COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF: Opp Bobcats

Mike DuBose isn’t facing a rebuilding job at Opp, but he does want to upgrade some things as the new head coach of his alma mater.
“The program was not broken,” DuBose said. “We didn’t go in to change anything. We went in to try and grow the program and to change the culture a little bit.
“I think there is a culture there that has to be changed and that is that you can win championships. We sort of got to where we were satisfied with winning some games and getting into the playoffs and not going beyond that and playing for championships. That’s the culture that has to change.
“And if you go out there every day and you improve every day, at some point and time you’ll have a chance to win a championship.”
DuBose, a former University of Alabama head coach, took over the program in February to replace Brent Hill, who resigned after seven years as head coach and athletics director to take the head coach job at North Florida Christian in Tallahassee, Fla. Hill went 42-37 at the school. The Bobcats were 8-4 in 2020, losing to Catholic-Montgomery 38-0 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
For the past two years, DuBose served as defensive coordinator for the Bobcats. He returns as a head coach on the high school level where he has had success before, which included leading Luverne to a state runner-up in Class 2A in 2003.
Having a chance to lead his alma mater where he starred during his prep football days is special for the veteran coach.
“It’s just awesome,” DuBose said. “I’m excited about it. I love the game and I love the kids and I love Opp, Alabama, and the school system, because I know what it’s done for me.”
DuBose likes the make-up of his team on both sides of the football.
“We have a quarterback in Gray Jennings (6-1, 205 junior) who played for us last year as a back-up quarterback,” DuBose said. “His father coaches the outside linebackers for us, so Gray has grown up in football and he knows football.
“He’s a physically and mentally tough young man. He’s got a strong arm – a college arm – to throw the football. He can spin it really well.”
The quarterback will be working alongside his big brother, Cole.
“His brother Cole was an all-state defensive lineman for us and Cole is back for his senior year,” DuBose said. “Cole has elected to move to center since Gray, his brother, is going to be quarterback, so that’s a good combination.”
Terry Davis, a 5-10, 170-pound junior, returns as a dependable running back.
“We’ve got one really good one back in Terry Davis,” DuBose said. “He also plays outside linebacker and returns punts and kicks for us. He’s a talented young man. Not a big guy, but a physical and talented young man.
“But we have to develop some depth there (running back). You can never have enough of those guys. If you have seven going into the season, you’re going to need eight, because those guys get hit.”
Paving the way for Davis will be a solid offensive front.
“Our offensive line is pretty good,” DuBose said. “We’re pretty big for a 3A high school football team and pretty athletic for an offensive line in high school football at the 3A level.
“If you win, you win at the line of scrimmage.”
The Bobcats employ a wide-open “Air Raid” offense.
“Some are Air Raid in that they run first and throw second and some are throw first and run second,” DuBose said. “We’re sort of a combination based on what we can get. If people get in the box with us, we’ll throw it. If people get out of the box with us we’ll be able to run the football.”
There are some talented receivers, but DuBose wasn’t sure of the status of some of them as of July when the interview was conducted.
“We’ve got some that still are doing some academic work to get eligible which concerns me, which means they haven’t had as much summer time on the practice field as some of the others because they needed to be in summer school,” he said. “But we have talent there and we have some numbers there.”
The coach said many of the starters on the offensive side will also start on defense.
“Inside linebackers are young,” DuBose said. “We lost some kids there. We’ve moved Cole Jennings from defensive line to linebacker, so that helps us there.
“Tanner Hall (6-0, 180 senior) will be our other inside linebacker who started for us last year. He’s a very intelligent player that will get everybody lined up. We’re a multiple 3-4, 4-3 defensive team that does a lot of things and Tanner can get us lined up and make all of the calls and checks.”
There is depth in the secondary.
“We’ve got four safeties that we think can play and four decent corners back there,” DuBose said. “That gives us the leeway to do a lot of things in the back end to help the front end as well.”
Jackson Pierce will handle the placekicking/kickoff duties and Robbie Gafford is the punter.
“Again, I like our football team an awful lot right now if we can get them to the football field,” DuBose said. “That’s the key.”
BOBCATS AT A GLANCE
>> Head coach: Mike DuBose (1st year at Opp; 7th year as a high school head coach, 39-32)
>> 2020 record: 8-4 overall, 5-1 in Class 3A, Region 2, second round of Class 3A state playoffs
>> 2020 results: Geneva (W, 67-14); Elba (L, 21-26); New Brockton # (W, 43-16); at Houston Academy # (W, 35-0); at Daleville # (W, 54-6); at Straughn (W, 41-20); Providence Christian # (W, 34-12); at Wicksburg # (W, 24-14); Slocomb # (L, 27-38); at W.S. Neal (L, forfeits to W.S. Neal). STATE PLAYOFFS: Greensboro (W, 14-8); at Montgomery Catholic (L, 0-38)
>> Points scored/per game: 360/32.7 (in 11 games played)
>> Points allowed/per game: 192/17.5 (in 11 games played)
>> Returning offensive starters (6): WR DaDa Stoudemire (Jr.); WR Jackson Pierce (Sr.); LT Braden Rasnek (Sr.); LG Prent Huggins (Jr.); C Cole Jennings (Sr.); RG Wyatt Horn (Sr.)
>> Returning defensive starters (10): DE Wyatt Horn (Sr.); NT Prent Huggins (Jr.); OLB Terry Davis (Jr.); OLB Zack Hill (Sr.); ILB Tanner Hall (Sr.); ILB Cole Jennings (Jr.); DB Jordan Kelley (Sr.); CB DaDa Stoudemire (Jr.); S Robbie Gafford (Jr.); FS Jackson Pierce (Sr.)