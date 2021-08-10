COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Opp Bobcats

“But we have to develop some depth there (running back). You can never have enough of those guys. If you have seven going into the season, you’re going to need eight, because those guys get hit.”

Paving the way for Davis will be a solid offensive front.

“Our offensive line is pretty good,” DuBose said. “We’re pretty big for a 3A high school football team and pretty athletic for an offensive line in high school football at the 3A level.

“If you win, you win at the line of scrimmage.”

The Bobcats employ a wide-open “Air Raid” offense.

“Some are Air Raid in that they run first and throw second and some are throw first and run second,” DuBose said. “We’re sort of a combination based on what we can get. If people get in the box with us, we’ll throw it. If people get out of the box with us we’ll be able to run the football.”

There are some talented receivers, but DuBose wasn’t sure of the status of some of them as of July when the interview was conducted.