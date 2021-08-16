COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Northside Methodist Academy Knights

Last year, Northside Methodist Academy began a new era, moving into the Alabama High School Athletic Association after six seasons in the Alabama Independent Schools Association.
The Knights have a new era of a different sort this fall – ushering in the Toby Greene coaching tenure. A veteran with 20 years of head coaching experience over six schools, Greene takes over after the departure of Jason Hurst, becoming the fourth coach in NMA’s football history.
Greene has a career 105-98 record after stops at Rehobeth, Muscle Shoals, Geneva County, Cottonwood, Florala and last year at Headland.
He enters after the Knights had a solid first year in the AHSAA, finishing 5-6. Like last year, Northside Methodist is still ineligible for region play or postseason competition for one more season as it transitions from an AHSAA associate member to full-time membership in 2022.
As the Knights open their second AHSAA season Friday night at Northcutt Field against Houston County, Greene sees a team improving at the right time.
“The kids are starting to gel as a team,” Greene said Sunday night in a Dothan Eagle interview. “They are coming together and starting to care about each other. The work ethic has picked up. They are doing a lot of the little things we ask them to do and that is always encouraging.”
A year ago, the Knights set a school record for most points scored in a season (362), but two key pieces that were vital cogs are no longer at NMA. Athletic wide receiver and return man Kennard Miller graduated and quarterback Cason Eubanks transferred to Pike Liberal Arts over the summer.
Senior Carter Stevens (5-11, 172) is taking over the quarterback duties, moving from running back.
“He seems to have a lot of savvy playing the game,” Greene said of Stevens. “He has picked it up very well fast. He has a burning competitive spirit about him. He has been extremely coachable.”
NMA returns only one skill offensive starter – senior wide receiver Aiden Rayne (6-1, 155). Rayne has plenty of athletic ability, evident by his competition the last three years in the decathlon at the AAU Junior Olympic Games.
“He is a guy who can obviously run, jump and go get the ball,” Greene said.
Joining Rayne as wide receivers are expected to be sophomore Tyler Quintero (6-0, 145) and junior Colin Blackwell (5-8, 150), who both impressed Greene with their receiving ability in the summer. Kane Helder (Jr., 6-2, 170) and Caleb Watkins (So., 6-0, 170) are also in the rotation for playing time at wide receiver.
The Knights have some experience on the offensive line, which Greene says is the strength of the team entering the season.
Three of four returning starters are seniors – Johnson Ott (5-7, 195), Caleb Andrews (6-1, 200) and Ira Tharp (6-3, 250) – with the other returner, junior David Peters (5-11, 250). Junior Matthew Robertson (6-0, 230), who played a lot last year, is expected to join the starting rotation.
Senior Luke Moore, one of the biggest O-lineman at 6-2, 260, and junior Gauge Graves (6-1, 190) are also expected to play a lot up front. Noah Davis (So., 6-0, 202) lines up at tight end.
With Stevens moving to quarterback, the running back is thin with experience. Sophomore Jadyn Watkins (5-11, 165), junior Gage Rhodes (5-9, 160) and senior Dylan Perry (5-9, 170) are all going to play in a running back by committee format, said Greene.
“We have some really young skill players coming through the system,” Greene said of the offense. “The offensive linemen have gotten a lot of playing time and they are older kids, so we will have to rely on them very heavily. In our skill guys, our rising 10th and some 11th graders have a world of potential. They just have to get some games under their belt.”
Defensively, the Knights have a little more experience coming back with seven returning starters back.
Robertson, Davis and Graves return as starters on the line, though Davis will also play some linebacker.
Stevens is a returning starter at linebacker, but with his move to quarterback, he will likely see limited time on the defensive side. Rhodes also returns at linebacker.
Luke Andrews (Sr., 6-1, 185) and Jadyn Watkins are returning starters at the safety positions in the secondary.
Senior Tyler Smith (6-2, 170), sophomore Jesse Dyson (5-7, 148) and junior Jonathan Steinfield (6-1, 185) are expected to fill linebacker spots with Rhodes. Cole Haddock (So., 5-10, 160) and Marshall Parr (Sr., 6-0, 165) are others that will play a lot.
Steinfield transferred in to NMA last year from Germany.
“He is probably the best raw athlete on the football team and he is still trying to figure out football, but the good thing is we have him a couple of years,” Greene said. “He is a weight room beast and has a world of potential. Has a lot of upside.”
Braylen Clements (So., 5-9, 150) is expected to mix in with Luke Andrews and Jadyn Watkins at the safety spots, while Stefan Gainey Jr. (So., 5-9, 145) and Porter Williams (Sr., 5-7, 160) are the projected cornerbacks.
Freshman Fitz Carter is the kicker, Stevens is the punter and Luke Andrews the snapper.
“I feel good about our depth, which is kind of strange for a small school,” Greene said. “We have lot of guys who can contribute. We have to find some cowbells in there.”
KNIGHTS AT A GLANCE
Head coach: Toby Greene (1st year at Northside Methodist; 20th year as head coach, 105-98)
2020 record: 5-6 overall, no region affiliation
2020 results: at Houston County (W, 42-21); at Providence Christian (L, 35-71); Slocomb** (L, 20-63); Wicksburg (Loses by forfeit; COVID positive test); at North Bay Haven (Fla.) (L, 34-35); at Cottonwood (W, 37-34); at Cottondale (Fla.) (W, 49-42); New Brockton @ (W, 41-6); at Daleville (W, 48-14); Rehobeth @ (L, 35-45); Ashford @ (L, 27-46)
** at Carroll of Ozark; @ at Rip Hewes Stadium
Points scored/per game: 368/36.8 (in 10 games played)
Points allowed/per game: 376/37.6 (in 10 game played)
Returning offensive starters (5): WR Aiden Rayne (Sr., 6-1, 155); OL Johnson Ott (Sr., 5-7, 195); OL Caleb Andrews (Sr., 6-1, 200); OL Ira Tharp (Sr., 6-3, 250); OL David Peters (Jr., 5-11, 250)
Returning defensive starters (7): DL Matthew Robertson (Jr., 6-0, 230); DE Gauge Graves (Jr., 6-1, 190); DE/LB Noah Davis (So., 6-0, 202); LB Carter Stevens (Sr., 5-11, 172); LB Gage Rhodes (Jr., 5-9, 160); DB Luke Andrews (Sr., 6-1, 185); DB Jadyn Watkins (So, 5-11, 165)
2021 Schedule
Aug. 20 Houston County **
Aug. 26 (Thur) Providence Christian **
Sept. 3 at Slocomb
Sept. 10 at Wicksburg
Sept. 17 Open
Sept. 24 Cottonwood @
Sept. 30 (Thur) Liberty County (Fla.) @
Oct. 8 at New Brockton
Oct. 14 (Thur) Daleville @
Oct. 21 (Thur) at Rehobeth
Oct. 28 (Thur) at Ashford
** At Northcutt Field
@ at Rip Hewes Stadium