COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Northside Methodist Academy Knights

Stevens is a returning starter at linebacker, but with his move to quarterback, he will likely see limited time on the defensive side. Rhodes also returns at linebacker.

Luke Andrews (Sr., 6-1, 185) and Jadyn Watkins are returning starters at the safety positions in the secondary.

Senior Tyler Smith (6-2, 170), sophomore Jesse Dyson (5-7, 148) and junior Jonathan Steinfield (6-1, 185) are expected to fill linebacker spots with Rhodes. Cole Haddock (So., 5-10, 160) and Marshall Parr (Sr., 6-0, 165) are others that will play a lot.

Steinfield transferred in to NMA last year from Germany.

“He is probably the best raw athlete on the football team and he is still trying to figure out football, but the good thing is we have him a couple of years,” Greene said. “He is a weight room beast and has a world of potential. Has a lot of upside.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Braylen Clements (So., 5-9, 150) is expected to mix in with Luke Andrews and Jadyn Watkins at the safety spots, while Stefan Gainey Jr. (So., 5-9, 145) and Porter Williams (Sr., 5-7, 160) are the projected cornerbacks.

Freshman Fitz Carter is the kicker, Stevens is the punter and Luke Andrews the snapper.