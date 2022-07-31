COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Kinston Bulldogs

Kinston head football coach Rudy Free hopes a record-breaking season for the school a year ago will translate into more success this year.

“I think it’s not just wishing it can happen, but now they know it can happen,” Free said. “I think it gives our kids confidence that they know they can compete … they can see it … we can make it to the playoffs and host a playoff game.”

Kinston won a school-record eight games last season, breaking the previous mark of six wins set on six different occasions. The Bulldogs also hosted their first ever state playoff game, and won it 10-6 against Central-Hayneville in the first round before bowing out against Sweet Water.

After an 8-4 overall finish and 5-2 record in Class 1A, Area 1, there continues to be plenty of reason for optimism for Free, who was named the Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year for last season’s accolades.

Five starters return on the offensive side of the football, including quarterback Cale Sumblin, and six starters return on defense.

Sumblin, a senior 6-foot-4, 220-pounder, battled injuries at times last season but appears to be at full strength now. A partial tear of an MCL in a knee cost him to miss five games.

“He got hurt against Red Level (fourth game) and missed the rest of them until Samson (10th game),” Free said. “He came back in the Samson game, which was big for us (21-20 win). Then he got banged up a little in the Sweet Water game (54-7 loss), but he’s good to go now.

“He’s going to be a good leader for us and somebody you know what you’re going to get from him. He’s been a three-year starter for us … really four-year because he started as a tight end his freshman year.

“He’s a big body, big frame, a big strong kid that plays all three sports, so he’s a competitor. He’s got a lot of game experience, not just in football, but in everything. That really is a plus for him.”

Also returning in the backfield is senior running back Jeb Crosby and junior fullback Brodie Walker.

Crosby is expected to carry a lot of the load from his running back spot.

“He’s been pretty much a four-year starter for us,” Free said. “Since his freshman year, he’s probably put on about 30 pounds. He’s gotten stronger, especially in the offseason. I think that will pay off and be good for us.”

Dylan Davis, a senior, is expected to be a key target at wide receiver, as is junior C.J. Lunsford. Junior Cade Jones is expected to start at tight end.

Both starting tackles from a year ago – seniors Caden Carter and Connor Tew – also return.

“We’re a little thin in the lineman department, but the ones we’ve got are big and they’ve got experience, those two (Carter, Tew) especially,” Free said. “We’re going to have to fill some holes.

“Our center and two guards are gone from last year, so we’re going to have to find some guys to fill those spots, but if we can do that and stay fairly healthy, I think we’ll be OK.”

Drew Branch (center), Jackson Hughes (guard) and Marcus Free (guard) have a chance to fill those starting spots.

On defense, Crosby and Sumblin return at the linebacker spots along with senior Drew Connor. Walker returns at a tackle, while Dalton Smith is a returner at safety and Davis at cornerback.

“Defensively, we’ve got a lot of our secondary and linebacker-type guys back," Free said. "Those guys have a lot of experience with Jeb and Cale and Dylan Davis.

“Dalton was in his first year playing last year and Drew had played, but he hadn’t had a bunch of playing time and they did a really good job for us. Brodie Walker was a younger kid who had played off and on a little bit, but had a lot bigger role last year.

“All of those guys aren’t very big guys, but they can run. That’s what I want on defense, guys that can run and get to the ball.”

Sumblin will handle the punting duties.

“We’re going to probably have a new snapper and kicker,” Free said.

Marcus Free is among those vying for the placekicker job and Landon Hanks is doing the same as a snapper.

Free feels good about his team in general, but there are question marks that concern him heading into the season.

“It really doesn’t matter what level you play, you’ve got to be good up front,” Free said. “Those three guys that we lost last year, being able to replace them is the biggest concern

“A lot of those guys (linemen) don’t get a lot of accolades or praise until they do something wrong, then everybody knows about them. I really believe up front on offense and defense, if we can shore that up, we’ve got a good chance for success.”

BULLDOGS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Rude Free (3rd year at Kinston, 13-18; 5th year as a head coach, 20-41)

2021 record: 8-4 overall, 5-2 in Class 1A, Region 1, second round of state playoffs

2021 results: Houston Academy (L, 19-42); Zion Chapel (W, 20-12); at Brantley # (L, 0-34); Red Level # (W, 27-6); Georgiana # (W, 10-6); Barbour County (W, 74-0); at Florala # (W, 35-20); at McKenzie # (L, 15-26); Pleasant Home # (W, 33-18); at Samson # (W, 21-20, OT). STATE PLAYOFFS: Central-Hayneville (W, 10-6); at Sweet Water % (L, 7-54)

Points scored/per game: 271/22.6

Points allowed/per game: 244/20.3

Returning offensive starters (5): QB Cale Sumblin (Sr., 6-4, 220); RB Jeb Crosby (Sr., 5-10, 175); FB Brodie Walker (Jr., 5-8, 185): OL Caden Carter (Sr., 6-4, 315); OL Connor Tew (Sr., 6-4, 300);

Returning defensive starters (6): DL Brodie Walker (Jr., 5-8, 185): LB Cale Sumblin (Sr., 6-4, 220); LB Jeb Crosby (Sr., 5-10, 175); LB Drew Connor (Sr., 6-2, 185); DB Dylan Davis (Jr., 5-9, 135); S Dalton Smith (Sr., 5-9, 160)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Samson

Aug. 26 Elba #

Sept. 2 Off

Sept. 9 Georgiana #

Sept. 16 at Brantley #

Sept. 23 at Goshen

Sept. 30 Pleasant Home #

Oct. 7 at Red Level #

Oct. 14 McKenzie #

Oct. 21 at Florala #

Oct. 28 at Houston County #

# Denotes region games