There is a new coach at the top for Early County this season, but the Bobcats hope to keep purring along.

Frank Killingsworth, a former head coach at Calhoun County and Miller County, has been elevated to the head job after nine years as an assistant coach at Early County, the last seven as offensive coordinator. He replaces Joel Harvin, who took a head coaching job at Putnam County after leading the Bobcats for six years, including five state playoff teams.

“The transition has been pretty smooth,” Killingsworth said. “I have been in the program for nine years and I have been the offensive coordinator for seven years so the transition has been pretty smooth. I know all the kids … I also managed to keep the whole staff around, so there was no turnover in the staff. It was relatively smooth as far as transitions go.”

Killingsworth had a successful seven-year tenure from 2007-13 at nearby Miller County, amassing a 51-30 record with six playoffs teams, including an 11-2 state quarterfinal team in 2008. Two other teams won eight games and one other won nine.

Killingsworth also guided Calhoun County to a 13-15 record in 1993-95 with one region title.

The new Bobcat coach hopes to continue the recent success of Early County, which has gone to the state playoffs a school-record five straight years and had its best season since 2012 last year, finishing 9-4 with a region title and a state quarterfinal playoff appearance in Region 1-A, Division II.

“My expectation is that we put out a quality team on the field and try to play for the state championship,” Killingsworth said. “Just like everybody’s expectations – you want to win it all.

“I do believe we have the pieces, but we just have to avoid the big injuries. Playing single A ball, if you lose one player, it is like losing two and sometimes three (since players both ways and on special teams).”

Seven starters return on offense and six on defense for this year’s team, which opens the season in two weeks on Aug. 18 at home against Miller County.

“The strength of the team offensively will be in the skill people,” Killingsworth said, rattling off returning veterans in quarterback Ashtyn Grimes and running backs Ty Stovall and Charles Williams.

Stovall, a senior, averaged 137 yards a game last year, earning 822 yards and a team-high 14 touchdowns in just six games during an injured-plagued season. Colleges like Kennesaw State and Reinhardt College are looking at him.

“What makes him so special is his size and speed,” Killingsworth said. “He is 6-foot and between 195 and 205 pounds and runs a 4.5-4.6 in the 40-yard dash, but he has that game speed that you don’t coach. It just happens. He also has very good vision.”

Kendarrious Boyd (Sr., 6-2, 195), who started a lot of games last year for injured players, also returns at running back.

Grimes (Sr., 6-2, 215) has thrown for 1,138 yards and eight touchdowns during the last two years despite averaging only 6.2 pass attempts per game, but Killingsworth indicated the team will likely throw more this season.

Up front the Bobcats have three starters returning in center Tracy Williams (Sr., 5-9, 257), guard B’Anthony Wade (Sr., 6-2, 245) and tackle Jamar Hall (Sr., 6-2, 260). Kam Henderson (Sr., 5-7, 185) and Ry’Quavious Cratic (So., 6-0, 280) are projected other line starters.

Macon McNair (Sr., 5-8, 175) is a returning starter at wide receiver/tight end, though he might miss playing time early in the season with an injury. Jamarion Price (Jr., 6-1, 190), Quenten Chrispen (Jr., 5-8, 160) and Josh Lee (Sr., 5-9, 180) are also expected to have roles at wide receiver.

Many of the same players will start on defense. One of the top players is Wade, a standout senior defensive lineman who is getting college interest, especially from Georgia Southern, West Georgia and Kennesaw State.

“B’Anthony Wade is back and better than ever,” Killingsworth said. “Even though he has dropped down to 245, he is moving better than he ever has. He is a force to be reckoned with on the inside. He has to be double teamed every time.”

Boyd joins Wade as a returning defensive line starter. Charles Williams is the lone returning starter at linebacker, while Lee, Chrispen and Yacciheus Smith (Sr., 5-9, 165) are returning defensive back starters.

Hall and Cratic are the other expected line starters, while Chase Harris (Jr., 5-10, 180) is expected to start at a linebacker spot and Price at defensive back.

“Our offensive scheme is relatively the same,” Killingsworth said. “We will be Wing-T, but we will throw it a little bit more than we have in the past. Defensively, we are going from an odd front to an even front – from a 3-5 to a 4-2 simply because we don’t have those linebackers that we have in the past.”

Mason Warfield (Sr., 5-8, 160) returns for a third year to handle the kicking and punting duties.

Killingsworth will get to see his team in action on Friday (Aug. 4) as the Bobcats play a jamboree game at Pelham (7:30 p.m. eastern time).

Early County Bobcats schedule

Aug. 18 Miller County #

Aug. 25 Seminole County #

Sept. 1 at Schley County

Sept. 8 at Terrell County #

Sept. 15 at Baconton Charter #

Sept. 22 Mitchell County #

Sept. 29 off

Oct. 6 Randolph-Clay #

Oct. 13 at Brooks County #

Oct. 20 at Eufaula (Ala.)

Oct. 27 Irwin County

Nov. 3 off

# Denotes region contests