ozark.

“The kids have worked hard and they have bought into a lot of changes, new philosophies and ways of doing things,” Kennedy said. “I am excited for them to showcase those things for the first time on Friday.”

Five starters return on offense and only three on defense, but Kennedy believes the defensive unit could surprise people.

“It may sound crazy since we return only three starters on defense, but I think our defense will be pretty dang good,” Kennedy said. “I think our front seven has a chance to be real special. Offensively, we have great size on the line and really talented running backs and we have a lot of them.”

Two of the returning starters on defense are up front on the line in seniors Tykevious Martin (6-0, 260) and Kendrel Brewer (6-4, 220). Mykel Lowe (5-10, 215), a junior, is the other expected starter in the Wolves’ 3-4 defensive alignment. Sophomore Ezekiel Scott (5-11, 210) is also expected to play a lot on the D-line.

Behind the line, Markis Myers (Jr., 6-0, 215) and Korion Salter (Sr., 6-1, 220) are expected to start as inside linebackers, while Jimmy Berry (Jr., 5-11, 170) and Torion Wilson (Sr., 5-7, 160) are projected outside linebacker starters. John Turner (Sr., 6-0, 200) is also expected to see a lot of time at linebacker.

Kunyea Moore (Sr., 6-0, 180), the third returning starter on the defense from last year, returns as a starting safety. Javeon Walker (Jr., 5-8, 165) and Asim White (So., 5-10, 165) are expected to share time at the other safety spot. Ke’aviyon Durry (Sr., 5-11, 180) and Tavarion Knight (So., 5-8, 150) round out the secondary as cornerback starters.

Offensively, Kennedy said the Wolves will base out of the single-wing formation.

One of the main players to watch in the unit is Raymon Blackmon (Sr., 5-9, 165), a three-year starter who will line up at several spots on offense as well as on defense. Blackmon is likely to start at the slot receiver spot on offense.

“He is an unbelievable athlete,” Kennedy said. “He is not very big, but he is quick. He is a leader for us. He is one of those guys that he has to touch the ball 20 times a game for us.

“He will play everywhere – receiver, running back, quarterback, cornerback, run kicks. He will be all over the field.”

Blackmon has had several college offers, including from Duke, Kentucky and Austin Peay.

Carter Davis, a 6-foot, 185-pound senior, has won he job to direct the offense at the quarterback position. Kennedy said Davis, a catcher in baseball, has progressed well in summer and preseason workouts.

“It’s just tremendous,” Kennedy said of the progress. “He didn’t play last year, so he was out of football for a year. He seems like he gets better every day. He is a great leader for us. I certainly think he is the glue that holds the offense together.

“He can run the ball and he can throw the ball. He is a good game manager. He is a true solid quarterback.”

Freshman Sam Broadaway (5-11, 165) is the back-up quarterback.

In the backfield, Tamarion Peterson (Jr., 6-0, 185) is the starting running back with Octavious Thomas (Sr., 5-11, 215) also expected to play a lot. Braxton Morris (Jr., 5-9, 200) returns as the starting fullback, but Jamal Rowell (So., 6-0, 250) will also play a lot there.

Kennedy said Dothan would likely play a lot of players at the wing back positions, including Blackmon, Thomas, TJ Vickers (So., 5-5, 170) and Zach Walker (So., 5-8, 160).

Outside at wide receivers, Kennedy said four players will see a lot of playing time with Jalen Corbitt (Jr., 5-11, 160) and Braxton Hornsby (Sr., 6-0, 170) the projected starters. Jayden Taylor (Jr., 6-5, 215) and Matt Turner (Jr., 6-2, 160) are the back-ups.

Kanil Jones (Sr., 6-2, 210) is the projected tight end starter.

Up front, two big-size seniors in Cassius Brady (6-2, 290) and Obatare Idolor (6-4, 300) return as starters. Chris Gibson (Jr., 5-10, 275) and Jamarius Stanyard (Sr., 5-9, 280) are projected other OL starters along with Isaiah Miatke (Jr., 6-1, 260), who will do the snapping at center. Anthony Castillo (Jr., 6-3, 220) is also expected to play a lot on the O-line.

Adam Watford (Sr., 5-10, 180) returns as the punter, while Wesley Farmer (Jr., 5-10, 145) is expected to handle the field goals and extra-point kicks and also split time with Mason Roe (Jr., 6-2, 180). Martin will fulfill the snapping duties for punts, field goals and extra points with Watford holding for the kicks.

The Wolves, once again, compete in Class 7A, Region 2, which is now a nine-team region after the additions of Opelika and Robert E. Lee (up from 6A).

“With the addition of Opelika and Lee of Montgomery, there are six teams in our region that went to the playoffs last year that is fighting for four playoff spots,” Kennedy said. “Our goal here is to add ourselves to the mix. So if we get into the mix, there will be seven quality teams fighting for four spots.”

Overall, Kennedy is confident the Wolves will eventually be a consistent winner.

“I think the community is hungry for a winner and hungry for a team to get behind,” Kennedy said. “I know it will take time, but I am confident we will build that here at Dothan High School.”

WOLVES AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Jed Kennedy (1st year at Dothan; 15th year as a head coach, 115-47)

2021 record: 4-6 overall, 1-5 in Class 7A, Region 2

2021 results: Park Crossing (W, 14-7); at Enterprise # (L, 14-48); at Auburn # (L, 13-49); Prattville # (L, 7-24); at Gadsden County (Fla.) (L, 14-42); Carroll (W, 29-15); Jeff Davis # (W, 20-18); Central-Phenix City # (L, 12-48); at Smiths Station # (L, 17-43); McGill-Toolen (W, 17-13)

Points scored/per game: 157/15.7

Points allowed/per game: 307/330.7

Returning offensive starters (4): ATH Raymon Blackmon (Sr., 5-9, 165); FB Braxton Morris (Jr., 5-9, 200); WR Braxton Hornsby (Sr., 6-0, 170); OL Cassius Brady (Sr., 6-2, 290); OL Obotare Idolor (Sr., 6-4, 300).

Returning defensive starters (1): DL Tykevious Martin (Sr., 6-0, 260); DL Kendrel Brewer (Sr., 6-4, 220); DB Kunyea Moore (Sr., 6-0,180)

2022 Schedu1e

Aug. 19 at Carroll

Aug. 26 R.E. Lee #

Sept. 2 at Auburn #

Sept. 9 at Prattville #

Sept. 16 at Smiths Station #

Sept. 23 Baker

Sept. 30 Central-Phenix City #

Oct. 7 Enterprise #

Oct. 14 off

Oct. 21 Opelika #

Oct. 28 at Jeff Davis #

# Denotes region contests