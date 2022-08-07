COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: New coach Mark Hurt eager to rebuild Pike County

Back home at his alma mater of Pike County, new coach Mark Hurt is intent on getting the Bulldogs back to the level of competing for championships.

It will be a steep hill to climb after the school went winless a year ago, but the veteran coach with more than 25 years of experience – 13 of those as a head coach – is confident he can build the program back up. He replaces Fred Holland, who resigned in November.

“I graduated from Pike County 35 years ago,” Hurt said. “We actually were a part of the first winning class that kind of started transforming Pike County.”

Hurt played on Bulldogs’ teams coached by Wayne Grant that won 10 and 11 games in 1984 and 1985, the first two double-digit win seasons in Bulldog history. Five state championship teams over the next 21 years would follow and 17 teams over the next 34 years would win at least nine games.

After graduating from Pike County, he played college ball at Alabama State where he earned All-SWAC team honors his junior year as a cornerback and as punt/kick returner.

When he met with his new players for the first time, Hurt talked about the players and coaches being in it together.

“I just talked to them about giving me an opportunity to coach them and be on this mission in this time in history to rebuild Pike County High School athletics … not just football, but athletics … and that we are charged with this,” Hurt said.

“We’re going to work together to try and get the program back to where it needs to be. I talked to every class from seventh grade until the 11th grade at that time. The kids just kind of bought into it.”

They came out in big numbers, too, during the spring.

“The numbers jumped to about 80 at one point,” Hurt said. “That’s seventh through 12. You’re always going to lose a few, but we’ve been pretty consistent.

“We’ve got about 28 seventh and eighth graders now. My largest class is freshman – it’s probably about 20 of those guys now, 10 juniors and about 10 seniors.”

Hurt had retired from coaching, but helping to build his alma mater back to where it once was intrigued him.

“I came home and talked to the superintendent (Mark Bazzell) and talked to some other people and I just wanted to try and bring some of the things I had been seeing as a coach in the state of Alabama and Georgia … new facilities, turf field and those type of things … to start to build pride in the city, and in the fans, and in the student base," Hurt said.

“That kind of was the attraction … get the program facility-wise back to where it needs to be, as well as getting the players to realize the history of Pike County.”

Hurt’s coaching experience is extensive.

He comes to the Bulldog program after serving as defensive coordinator and strength/conditioning coach at Lowndes County High School in Valdosta, Ga., under Jamey Dubose. During Hurt’s one season at Lowndes, the Vikings went 10-3 and reached the state semifinals.

Prior to that, Hurt was defensive coordinator at Central of Phenix City for five seasons (2015-2020). While at Central, he was part of a state championship coaching staff in 2018 when his defensive unit allowed only 7.7 points a game over 14 contests. He was also part of the Red Devils’ state runner-up coaching staff in 2019.

His 13 years of head coaching experience is highlighted by three successful seasons at Blount’s head coach from 2012-14 where the Leopards went 22-11 and reached the state playoffs all three years. The tenure was highlighted by a 9-2 season in 2013.

Hurt also been head coach at Keith for three seasons (1998-2000, 8-21 record) and at Booker T. Washington for seven seasons (2001-07, 21-47 record).

Hurt wasn’t really interested in watching game film from a year ago, because few players from that team will factor into this year’s group.

“Most of those guys that are out there now, really didn’t play,” Hurt said. “Everyone is going to be given a fair opportunity.

“Whoever wins the job, wins the job. I’m trying to create where we can have depth. At a smaller school, you’re generally going to have to have those who play both ways.”

Ian Foster, who began his career at Pike County but played at Pike Liberal Arts last season, has returned to the Bulldogs and could be used in a variety of roles during his senior season.

“Ian Foster is a great athlete,” Hurt said. “He currently is receiving a lot of attention from colleges. He’s an athlete – DB, receiver, quarterback, running back, wherever.”

Hurt also said junior lineman Joseph Wilkerson, a nose guard on defense and tackle on offense, stood out during the spring.

“Those are the two main guys who have stood out and could possibly transform into our leaders,” Hurt said.

BULLDOGS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Mark Hurt (1st year at Pike County and14th as a head coach, 51-79)

2021 record: 0-9 overall, 0-7 in Class 3A, Region 4

2021 results: Beulah # (L, 12-14); at Dadeville # (L, 6-46); Trinity # (L, 0-52); at Carroll (L, 6-49); at Montgomery Catholic # (L, 0-63); Goshen # (L, 13-15); Childersburg # (L, 13-50); at Reeltown # (L, 6-42); at Abbeville (L, 21-37)

Points scored/per game: 77/8.6

Points allowed/per game: 368/40.9

Returning offensive starters: Not available

Returning defensive starters: Not available

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 off

Aug. 26 at Straughn #

Sept. 2 Northside Methodist #

Sept. 9 Ashford #

Sept. 16 Opp #

Sept. 23 at Headland

Sept. 30 at New Brockton #

Oct. 7 Providence Christian #

Oct. 14 off

Oct. 21 at Daleville #

Oct. 28 Houston Academy #

# Denotes region games