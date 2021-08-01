COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Lakeside School

“It is a small group, but they want to go out on a good note and they want to be the class that can point back in time and say, ‘Hey we are the ones that turned it around,’” Clements said. “That is their focus and motivation going into the year.”

He added the seniors, as well as the rest of the players, requested changes to help steer the program toward the right path.

“We finally have a group of kids that have been here for a while and they want to see changes made, even things from the offseason program to the in-season program – changes that needed to be made,” Clements said. “This is a good group. They want to be the group that gets it going on the right path.”

Among the changes was more accountability in the offseason, said Clements, something this year’s team has taken up with pride.

“To be successful, you have to be here and you have to put in the work,” Clements said. “The good changes have been that we have had the majority of them showing up and that is what it takes. I will not beg for anybody to show up. If you have somebody that will put the work in and they want to do good things, they will be here. The change is there has been a better attitude toward that than it has been in a long time.