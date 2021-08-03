COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: KINSTON BULLDOGS

Sometimes older is better, especially on the football field.
Rudy Free, entering his third year as head coach at Kinston, notes the Bulldogs will be a more veteran-oriented team this season.
He hopes it translates into more wins. Kinston went 5-14 over the past two seasons.
“I think we’re in a good place,” Free said. “We’ve got more older kids. We’ve got almost 20 kids in the seniors and juniors, and I think that’s going to make a difference for us.
“We’re fairly strong. We’ve got a good mix of offensive linemen, where sometimes in the past we’ve had one or the other.
“I think some of those younger kids – a bunch of those juniors – have had some playing time and experience that I think it’s going to help us a lot.”
Among the notable players with plenty of experience is junior Cale Sumblin, one of the top athletes in the Class 1A school. He’s expected to play quarterback this season after being used at tight end last year and will also see time at linebacker for the Bulldogs.
“Cale is a three-sport guy,” Free said. “He plays a little bit of everything. He pitches on the baseball team. In basketball he’s a post player and is really good.
“He played tight end more for us last year, but he’s going to play some quarterback. On defense, he’s a guy with a 6-4 frame that gets in passing lanes and is big enough to take on some blocks. He’s just a good, overall athlete.”
Free said Sumblin and the Bulldogs have worked to improve the passing game during summer work.
“He’s got a really good arm,” Free said. “Mentally he’s starting to understand what defenses are trying to do and where he’s trying to go with the ball and I think that’s a big key.
“We’ve worked hard on the passing game this summer, because that’s something we really struggled with last year. We’re just trying to be a little more balanced on offense. We’ve still got to run the ball, but I want to be able to throw it at times and get some people out of the box.”
Kinston has to replace star running back Addison Hudson, who signed with Faulkner University after his senior season.
Jeb Crosby, a junior, is expected to carry the workload in the backfield this season.
“He was the quarterback most of the time last year,” Free said of Crosby. “He’s gotten a lot bigger. He’s probably put on about 10 or 15 pounds and he’s pretty steady. You know what you’re going to get with him. He’s not a real emotional guy – he’s pretty even-keeled.
“He did a good job for us last year where we were real run heavy. Him and Konner Walker are going to split time at running back. Konner is a kid that last year had never played running back at all. He had some really good games for us and filled in for Addison, who was the main ball carrier. Both of those guys have to carry the load for us.”
Other players who could be playmakers included JW Mikel at wide receiver, Caden Dean at tight end, Jack Perry at fullback and Dylan Davis and Blake Senn at wingbacks.
Brothers David and John Free, both seniors, return to anchor the offensive line as guards. Juniors Connor Tew (6-4, 280) and Caden Carter (6-4, 305) give the Bulldogs two big tackles. Jackson Hughes, another junior, is expected to start at center.
“We lost three guys last year that really did a good job for us,” Free said. “But the good thing about it is the guys who are replacing them got experience. Caden and Connor played a lot last year. Jackson has got to step up and come in and replace Jaken Davis, who had been the center the last two years.”
On defense, Kinston returns eight starters: Carter and Tew at tackles, Mikel and Dean at linebackers, Sumblin and Crosby at outside linebackers, Davis at defensive back and David Free at defensive end.
CJ Lunsford, Dalton Smith and Senn are expected to via for playing time in the secondary and Walker will see action at defensive end.
Another name to keep an eye on is Reese Hall, who is vying for playing time at receiver and outside linebacker. He and Smith are new additions to the team.
“Reese is probably about 6-2, about 185,” Free said. “He’s a basketball guy that came out this spring. Dalton has never played. He’s about 5-8, 150.
“Both of those guys have done a good job and may get a good bit of playing time. I’m just trying to figure out what they can and can’t do in a game situation.
“And Drew Conner (WR/RB/LB) didn’t play a whole lot last year, but he’s put on some weight and really gotten stronger. I think he’s going to be able to play a lot for us and give us a little depth.”
Sumblin is expected to handle the punting duties and John Free, a two-year starter, is the placekicker.
“Our kicking game – we really try to work hard at it because it is important,” Free said. “And it shows up most of the time at the worst moment if you make a mistake.
“To know you can kick extra points most of the time is a big plus, so you don’t have to go for two every time.”
BULLDOGS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Rude Free (2nd year at Kinston, 5-14; 4th year as a head coach, 12-37)
>> 2020 record: 2-7 overall, 1-6 in Class 1A, Region 1
>> 2020 results: at Houston Academy (L, 0-16); at Zion Chapel $ (W, 40-26); Brantley # (L, 0-55); at Red Level # (W, 21-19); at Georgiana # (L, 26-36); Florala # (L, 7-50); McKenzie # (L, 12-34); at Pleasant Home # (L, 0-7); Samson # (L, 14-21)
$ Played at Enterprise Bates Memorial Stadium
>> Points scored/per game: 120/13.3
>> Points allowed/per game: 264/29.3
>> Returning offensive starters (4): QB Cale Sumblin (Jr., 6-4, 220); RB Jeb Crosby (Jr., 5-10, 165); G David Free (Sr., 5-8, 205); G John Free (Sr., 5-8, 205)
>> Returning defensive starters (8): DT Caden Carter (Jr., 6-4, 305); DT Connor Tew (Jr., 6-4, 280); LB JW Mikel (Sr., 5-11, 1500: LB Caden Dean (Sr., 5-10, 215); OLB Cale Sumblin (Jr., 6-4, 220); OLB Jeb Crosby (Jr., 5-10, 165); DB Dylan Davis (Jr., 5-8, 125); DE David Free (Sr., 5-8, 205).
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Houston Academy
Aug. 27 Zion Chapel
Sept. 2 at Brantley #
Sept. 10 Red Level #
Sept. 17 Georgiana #
Sept. 24 Barbour County
Oct. 1 at Florala #
Oct. 8 at McKenzie #
Oct. 15 Pleasant Home #
Oct. 22 at Samson #