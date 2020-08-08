COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Opp Bobcats

After two seasons of dealing with injuries, the Opp Bobcats enter 2020 “battled tested,” says head coach Brent Hill.
Two years ago, Opp lost 27 players to season-ending injuries. Last season, wasn’t nearly as bad, though there were a handful of significant injuries.
“We should have more experience,” Hill said. “I have a senior class that basically has had to play since they were freshmen, so I expect them to be a little more battle tested and ready to go.
“We have some guys who played together for a while so the chemistry part is good. Overall, I am expecting these guys to not make the youthful mistakes we have in the past and have confidence since they have been playing.”
The Bobcats are counting on the experience to help return them back to winning ways after struggling to 0-10 and 4-7 records the last two years. The vast experience is one reason Opp received votes in the Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason state rankings.
Six starters return on offense for the Bobcats, including three four-year starters in quarterback Hal Smithart, wide receiver Lane Ballard and offensive lineman Chandler Pyron.
Smithart, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior, was a Class 3A second-team all-state QB a year ago after throwing for 2,227 yards and averaging 202.5 yards a game, both second most in the Wiregrass. He tossed 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions and completed 58.5 percent of his passes (148-of-253).
“He is a team leader,” Hill said. “He is a guy who doesn’t get rattled in any game. He is very tough for a quarterback which is not normal. He is very gritty. He does a good job connecting with his teammates and that is huge when you have a quarterback that is an extension of the coaching staff.”
Hill admires Smithart’s ability to stand in the pocket and take hits from opposing defensive players.
“When I say gritty, you normally don’t expect a drop-back passer to have that toughness and he does. He is a very hard-nosed kid. He is a mentally tough kid.
“He will stand in the pocket. He is not one that if he gets hit, you are thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, does that rattle him?’ But he doesn’t get rattled. He will respond.”
Ballard, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound senior, is among a veteran group of receivers Smithart will throw to this year. Erik Matthews, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound target who earned honorable mention all-state last year, caught 44 passes for 637yards and nine touchdowns last year. DaDa Stoudemire, a 5-foot-10, 165-pound sophomore, is the other returning starting wide receiver.
Curt Zorn, a senior, will also see a lot action in the wide receiving group. Cole Jennings, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior tight end/wide receiver, will be another target for passes.
The Bobcats lost to graduation talented workhorse running back Ashton Patel, who last year rushed for 1,016 yards (92.4 a game, 5.7 per carry) with 13 touchdowns and also caught 26 passes for 462 yards (17.8 per catch) with one TD.
“It will be hard to replace him,” Hill said. “It will take two or three guys to fill that spot. We will have a rotation at running back.”
Senior Peyton Ellis, Patel’s back-up, along with senior Brady James, junior Jordan Kelley and sophomore Terry Davis are in the mix to play at running back.
“I will call them more scat backs type,” Hill said. “They will not be the power backs. They have good speed and good hands.”
Hill added all are good at catching passes out of the backfield as well.
Up front on the O-line, Pyron (Sr., 6-0, 195) returns as a starter as does undersized, but gritty Drake Stanley (Sr., 5-6, 190).
“He is not big in size, but he is a bulldog,” Hill said. “You won’t find one (an offensive lineman) the size of him that will fight you either like he does.”
The Bobcats have two tall 6-foot-4 linemen in junior Wyatt Horn (260 pounds) and Braden Rasnek (215), who will man the guard spots. Jesse Coon (Sr., 6-0, 200) “has looked really good in practice,” said Hill and will likely fill a starting tackle spot.
Defensively, the Bobcats return eight starters – all juniors and seniors – under the guidance of coordinator Mike DuBose.
The secondary features plenty of experience behind four-year starters in seniors Ballard, Thomas Glisson (5-10, 165) and Kevin Parreira (6-0, 170). Ballard is a cornerback, while Glisson and Parreira are safeties. Kelley and ZaZa Lindsey (Jr., 5-11, 165) will also play cornerback.
Glisson earned Class 3A second-team all-state honors last year after earning 110 tackles (10.0 a game) with 12 for losses. Parreira played only six games because of injuries, yet still finished as the team’s second leading tackler.
The defensive front returns three starters – senior Dakota Cornelius (5-9, 175) and juniors Jennings (6-1, 220) and Rasean Dawson (6-0, 330).
The linebacker area is the least experienced area on defense with just senior Brady Lester (6-1, 200) returning as a starter. James will likely man one of the linebacker spots, while juniors Tanner Hall and Zack Hill and sophomore Davis are battling for the other starting spot.
Pyron returns as Opp’s punter. Parreira and Cornelius are batting for the kicking positions. James and Jackson Pierce are battling to hold for the point after kicks and field goals. Coon is the long snapper for punts and kicks.
BOBCATS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Brent Hill (7th year at Opp, 34-33; 9th year as a head coach, 58-38)
>> 2019 record: 4-7 overall, 4-3 in Class 3A, Region 2, first round of Class 3A state playoffs
>> 2019 results: at Elba (L, 34-36); Straughn # (W, 35-12); at Houston Academy # (W, 22-7); at Geneva # (L, 43-56); Andalusia (L, 21-48); Wicksburg # (W, 48-0); Providence Christian # (L, 10-13); at Pike County # (L, 13-44); Slocomb # (W, 31-16); at Luverne (L, 0-26). STATE PLAYOFFS: at Flomaton (L, 28-58)
>> Points scored/per game: 285/25.9
>> Points allowed/per game: 316/28.7
>> Returning offensive starters (6): QB Hal Smithart (Sr., 6-2, 185); WR Lane Ballard (Sr., 5-10, 170); WR Erik Matthews (Jr., 6-5, 185); WR DaDa Stoudemire (So., 5-10, 165); OL Chandler Pyron (Sr., 6-0, 195); OL Drake Stanley (Sr., 5-6, 190)
>> Returning defensive starters (8): DL Dakota Cornelius (Sr., 5-9, 175); DL Cole Jennings (Jr., 6-1, 220); DL Rasean Dawson (Jr, 6-0, 330); DL Wyatt Horn (Jr., 6-3, 230); LB Brady Lester (Sr., 6-1, 200); CB Lane Ballard (Sr., 5-10, 170); S Thomas Glisson (Sr., 5-10, 165); S Kevin Parreira (Sr., 6-0, 170)
2020 Schedule
Aug. 21 Geneva
Aug. 28 Elba
Sept. 4 New Brockton #
Sept. 11 at Houston Academy #
Sept. 18 at Daleville #
Sept. 25 at Straughn
Oct. 2 Providence Christian #
Oct. 9 at Wicksburg #
Oct. 16 Slocomb #
Oct. 23 at W.S. Neal
Oct. 30 Open
# Denotes region contest
