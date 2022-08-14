COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: NMA Knights have more to play for this season

During the last two seasons, the Northside Methodist Academy Knights football team played simply for pride.

Northside Methodist had joined the Alabama High School Athletic Association in 2020 as an associate member, meaning all sports were ineligible for any postseason play for two seasons.

Now as the 2022-23 academic year arrives, that changes. The Knights are now a full-fledged AHSAA member and eligible for postseason competition for the first time.

“We are excited that we finally have something to play for,” Northside Methodist head coach Toby Greene said. “It gives the kids a goal to work for maybe more than it was in the past. We don’t spend a lot of time harping or talking about it as we try to work on ourselves.”

The Knights, who open the season against Houston County this Thursday night at newly-renovated Rip Hewes Stadium, was placed in Class 3A, Region 2, a nine-team region that also features city rivals Providence Christian and Houston Academy.

“The drawback to that (making the playoffs) is being in a nine-team region,” Greene said. “It is tough to get in the playoffs when you have eight (region) games, so we have to develop that every game counts mentality.”

After facing Houston County this week, the Knights have another Thursday game at Cottonwood on Aug. 25 before their first region game at Opp on Sept. 2. The contest at Opp is the first of eight straight region games over nine weeks that concludes with the regular-season finale against New Brockton.

The second half of the schedule features a Double City Rivalry Extravaganza for the Knights on consecutive weeks – at Providence Christian on Sept. 30 and against Houston Academy the following Thursday at Rip Hewes Stadium.

The Knights went 8-13 in the first two seasons in the AHSAA, including 3-7 in Greene’s first year at the helm last season. The head coach feels NMA will be a better product this season.

“We should be a little better,” Greene said. “Definitely year two is more comfortable. I am more comfortable with the kids and I think the kids are more comfortable with what we want. We had a great offseason as the kids have physically gotten really stronger and picked up more speed. I feel we are a lot more solid than we were last year.”

The Knights had 36 players on the roster in July and Greene feels almost all will play some sort of role in 2022.

“We have a solid group,” Greene said. “I don’t have a lot of kids, but just everybody 10th through 12th grade will probably get some playing time.

“We don’t have any superstar cow-bells, but we have got some depth at some positions.”

The Knights return six starters on both sides of the ball.

“Last year, we started a lot of sophomores and this year we have a lot of juniors and seniors that return," Greene said. "We have to fill a couple of holes on the offensive line. I think a couple of young players can in time step in and play some there.

“Our whole receiving corps is back and most of our running backs are back. Two linemen who started the whole season and a third lineman who started a few games also return.

“Defensively, a lot of our linebackers are back, but our D-line may be by committee.”

The wide receiver group features Colin Blackwell (Sr., 5-9, 165), Caleb Watkins (Jr., 5-11, 180) and Tyler Quintero (Jr., 6-0, 150) as returning starters. Blake Jimmerson (So., 5-9, 148) and Gunnar Jacobsen (6-1, 155) are also expected to see a lot of time at wide receiver.

Up front, the Knights return three starters – all seniors – in David Peters (5-11, 263), Matthew Robertson (5-10, 240) and Gauge Graves (6-2, 188). A host of other players are expected to see playing time on the line – juniors Evan Povlacs (6-2, 263), Kevin Dorsey Jr. (6-0 260), Tanner Strickland (5-9, 155) along with sophomores Cash Smith (5-11, 192), Jordan Sanford (5-10. 198) and Ross Overby (5-7, 250).

Lining up behind the offensive line is a new quarterback for the third straight season, but a familiar face in junior Harrison Hicks, who is back after a one-year absence. Hicks (5-11, 172) was the Knights’ junior varsity quarterback two years ago, so he has experience with most of the players.

“He looked great in the spring game,” Greene said. “He was something like 16-out-of 18 (passing). He is a natural at quarterback and he will give our kids a chance.”

Versatile Jadyn Watkins (Jr., 5-11, 185) is expected to line up at wide receiver, running back and at quarterback at different parts of a game. Braylen Clements (Sr., 5-11, 162) returns as a starting running back with J.J. Smith (Sr., 5-7, 155) expected to also start at a running back spot. Jesse Dyson (Jr., 5-7, 148) is projected to line up at the H-Back spot.

On the defensive side, the line returns Graves and Peters, while Dyson and senior Jonathan Steinfield (Sr., 6-1, 188) are both back at linebacker. The secondary features the return of juniors Clements and Jadyn Watkins as safeties and Stefan Gainey Jr. (Jr., 5-11, 148) at cornerback.

Greene said senior Robertson, juniors Dorsey, Luke Adams (5-9, 162) and Povlacs and sophomores Cash Smith and Overby are D-line personnel expected to play a lot, while Sanford is moving back and forth from defensive end and linebacker.

Kaden Martin (So., 5-7, 165) is expected to fill a linebacker starting role and JJ Smith likewise at safety. Caleb Watkins and Coleman Fulbright (So., 6-1, 153) are also projected to play a lot of time at linebacker, while Jimmerson, Blackwell and Jacobson should all see time as cornerbacks.

Sophomore Fitz Carter returns as the Knights kicking specialist. Carter worked out this summer with noted kicking expert Brian Jackson and attended several summer camps.

“He will be a next level kicker one day,” Greene said.

Carter is also expected to punt. Graves is the snapper for punts, field goals and extra points with either Caleb Watkins or Quintero holding for the latter two. Jayden Watkins, J.J. Smith and Clements are the main return men for kickoffs and punts.

KNIGHTS AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Toby Greene (2nd year at Northside Methodist, 3-7; 21th year as head coach, 108-105)

2021 record: 3-7 overall, no region affiliation

2021 results: Houston County ** (L, 13-19); Providence Christian ** (L, 30-49); at Slocomb (L, 0-37); at Wicksburg (L, 28-54); Cottonwood @ (L, 26-28, 2 OT); Liberty County (Fla.) @ (L, 21-40); at New Brockton (W, 19-13); Daleville @ (W, 48-6); at Rehobeth (L, 8-32); at Ashford (W, 12-8)

** At Northcutt Field

@ at Rip Hewes Stadium

Points scored/per game: 205/20.5

Points allowed/per game: 286/28.6

Returning offensive starters (7): OL David Peters (Sr., 5-11, 263); OL Matthew Robertson (Sr.. 5-10, 240); OL Gauge Graves (Sr., 6-2, 188); RB Braylen Clements (Jr., 5-11, 162); WR/RB/QB Jadyn Watkins (Jr., 5-11, 185); WR Colin Blackwell (Sr., 5-9 165); WR Caleb Watkins (Jr., 5-11, 180); WR Tyler Quintero (Jr., 6-0, 150);

Returning defensive starters (7): DE Gauge Graves (Sr.); DL David Peters (Sr.); LB Jesse Dyson (Jr.); LB Jonathan Steinfield (Sr.); DB Stefon Gainey Jr. (Jr.); S Jadyn Watkins (Jr.); S Braylen Clements (Jr., 5-11, 162)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 18 (Thur) Houston County

Aug. 25 (Thur) at Cottonwood

Sept. 2 at Opp #

Sept. 9 Pike County #

Sept. 16 at Daleville #

Sept. 23 Off

Sept. 30 at Providence Christian #

Oct. 6 (Thur) Houston Academy #

Oct. 13 (Thur) Straughn #

Oct. 21 at Ashford #

Oct. 28 New Brockton #

# Denotes region games