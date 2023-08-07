Kinston coach Rudy Free didn’t sugar coat it. The lack of players dotting the roster for the upcoming season is concerning.

“Lot of holes to fill,” Free said. “The last two years we’ve graduated 18 kids – had eight the year before and 10 last year – so at a place like Kinston that’s a lot of kids.”

As of a few weeks ago, Kinston had 18 players out for the team, grades 10 through 12.

“We dressed about 27 or 28 the last couple of years, but that’s been five or six ninth graders in there, too,” Free said. “So it’s not way off, but still you can’t practice 11 on 11 with 18.”

Despite the lack of numbers, Free really does like the work his team is putting in this summer.

“They’re working good for the most part,” Free said. “The last couple of weeks have probably been the best weeks we’ve had in the weight room since we’ve been there, so we’re coming along and it’s been a good summer for us.”

There are four returning starters on offense and five on defense for the Bulldogs, which finished 4-6 a year ago after going 8-4 the previous season.

Brodie Walker, a senior running back/fullback on offense and linebacker on defense, is among the top returners.

“He’s a hard-working kid,” Free said. “Sometimes I call him a bull in a China shop. He’s that kind of guy. He plays with a lot of emotion … good kid who works hard. He’s gained some weight and is up about 215.

“Last year he played linebacker for us and a couple of years before he played defensive line just because he struggled a little bit at times playing linebacker, but he’s really grasped the concept of playing linebacker and he’s big and strong enough to do it. He’s going to have to be one of our leaders for us.”

There will be a new quarterback under center in junior Brant McCollough.

“He played a little bit at receiver last year and played some in the secondary,” Free said. “He may be the fastest kid we have on the team.

“He’s a really good athlete; kind of raw and hasn’t played a bunch at quarterback, but I think he’s going to do a good job for us. He’s played some (quarterback) in junior high for us in the past, so that will help him.”

C.J. Lunsford is a senior wide receiver who started a year ago.

“C.J. Lunsford is back to play receiver and defensive back,” Free said. “He has improved a lot since his 10th grade year; made a lot of strides.”

Juniors Drew Branch and Marcus Free are returners across the offensive front.

“Both of those guys played a good bit and have a lot of experience, so that will help us,” Free said. “We’re not near as big as we’ve been in the past. Drew and another kid we’ve got, Andrew Hattaway, are the biggest kids we’ve got around 240.”

Colby Tew, a junior, will be counted on to step up at running back.

“He’s a guy who has grown a lot the last couple of years,” Free said. “He hasn’t gotten a lot of carries, but he’s a really hard worker and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do. He had some success late in ball games when we either had games in hand or the other way around. I expect some big things out of him.”

Defensively, Walker, Free and Whit Floyd return as starting linebackers, while Lunsford and Tew return in the secondary.

“Those three guys have really done a good job and have learned to play linebacker,” Free said. “Those should be the three guys we are really counting on for defense.

“Whit has really been working hard in the weight room to gain some strength and size, so really looking forward to seeing what he can do. He’s kind of our quarterback out there getting everybody lined up … kind of takes that to heart and tries to be that guy out there.”

Marcus Free returns to handle the place-kicking duties and McCollough is the punter.