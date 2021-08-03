COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: KINSTON BULLDOGS

Free said Sumblin and the Bulldogs have worked to improve the passing game during summer work.

“He’s got a really good arm,” Free said. “Mentally he’s starting to understand what defenses are trying to do and where he’s trying to go with the ball and I think that’s a big key.

“We’ve worked hard on the passing game this summer, because that’s something we really struggled with last year. We’re just trying to be a little more balanced on offense. We’ve still got to run the ball, but I want to be able to throw it at times and get some people out of the box.”

Kinston has to replace star running back Addison Hudson, who signed with Faulkner University after his senior season.

Jeb Crosby, a junior, is expected to carry the workload in the backfield this season.

“He was the quarterback most of the time last year,” Free said of Crosby. “He’s gotten a lot bigger. He’s probably put on about 10 or 15 pounds and he’s pretty steady. You know what you’re going to get with him. He’s not a real emotional guy – he’s pretty even-keeled.