COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: New Brockton Gamecocks

Pretty much nothing went New Brockton’s way last season, but even in the chaos third-year coach Zach Holmes found a silver lining.

“I told somebody the other day, in your vision for the program, the stuff being established in year two never happened,” Holmes said. “It’s almost like you’re a year behind in some of that.

“But like I said, I learned a lot of stuff. I never had a pandemic plan in my coaching mind, and now you think about that kind of stuff.”

What Holmes would rather not think about is all the distractions that were brought on by COVID-19 in a season that saw New Brockton play only eight games with one win (47-8 over Daleville).

“When you look at the way COVID affected certain teams – I mean it touched everybody – but it hit us hard,” Holmes said. “We missed the last week of preseason practice and then the first two games because of quarantine, so we started behind the 8-ball with that.

“Even in the season, we played Opp and Daleville and then the next week the hurricane (Sally) hit, so we missed that week of practice and still had to play that Friday, which was tough because we already hadn’t had a lot of practice time.”

Things didn’t improve much after that.