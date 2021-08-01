COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Lakeside School

Tom Clements is ready to change the script of Lakeside’s recent football history.
The last 13 years for the Chiefs have been filled with losing seasons, a few mediocre years and a bunch of coaching changes.
Clements, a veteran coach at the school, returns to take over the football program after two losing seasons under Josh McConnell, including 3-8 last year. A longtime baseball and basketball coach at the AISA private school, Clements was head football coach at Lakeside from 2008-10.
“Our focus is to try to establish something positive to move forward with the future of the program,” Clements said. “We want to build a program that we can be proud of and one that will continue on for a while.”
Since 2008, Lakeside has had just three winning seasons – all seven-win campaigns – with seven losing records and three 5-5 seasons. During the same time frame, eight coaches have paced the Chief sidelines during the 13 seasons. Clements becomes the seventh new coach in the last eight seasons.
“It is hard to be consistent when you have a program that has a lot coaches in a few amount of years, so we are trying to get some consistency going,” Clements said. “It is something we are working hard at daily.”
Clements said the current six-member senior class is ready to jumpstart the program in that mission.
“It is a small group, but they want to go out on a good note and they want to be the class that can point back in time and say, ‘Hey we are the ones that turned it around,’” Clements said. “That is their focus and motivation going into the year.”
He added the seniors, as well as the rest of the players, requested changes to help steer the program toward the right path.
“We finally have a group of kids that have been here for a while and they want to see changes made, even things from the offseason program to the in-season program – changes that needed to be made,” Clements said. “This is a good group. They want to be the group that gets it going on the right path.”
Among the changes was more accountability in the offseason, said Clements, something this year’s team has taken up with pride.
“To be successful, you have to be here and you have to put in the work,” Clements said. “The good changes have been that we have had the majority of them showing up and that is what it takes. I will not beg for anybody to show up. If you have somebody that will put the work in and they want to do good things, they will be here. The change is there has been a better attitude toward that than it has been in a long time.
“I haven’t had to beg them to be here. The majority of them have been coming to everything – every time we have opened the gym and the weight room.”
The changes and off-season work ethic have the Chiefs feeling upbeat as they head toward their Sept. 3 opener at home against Cornerstone Christian.
“Right now, we have a good positive vibe going and we want to maintain that and try to build something here to continue in the future,” Clements said.
The Chiefs coach hopes Lakeside can be consistent this year. A year ago, they started out 3-1 before losing seven straight to end the season, including a first-round state playoff game. He believes the talent is available to do that.
“We have a good hard core nucleus of kids returning that we feel like can get us going in the right direction,” Clements said, adding though depth is an issue with only 22 players out for the AISA Class A program.
Seven starters return on offense and six on defense for Lakeside. The bulk of the returners are up front even though the Chiefs lost one of their top linemen in a move to North Carolina.
“We do have experience there, but we don’t have depth,” Clements said of the offensive and defensive lines.
The offensive line features senior Jackson Etheridge, a 6-foot-2, 285-pounder who will be starting his fourth season up front. Jonathan Martin (Sr., 6-3, 205) and Brodie Dismukes (So., 5-8, 185) also are returning OL starters. Jackson Edmondson (Sr., 6-1, 170) returns as a starting tight end.
The backfield is also expected to be a strength, said Clements. Senior Willis Jackson (5-10, 175) returns to start his third year and Lane Beasley (So., 6-0, 190) also returns. Brooks Weeks (6-0, 180), a transfer from Eufaula High School, and Davis Mott (Sr., 6-1, 175) are other key pieces at running back.
I’Leek Quinn (So., 6-1, 175) returns as a starting wide receiver. Dalton Key (Sr., 6-1, 160) will also be in the wide receiver rotation.
The defense will feature most of the same players with Etheridge starting a fourth year on the line. Martin, Edmondson and Dismukes will be back for a second season up front. Jackson and Beasley are back at linebacker. Quinn and Mott will be key players in the secondary.
The Chiefs will turn to a new quarterback as junior Tripp Swain (6-1, 195) is the expected starter. Swain has no varsity experience, but did play QB on the Eufaula JV a couple of years ago. Key is the back-up QB.
Sophomore Riley Givens will handle the punting and kicking game duties with Beasley delivering snaps for punts and extra points/field goal attempts.
While low on numbers, Clements likes the make-up of this year’s Chiefs team.
“That may seem like a low number, but that is 22 that want to be here,” Clements said. “To me that is the important thing. This group of 22 is determined to see changes made here. That is the focal point going into the season – we will do things the right way and we will be disciplined.”
CHIEFS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Tom Clements (4th year at Lakeside and as a head coach, 1st year in second tenure at Lakeside, 8-21)
>> 2020 record: 3-8 overall, 2-3 in AISA, Class AA, Region 1
>> 2020 results: Valiant Cross (L, 16-21); at Cornerstone Christian # (W, 42-0); Coosa Valley Academy # (W, receives forfeit); at Meadowview Christian (W, 64-0); at Crenshaw Christian # (L, 6-50); Edgewood Academy (L, 16-42); at Lowndes Academy # (L, 20-30); Banks Academy (L, 12-16); Abbeville Christian # (L, 26-48); at Springwood (L, 26-44). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Jackson Academy (L, 14-54)
>> Points scored/per game: 242/24.2
>> Points allowed/per game: 305/30.5
>> Returning offensive starters (7): RB Willis Jackson (Sr., 5-10, 175); RB Lane Beasley (So., 6-0, 190); OL Jackson Etheridge (Sr., 6-2, 285); OL Jonathan Martin (Sr., 6-3, 205); OL Brodie Dismukes (So., 5-8, 185); TE Jackson Edmondson (Sr., 6-1, 170); WR I’Leek Quinn (So., 6-1, 175)
>> Returning defensive starters (6): LB Willis Jackson (Sr., 5-10, 175); LB Lane Beasley (So., 6-0, 190); DL Jackson Etheridge (Sr., 6-2, 285); DL Jonathan Martin (Sr., 6-3, 205); DL Brodie Dismukes (So., 5-8, 185); DE Jackson Edmondson (Sr., 6-1, 170);