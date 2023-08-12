New head coach Derrick Levett knows all about the history of Barbour County athletics, especially in football.

Barbour County hasn’t won a game on the field since Oct. 18, 2013, a span of 78 straight games with a loss. The Jaguars did receive a forfeit win in 2021.

“I am ready to come in and change the narrative on all of that,” Levett said.

“They have a lot of potential from what I have seen so far and I have a nice coaching staff with me, so I think we can get some things turning. Normally when we hear about Barbour County, we hear basketball. I am trying to bring football excitement.

“The biggest goal as I told them (the players) was to get a win, a couple of wins, and open some eyes on Barbour County football instead of just hearing about basketball.”

Former Abbeville head coach Robin Tyra and former Dothan High, Auburn and Troy player Kamryn Melton are among the assistant coaches. Tyra is the defensive coordinator.

Levett comes to Barbour County after serving as head coach at Bullock County the last two seasons. He went 5-14 in Union Springs.

A former standout at Booker T. Washington in Tuskegee, Levett played college football at Alabama State University in Montgomery.

He began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Greenville and has also been an assistant coach at Miles College for a year, at Booker T. Washington, Sidney Lanier and Loachapoka.

He becomes the third head coach in three years and the sixth in seven playing seasons at Barbour County.

Levett said 23 players (9-12 grades) are out for the Jaguars and the numbers continue to climb since the start of the school.

Three starters are back on both sides – Larry Wilson (QB/WR), Kareem Johnson (OLB/SS/WR) and Zakavis Johnson (athlete) – for Barbour County.

The quarterback spot was undecided between Wilson and Kylan McLeod, said Levett in a Friday interview.

“It’s up in the air,” Levett said, indicating he wouldn’t make a decision until closer to the Sept. 1 opener at Calhoun.

While the number of players is low for Barbour County, the third smallest Class 2A team in the state, Levett has been impressed with the enthusiasm at practice.

“They bring the energy and they are willing to learn,” Levett said.

He added all the players are important since most will play and some could because of injuries.

“Every one of them is a key player to me,” Levett said. “I can name a few players, but if that player goes down then it is then next man up. So even if you are on the second team, I need you to be ready like you are first team. So this year, every player is going to be key for us whether they are going to play special teams or offense and defense.”

Levett, who patterns his offensive philosophy off former Troy and Auburn offensive coordinator Tony Franklin, said he wants to run the pistol spread on offense and a 50 front on defense.

His biggest coaching battle, he feels, will be more about winning the mental approach.

“I’m trying to teach them how to fight through adversity,” Levett said. “That’s the biggest key. I tell them, ‘A team may score, but that doesn’t mean you get down. You keep fighting.’”