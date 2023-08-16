First-year New Brockton head coach Jason Barnett says the first step for a Gamecock program that hit rock bottom last year is working on the psyche of players.

“We have a long way to go. This bunch was 0-10 last year, so the biggest thing is getting them to learn to compete again and have a little confidence,” Barnett said.

The desire and work ethic of the players are a starting point, said Barnett.

“You realized (in April) that the kids were hungry – they want to do it.” Barnett said, noting that there was 90 percent participation through summer workouts. “It is matter of them buying into what we are doing and they have done that up to this point.”

Barnett, who was hired in December after five years leading Citronelle, said he was pleasantly surprised at the talent level of Gamecock players after watching them through practice.

“They are a lot more athletic than I thought they were going to be,” Barnett said.

The coach has particularly liked what he has seen from the skill players on offense.

Running back Yassiah Rousseua (Sr.), wide receiver Anthony Silar (Soph.) and wingback Baylon Foster (Jr.) are among the key players back on offense, which will feature a Wing-T scheme under Barnett.

Kaiden Sims, a freshman, joins Foster as a wing back, while Dawson Peacock (5-9, 155) takes over as the starting quarterback.

“Dawson Peacock is taking the first team snaps” Barnett said. “Dawson is just a sophomore. He hasn’t played much, but hopefully he can handle it.”

Up front, the Gamecocks are likely starting Tanner West (Sr.) and Michael Brown (Fr.) at the guard spots and Aaron Watson (Sr.) and Robert Boutwell (So.) at the tackle spots with Ryan Gay (Sr.) at center.

“The offensive line is old with a lot of seniors, but they were behind a bunch of seniors last year, so they don’t have a whole lot of experience,” Barnett said. “They have to come together in a hurry.”

Silar is outside at wide receiver with Hunter White (Sr.) and Josiah Peterson (Sr.) splitting tight end duties.

Defensively, sophomore Elijah Boykin, described by Barnett as a “lunch pail kid” for his quiet, but strong work ethic, anchors the defensive line. Hunter Bedsole (Sr.), Jarrison Kyles (Sr.) and Cameron Johnson (Soph.) are also playing a lot in the middle up front as Barnett said Gamecock coaches will likely rotate the four in and out.

Outside at defensive end, Bradyn Crumpler (Fr.) and Josiah Peterson are likely starters with Noah Ball (So.) rotating into the mix.

Bryant Crumpler (So.), Kyle Gavette (Sr.), Jared Petitte (Jr.), Blake Peterson (Sr.) and Sims are rotating at the linebacker spots.

Micah Whitt-Murphy (So.) and Canon Richmond (Sr.) are likely cornerback starters with Foster and Silar filling the safety spots in the secondary. Gavette, a hybrid player who has ability to play both back levels of the defense, will rotate between linebacker and the secondary.

“We are thin in older skill guys,” Barnett said of the secondary. “We have to find our depth there.”

Cayden Avalos (Jr.) and Julian Soto (Sr.), two members of New Brockton’s soccer team, are out this year and are battling to handle the kicking duties. The jobs of holding and snapping for kicks were both still up in the air, said Barnett. Foster is expected to be the Gamecock punter.