Paul McLean, the new head coach at Slocomb who served as the offensive coordinator a year ago, knew he would be stepping into a tough situation with the Red Tops in Class 4A, Region 2.

“I tell the kids, it’s the SEC West,” McLean said “I mean, Andalusia and Montgomery Catholic and Montgomery Academy, and even around here … Dale County and Geneva … there’s no off weeks.

“We can’t take anybody in our region lightly because any one of them can beat you on a given day.”

But the reason McLean, a veteran of 18 years in the coaching ranks, wanted the job at Slocomb after Bryant Garrison left after one year is because of the work ethic he sees in the kids.

“I wanted the job after coach Garrison left because our kids don’t quit,” McLean said. “They fight hard no matter what the score is. They just keep grinding.”

McLean has head coaching experience, including three years leading the way at the Ashford Academy, which is no longer in operation.

He says the transition to being the head coach at Slocomb has been smooth since he’s already familiar with the players.

“Knowing the kids and their work ethic … they work really hard … so I didn’t have to come in and learn the kids,” McLean said.

“I’ve got several kids out that didn’t play, or kids that haven’t played in the last few years, but the transition has been really good.”

His philosophy on both sides of the football is simple.

“At any level, I believe you have to be able to run the ball, and stop the run,” McLean said. “That’s what we’re focusing on doing.”

The offense will have to replace some key running backs who were lost to graduation, most notably Rashawn Miller.

“We lost three really good running backs last year, but we’ve got some guys who haven’t got as much playing time who are younger and just need experience and game time,” McLean said.

Maddox King, a senior, and Hayes Hatton, a freshman, are among the running backs.

The good news is three seniors anchor the offensive front.

“We’re undersized, but the grit and the toughness is there,” McLean said. “Gabe Hall (5-9, 190), Jeremiah Waters (6-2, 220), Nolan Russ (5-11, 200) … smaller in size but very aggressive and just hard-nosed.”

Cade Birge, a 6-2, 190-pound junior, returns at quarterback.

“He’s the leader of the team,” McLean said. “He’s stepped up this year and taken on more of a leadership role. He’s got two years of varsity experience and one year of starting quarterback experience. He’s very smart and makes the right decisions.”

Caleb Andrews is a returning wide receiver and Wyatt Reeder is also expected to start at receiver. Cade Hodges is a 6-4, 215-pound tight end that McLean expects to be an impact.

“Cade didn’t play a lot of offense in the past until last year,” McLean said. “He had actually played some quarterback in the past. We moved him to tight end last year and used him mainly as a blocking tight end.

“He’s got big hands, is a big target and runs really well. I think we’ll be able to rely on him. I like utilizing the tight ends, the H-backs and the fullbacks … run the ball and receiving.”

Defensively, Henry Fason is a senior outside linebacker and leader on that side of the football

“He’s going to do a little bit of everything for us,” McLean said. “He’s going to play fullback on offense and starting outside linebacker. I think last year he won the most improved defensive player of the year award voted on by the kids.

“He runs very well and is very strong. Henry is a doer … he’s not a talker. He doesn’t say a whole lot, he just does. The kids see that in the weight room, on the field, in conditioning … everybody is looking at him because he doesn’t say nothing about it, he just does it.”

McLean is concerned about the depth of the secondary which was hit hard by graduation, which included Braylon Miller, who recorded a team-high 104 tackles last season and signed with Huntingdon College.

“Our linebacker corps we lost Braylon Miller … you can’t replace Braylon Miller … but we have Nolan Russ back, Gabe Hall back, Henry Eason back,” McLean said.

Dooley Dominquez is a senior returner at cornerback and Drew Hatton returns for his senior season at defensive end.

“Will Hatton (junior) is another kid … Drew Hatton’s brother … who didn’t get a lot of experience last year, but we moved him to outside linebacker and he’s done really well in the spring and through the summer with the things we’ve done.”

Luke Reeder is a senior defensive lineman projected to start as are sophomores Kylen Adderly in the secondary and Zane Denim at linebacker.

Birge is expected to be the punter with Russ and Trent Balch considered the top two as far as handling field goals and kickoff responsibilities.