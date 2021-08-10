COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: New Brockton Gamecocks

Pretty much nothing went New Brockton’s way last season, but even in the chaos third-year coach Zach Holmes found a silver lining.
“I told somebody the other day, in your vision for the program, the stuff being established in year two never happened,” Holmes said. “It’s almost like you’re a year behind in some of that.
“But like I said, I learned a lot of stuff. I never had a pandemic plan in my coaching mind, and now you think about that kind of stuff.”
What Holmes would rather not think about is all the distractions that were brought on by COVID-19 in a season that saw New Brockton play only eight games with one win (47-8 over Daleville).
“When you look at the way COVID affected certain teams – I mean it touched everybody – but it hit us hard,” Holmes said. “We missed the last week of preseason practice and then the first two games because of quarantine, so we started behind the 8-ball with that.
“Even in the season, we played Opp and Daleville and then the next week the hurricane (Sally) hit, so we missed that week of practice and still had to play that Friday, which was tough because we already hadn’t had a lot of practice time.”
Things didn’t improve much after that.
“Then that point forward, we were missing part of our team every single week,” Holmes said. “There was one week I lost six kids on a Thursday due to being quarantined.”
When the Gamecocks did play, it was away from familiar grounds. With renovations of Gamecock Stadium incomplete as the season approached, New Brockton played its “home” games at Bates Memorial Stadium in Enterprise.
“We didn’t play a home game last year,” Holmes said. “Our home games were at Bates, which is awesome the city of Enterprise helped us with that, but we still had to put everything on a bus, drive over there and go set it up and tear it down. So it was like we played all away games, which is a big undertaking too.
“It was tough on us, but our kids are resilient. There are some blessings that came out of that and we all learned. The biggest thing is they appreciate the opportunity of having a chance to play, and play together.”
Holmes likes where his football team is heading into the season.
“We’ve had a really good summer,” he said. “Everybody has pretty much stayed healthy and gotten better. That’s always a fine line to walk. You want to push them, but not push too hard.”
Holmes has quality experience at quarterback in senior Kaden Cupp.
“The offense will run through Kaden,” Holmes said. “He’ll be the main piece. Last year he averaged over 100 yards rushing and 100 yards passing a game.
“This past season, he broke the career scrimmage yardage record for New Brockton and has kind of been a staple on the offense his entire career.
“He’s an extremely talented player who’s going to make a lot of plays for us this year, but his leadership and his maturity is what’s really grown and is what I’m excited about.”
There is also some beef across the offensive line.
“Bradley Adkinson is really coming into a leadership role,” Holmes said. “He’s 6-4, 330 right now – so he’s a big ol’ boy and he’ll play college football one day. He’ll be a junior.”
Another junior, Curtis Wambles, is also strong on the offensive front.
There is experience at running back as well in seniors Jamarcus Brown and Jordan Tacey,
“At wide receiver we have a young guy named Matt Smith, who is doing some really good things and catching the ball well,” Holmes said. “Last year because of COVID, we moved Brayson Carr, who was a back-up quarterback, to receiver and he’s been outstanding. Now he catches the ball really well and does a great job. He’s going to be good.”
On the defensive side, senior inside linebacker Andrew Cashin is a leader.
“He kind of directs traffic and has everything going,” Holmes said. “He’s going to be obviously a cog on our defense.
“(Senior) Tre Boland, whose dad is Todd Boland who played at Auburn and New Brockton, is an outside linebacker and the other leader.
“Tre Boland and Andrew Cashin have really taken ownership of the defense to lead it.”
Holmes believes the Gamecocks will have depth across the defensive line.
“I think we’ve got a bunch of d-linemen that will be able to play and rotate and help us, which is really good,” he said.
Smith and Tacey are among those being counted on in the secondary.
New Brockton will also be back in familiar territory during home games.
“It’s nice to be able to have Gamecock Stadium back going,” Holmes said.
GAMECOCKS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Zack Holmes (3rd year at New Brockton, 8-13; 4th year as a head coach, 12-25)
>> 2020 record: 1-7 overall, 1-5 in Class 3A, Region 2
>> 2020 results: Cottonwood $ (cancelled, no forfeit); at Georgiana (cancelled); at Opp # (L, 16-43); Daleville # $ (W, 47-8); at Wicksburg # (L, 0-47); W.S. Neal $ (L, 25-44); Slocomb # $ (L, 21-55); at Northside Methodist @ (L, 6-41); at Providence Christian # (L, 15-50); Houston Academy $ # (L, 28-49)
$ Games played at Enterprise’s Bates Memorial Stadium
@ at Rip Hewes Stadium
>> Points scored/per game: 158/19.8
>> Points allowed/per game: 337/42.1
>> Returning offensive starters (7): QB Kaden Cupp (Sr., 6-1, 185); RB Jermarcus Brown (Sr., 5-9, 205); WR Brayson Carr (Sr., 5-11, 165); OL Josh Bethea (Sr., 5-8, 240); OL Curtis Wambles (Jr., 6-2, 260); OL Bradley Adkinson (Jr., 6-3, 320): OL Payton Merrix (Jr., 5-10, 270).
>> Returning defensive starters (7): DL Michael Siniyard (Sr., 6-3, 245); DL Josh Bethea (Sr., 5-8, 240); DL Payton Merrix (Jr., 5-10, 270); ILB Jamarcus Brown (Sr., 5-9, 205); ILB Andrew Cashin (Sr., 6-0, 210); OLB Jordan Tacey (Sr., 5-9, 190); CB Kayrus McNabb (Jr., 6-0, 170)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Cottonwood
Aug. 27 Georgiana
Sept. 3 Opp #
Sept. 10 at Daleville #
Sept. 17 Wicksburg #
Sept. 24 at W.S. Neal
Oct. 1 at Slocomb #
Oct. 8 Northside Methodist
Oct. 15 Providence Christian #