Working as a mailman part of the day, Buck McDonald hopes to deliver good results the rest of the time on the football field as the new head coach of Lakeside School.

“As fast as you can get the mail out, you get back over there quick,” McDonald said of the private school based in Eufaula. “The good thing is I work in (Edison) Georgia, so I gain an hour back. I get back around lunch every day, so it works out perfect. It’s a lot of 5 o’clock mornings and 9:30 nights.”

McDonald, the head middle school coach last year and defensive line coach for the varsity, was hired as head coach in March, replacing Tom Clements, who stepped down to focus on middle school football and his role as boys basketball coach at the school. He’s the seventh head coach in the past 10 years to lead the Chiefs, which went 3-8 last year in the AISA, Class A ranks, and hasn’t had a winning season since 2017.

“We’re rebuilding some stuff, but I can’t ask for it to go any better,” McDonald said. “It’s going a lot better than I thought it would.

“I’m here for as long as they will keep me. I’m loving it … love the kids, love the staff … you can’t ask for better support from the school. To me the whole thing is once you get to know them, it’s like family. I try to treat every kid I’ve got like my own family.”

McDonald, who played high school football at Randolph-Southern in nearby Shellman, Ga., began his coaching under Ashley Carlisle at Abbeville Christian Academy in 2015, helping with the Generals during a state championship season.

He was the Generals’ defensive line coach from 2015-19 before being elevated to defensive coordinator in 2020, a year ACA finished as the AISA Class A state runner-up. He also coached for the Generals under John Gilmore in 2021 before moving to Lakeside last year.

Senior fullback/linebacker Lane Beasley is one player McDonald will rely heavily on.

“Lane Beasley (senior) is a great middle linebacker and just all around great football player,” McDonald said. “He’s probably the heart of the team as far as coming back this year. He gives you everything he’s got and his motor is unbelievable. He plays every rep, for the most part.”

Among the starters returning on offense include senior running back J.J. Hill.

“We’ve got J.J. Hill coming back at running back, who is really good,” McDonald said. “Last year was his first at the school and I think this year is going to be a big year for him running the ball.

“Davis Fort (guard), Brayden Fort (tight end) and Rhodes Bennett (tackle) are all back from last year and are great players.”

Eufaula High transfer Taylor Morrow, a 6-foot, 200-pounder, is expected to lead the team at quarterback.

“Over there (Eufaula High) he was a safety and outside linebacker,” McDonald said. “He throws the football well and has a great head on his shoulders.

“We kind of threw him in the fire and honestly he’s done better than we could have hoped for. He’s a big kid and he can move. He gives you a little bit of everything.”

McDonald would like the offense to be multiple.

“If I can run the ball, I like to run the ball, but if we have to throw it, I don’t think we’ll have a problem throwing it,” McDonald said. “We’ve got fast receivers with Kaleb Moore (senior) and plus we can spread J.J. Hill out there. Those guys are really quick.

“My thing is multiple. I don’t want to be a one-trick pony. You’ve got to do a little bit of both if you’re going to be good at it.”

Defensively, Beasley is joined by Anderson Mott as a returning starter at linebacker, while Collins Mitchell returns at cornerback, Bennett at defensive end and Davis Fort at nose guard.

“We like a lot of man coverage and we’re going to come after you,” McDonald said. “We’re going to blitz; we’re going to be physical.

“We didn’t have a problem last year being physical, we had a problem scoring. We held a lot of teams early, but we couldn’t maintain. When we got to halftime, that’s when the wheels started falling off. But when your defense is out there every second of the game, it’s hard to fix that.”

McDonald expects some new faces in the starting lineup to make a big difference.

“The good thing this year is Dyas Barnett (junior) is there at defensive tackle and he’s really good,” McDonald said. “Tyeon Green is going to be another good running back and linebacker that’s real good. I think we’re going to be pretty fast and physical, so I’m excited about it.”

The kicking game should be another plus for the Chiefs thanks to a couple of newcomers.

“It’s crazy … the luckiest thing I’ve ever run into,” McDonald said. “Last year, we couldn’t kick for anything. We had a guy who was in the school, Riley Givens, who didn’t play last year and decided he was going to play this year. He can smoke it punting the ball and field goals. Ceaser Dominquez, he can nail it.”

2023 Lakeside School Schedule

Aug. 18 at Southern Prep

Aug. 25 at Macon-East

Sept. 1 Crenshaw Christian #

Sept. 8 at Coosa Valley Academy #

Sept. 15 at Fullington Academy (Ga.)

Sept. 22 Flint River (Ga.)

Sept. 29 Open

Oct. 6 Southern Academy #

Oct. 13 at Lowndes Academy #

Oct. 19 (Thur) at Edgewood Academy

Oct. 27 Abbeville Christian

# Denotes region contests