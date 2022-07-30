COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Lakeside School Chiefs

On the surface, last year’s 4-6 record for the Lakeside School football team wouldn’t seem to be a positive.

But after only five wins the previous two years, head coach Tom Clements hopes it is a sign of better days ahead for the Chiefs.

“We are coming off a 4-6 season, but it is an improvement off the last two years (two and three wins), so we are trying to build off that and trying to get and maintain some positive momentum,” Clements said.

The Chiefs opened with two wins in the first three games, one via a COVID 19 forfeit, before hitting the rough part of the schedule and losing four straight. They finished the regular season with two wins before losing a first-round state playoff game at Jackson Academy.

Clements hopes this year’s Chiefs can be more consistent in their play.

“We are trying to focus on being more consistent instead of the ups and down,” Clements said. “We are trying to focus on being more consistent throughout the season.”

A young but experienced team will try to make that happen.

Lakeside features only two seniors on its roster, but returns seven starters on both offense and defense. The Chiefs, who have only 19 players overall, are dominated by mostly freshmen, though mostly juniors return as starters.

One of the two seniors is quarterback Tripp Swain, who returns to lead the Chiefs offense. A 6-foot, 195-pounder, Swain is a pocket passer described by Clements “as a winner.”

“I have watched Tripp improve tremendously from day one since he got here,” Clements said. “He is a kid who works hard and he really cares about his performance, constantly looking for ways to improve. That is all you can ask for not only in a football player, but a quarterback especially.

“He reads the defense well. Speed is not his forte, but making those right reads is what matters and he does that.”

The other senior is returning tight end/split end Branden Jackson. Clements said Jackson will likely play more outside as a split end this year.

I’Leek Quinn, a junior who led the Chiefs in receiving yards last year, returns as a wide receiver starter.

“He is our playmaker; there is no secret about it,” Clements said. “We will have to be creative offensively to figure out different ways to get the ball to him and let him make a play for us. There were numerous times last year when we were in a position down situation and trying to make a first down and he made a catch, made one guy miss and scored a touchdown.”

Clements is also hoping the presence of Quinn outside draws defensive attention that will open up the running game for Lakeside, particularly running back Lane Beasley, a junior who Clements said “will tote the ball many times this year.”

“I have really been impressed with Lane Beasley this summer in workouts,” Clements said. “He is a lot stronger and seems faster.”

Up front, Lakeside returns juniors Brody Dismukes and Rhodes Bennett along with sophomore Davis Fort. Dismukes moves from tackle to guard this year and Bennett from tackle to tight end. Fort remains as a guard.

The Chiefs are counting on younger players, likely freshmen, to fill the voids on the offensive line.

“We are young, but we do return some good skill position players,” Clements said. “It will all come down to what we have up front and that is where we are hurting in numbers. That will key the rest of the summer – how to fill those spots and plug some people in those positions.”

Defensively, most of the same players return as starters.

Fort and Bennett are back as D-line starters, while Beasley and junior Brantley Weeks are back as linebacker starters. Quinn and Jackson are returning defensive back starter. Junior Collins Mitchell is also a returning DB.

Though he didn’t start, Dismukes played a lot on defense last year and is being counted on to play more this year. Swain, who didn’t play defense last year to concentrate on offense, is expected to play a lot of defense this year, said Clements.

“We have some playmakers on offense and if you look at our totals from last year, we scored, but we couldn’t stop anybody,” Clements said. “That has to be a priority this year. If you can’t stop anybody, you can’t win.

“We will go at it with a different scheme this year. We have to play better defense. Our third down defensive conversion rate was less than 30 percent on the year in getting stops. We have got to reverse that number.”

The kicking game was still up in the air, said Clements.

“That is an area we are really rebuilding in,” Clements said. “As of now, we do not have a kicker named on the roster.”

While the bulk of the returning starters are juniors, Clements said the freshmen members – several of which will likely start and play a lot – will have a key part in any Chiefs’ success.

“Most of them played junior high together for the last three years,” Clements said. “They have been in the program and now they will fill in with the varsity. We have good young talent (in the class). It is just a matter of getting reps under their belt in practice and seeing what they can do on Friday nights.”

Overall, the Chiefs head coach likes the make-up of his team, especially in work ethic.

“They work hard as a group,” Clements said. “They understand the importance of a group effort. There is not any individualism. Especially when you have small numbers like we do, it is important that a group understands their role and wants to be the best they absolutely can be to execute their job. They work together as a group. We are low on numbers, but we have a strong core team. They are one small group that functions well together.”

Lakeside played in a six-team region last year, but has a five-team region this year, though it stayed in Class A. Gone are Abbeville Christian (moved up to AA) and Cornerstone Christian (moved to 8-man football) and moving in is Southern Academy.

“Our goal is to finish in the top half of the region,” Clements said. “It will be a tough task because you have the defending state champion in Lowndes Academy, who I believe lost only four seniors. Then of course you have (head coach) Wayne Grant at Crenshaw Christian (the 2020 state champion).

"We lost to both last year. They are the type of programs we want to be. We are striving to get to their level. To get to that point, you have to beat them.”

CHIEFS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Tom Clements (2nd year in second tenure at Lakeside, 4-6; fifth as a head coach at Lakeside, 12-27)

2021 record: 4-6 overall, 2-3 in AISA, Class AA, Region 1, first round of state playoffs

2020 results: Cornerstone Christian # (W, by forfeit, COVID); at Coosa Valley Academy # (L, 14-26); Meadowview Christian (W, 28-6); Crenshaw Christian # (L, 18-57); at Edgewood Academy (L, 34-39); Lowndes Academy # (L, 6-36); at Banks Academy (L, 15-54); at Abbeville Christian # (W, 26-14); Springwood School (W, 48-14). STATE PLYOFFS: at Jackson Academy (L, 12-42)

Points scored/per game: 201/20.1

Points allowed/per game: 288/28.8

Returning offensive starters (7): QB Tripp Swain (Sr.); TE/SE Branden Jackson (Sr.); RB Lane Beasley (Jr.); OL Brody Dismukes (Jr.); TE Rhodes Bennett (Jr.); OL Davis Fort (So.); WR I’leek Quinn (Jr)

Returning defensive starters (7): DL Davis Fort (So.); DT Rhodes Bennett (Jr.); LB Lane Beasley (Jr.); LB Brantley Weeks (Jr.); DB I’Leek Quinn (Jr.); DB Branden Jackson; DB Collins Mitchell (Jr.)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 Southern Prep

Aug. 26 at Macon East

Sept. 2 at Crenshaw Christian #

Sept. 9 Coosa Valley #

Sept. 16 Fullington Academy (Ga.)

Sept. 23 at Flint River (Ga.)

Sept. 30 Off

Oct. 7 at Southern Academy #

Oct. 14 Lowndes Academy #

Oct. 20 (Thur) Edgewood Academy

Oct. 28 at Abbeville Christian

# Denotes region contests