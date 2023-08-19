Though his team reached the state championship game and finished 12-2 last year, Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite still had plenty of ammo to motivate his players during the offseason.

All he had to do was fire off some stats from a humbling 41-20 state championship loss to Ramsay and standout running back Ashton Ashford, who had a big night against the Trojans.

“I had to remind them, ‘Ashford, Ashford 281, five touchdowns,’” Hambrite said of Ashford’s production. “You haven’t made it there yet. Offensively, less than 200 yards. We haven’t made it there yet.

“Eventually, they got tired of hearing it and those weights started moving and started putting more (weight) on the bar. Now with the success of the summer with 7-on-7s, we are heading in the right direction.”

With last year’s title game as motivation, the Trojans have a goal to make it back and finish the job this season.

A ton of talent returns in that bid with seven starters back on both sides of the ball, including eight three-year starters, a handful of college prospects and 16 seniors.

All-state wide receiver Jywon Boyd (Sr., 5-11, 182) has already committed to Troy. Zion Grady, the reigning Class 5A Lineman of the Year and a junior 6-foot-4, 230 defensive end terror, has major colleges seeking his services, including most top 10 teams.

Parker Adams (Sr., 6-0, 175), a three-year starter at quarterback closing in on the school’s career passing yardage total, is receiving interest from smaller colleges as are center Benton Dunn (Sr., 6-2, 265), running back/linebacker Zach Coleman (Sr., 6-0, 222) and kicker/punter Nik Peerson (Sr., 5-8, 160).

All but Coleman earned all-state recognition last year from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

While talented, Hambrite feels one area needs to be improved if the Trojans are to reach the goal of a state title.

“We have to do better when it comes to team leadership and being better teammates,” Hambrite said. “I don’t think we succeeded in that aspect (last year). We have a long way to go. We have the bodies and the kids that can jell everybody to be one.

“I am not saying they are bad teammates overall, but I felt like that was the key to losing the state championship – that (lack of) team comradery and team leadership. Behind the likes of Jywon Boyd, Zion Grady and Benton Dunn, Sterling Sharpe, Zamir Caffie, I expect those guys to keep everybody together. Those are seniors and one junior that I feel can keep this core group together so that we can accomplish the ultimate goal.”

The offense headliners are Adams and Boyd. Adams was named honorable mention all-state QB last year after throwing for 2,580 yards and 28 touchdowns and completing 59.0 percent of his passes. He is closing in the school career passing record held by his cousin, Austin Ingram.

“The first thought about having Parker as a three-year starter is the life without Parker next year,” Hambrite said. “My mind goes above his senior year and goes straight to, ‘What the heck would life look like without Parker Adams?’ He is a mastermind back there. He is a cerebral quarterback.”

Boyd was a big-play receiver last year, catching 60 passes for 1,218 yards and 10 TDs, averaging 20.3 yards per catch and 87 yards in receptions per game. He is also a standout at safety on defense and in special team returns.

“Jywon would gain a lot more body mass if he stopped playing all these other sports, but he is so freaking athletic that we need him in every sport,” Hambrite said. “When he gets to Troy and there is no basketball and no track, Jywon will probably peak at 195 pounds. He is at 182 now, so if you add 13 more pounds with power, speed, strength training on the college level, he is going to be a monster.”

The Trojans lost three key receivers, but Hambrite feels good about this year’s group.

Joining Boyd as wide receivers are Kamryn Johnson (Jr., 5-11, 170) and Dertavious Lee (Sr., 6-2, 175). Noah Greene, who missed most of last year with an injury, is a big-body powerful tight end (6-2, 220) who is tough to tackle and is a bruising blocker, said Hambrite. Sedrick Brown (Jr., 6-1, 215) is another key tight end.

Hambrite said the receivers and tight ends have to produce with Boyd expecting to draw double team coverage from most defenses.

Coleman led the Trojans in rushing last year with 834 yards despite being limited by an ankle injury most of the year. Antonio Frazier (Jr., 5-11, 190) is also back to form a one-two backfield punch.

Dunn (Sr., 6-2, 265), a second-team all-state honoree last year, returns to anchor a huge starting five on the offensive line that have a combined weight of 1,420 pounds – an average of 284 pounds. Brothers Sterling Sharp (Sr., 5-11, 285) and Kingston Sharpe (So., 6-2, 330) are the left guard and left tackle and Keyonte Davis (Sr., 6-1, 320) and Zamir Caffie (Sr., 6-0, 220) are the right guard and right tackle.

Defensively, the Trojans are led by Grady, who earned 32 tackles for losses and 20 quarterback sacks last year among his 109 tackles.

“His talent goes beyond the football field,” Hambrite said. “He is child of God. He makes sure he goes to Bible School. He is the total person when it comes to becoming a good person, a good teammate and where he needs to be spiritually.

“On the field, he does the extra things when everybody leaves. He makes two or three D-lineman stay with him and they get an extra 30 minutes of work in after practice. This is how I know he is going to be successful. He will take care of his body. He will go into the weight room.”

Zarion Mack (Jr., 6-1, 210) is also a returning defensive end for CHHS. Jabari Seymore (Sr., 6-0, 275), A.J. Johnson (Sr., 5-11, 285) and Ty Cunningham (So., 6-1, 240) are the line starters in between Grady and Mack.

The Trojans return all three linebacker starters in Brandon Givens (Sr., 6-0, 228), Jaylin Suddith (Sr., 5-11, 210) and Quay Grimes (Jr., 6-1, 205).

Boyd, who had five interceptions last year, returns at safety. Jamal “Smoke” Downey (Jr., 5-7, 165) is a returning cornerback. Terrance Thomas (So., 5-11, 187) and Javiar Oremeno (Sr., 5-11, 180) are the other projected secondary starters.

Peerson is back as the Trojans and punter. He has received all-state recognition the last two years as a punter. He averaged 41.0 yards a punt last year and converted 12-of-18 field goals. Dunn Lindsey (So., 5-9, 175) is the long snapper.

The Trojans also have a special teams weapon in kick/punt returner Boyd, who returned two punts and one kickoff for a touchdown last year.